This remodeled 18th-floor condo in the ‘Queen of the Boardwalk’ boasts both a panoramic view and some perfectly palatial perks

As high-rise residential units go, the one now being offered for sale on the 18th floor of the upscale 5000 Boardwalk condominium complex in Ventnor may be the exact type of vacation residence that many of today's prospective buyers are looking for.
What current owner Kathy Ciolino calls the “magnificent” panoramic view, particularly from the deck, which extends from the ocean to the bay and encompasses the night lights of adjacent Atlantic City is just one of the benefits of residing in this spacious five-room unit, which contains two full baths, a master bedroom suite, and a dining room that can easily be converted into a second bedroom.
There’s also the fact that this particular condo, unit #1807, has been extensively upgraded, its roomy eat-in kitchen having been remodeled just two years ago with a complete complement of new stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, including a Gallery refrigerator and icemaker, and the bathrooms fully refurbished as well (with the powder room expanded to include a stall shower).
Besides those improvements, this luxury condo is also one that comes in turnkey condition, being tastefully and comfortably furnished throughout, with such items as a king-size bed with a new mattress, a brand-new dresser and an attractive Kensington sectional sofa containing a pull-out bed big enough for two, as well as a heat-generating electric fireplace all included in the $524,900 asking price.
Other features and conveniences include a stackable washer and drier, a center island in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen and wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedroom, as well as a double vanity in the master suite bathroom.
Apart from those amenities ,there are some perfectly palatial perks that go along with owning a unit at this highly desirable address, long known as the “Queen of the Boardwalk.”
For one thing, it provides a benefit that few other residential complexes can offer—full concierge service, available on a 24/7 basis. Not only will a valet park your car in the underground garage, Ciolini notes, but “they’ll bring your groceries upstairs for you, and in the summertime they’ll put up your chairs for you on the beach and take them down as well.” In addition, the building has its own 24-hour security system and staff, with electronic key fobs required to access all its entrances.
The complex also boasts a heated Olympic-size swimming pool, complete with cabanas and clubhouse, and a well-equipped fitness center, with a new restaurant scheduled to open in the spring. The atmosphere is one the current owner describes as “very inviting, convivial and friendly,” with regularly scheduled group activities, including a weekly Friday night cocktail party in the penthouse that’s free to residents and twice-a-week movies shown in a private screening room, as well as entertainment by various artists, performers and musicians in the building’s elegantly appointed lobby (which includes a baby grand piano) during the summer months.
The other major advantage of residing at 5000 Boardwalk, of course, is the immediate access it offers to the Ventnor beach and boardwalk, along with a convenient location that’s within easy walking distance of a number of popular dining spots and eateries, including the North Beach Café and Creamery and Aroma Italian Restaurant, as well as the Ventnor Square Theater, and just a ten-minute ride to the casinos and attractions of Atlantic City.
To arrange to see this beautifully restored condo and the many amenities that come with it, the listing agent to contact is Todd B. Gordon of the Hartman Home Team at (609) 553-5098 or at the office of BHHS Fox & Roach at (609) 487-7234. Or you can email him at acrealtor@gmail.com
