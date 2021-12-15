This remodeled 18th-floor condo in the ‘Queen of the Boardwalk’ boasts both a panoramic view and some perfectly palatial perks

Other features and conveniences include a stackable washer and drier, a center island in the kitchen, hardwood flooring in the living room, dining room and kitchen and wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedroom, as well as a double vanity in the master suite bathroom.

Apart from those amenities ,there are some perfectly palatial perks that go along with owning a unit at this highly desirable address, long known as the “Queen of the Boardwalk.”

For one thing, it provides a benefit that few other residential complexes can offer—full concierge service, available on a 24/7 basis. Not only will a valet park your car in the underground garage, Ciolini notes, but “they’ll bring your groceries upstairs for you, and in the summertime they’ll put up your chairs for you on the beach and take them down as well.” In addition, the building has its own 24-hour security system and staff, with electronic key fobs required to access all its entrances.