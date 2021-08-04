This relatively new country house with a mini horse farm couldn’t be a more ideal setting for a work-at-home family

For the new work-at-home generation of professionals who envision themselves building “a life in the open, a life in the country,” as songwriter Carole King once described it, the residence for sale at 291 Old New York Road in the quaint, historic municipality of Port Republic may be exactly the sort of place they have in mind.

This four-bedroom, three-bath and two-half bath abode might best be described as a "new old-fashioned country house" — the finished result of a complete makeover done in 2013 by renowned Port Republic builder Bill Kurtz, who designed it to take maximum advantage of the bucolic beauty of its setting while endowing it with the ultimate in contemporary conveniences.

In addition to the cheerful, airy ambience of the flowing living area with its polished hardwood flooring, rows of windows and double sliders to the terrace, and gas-log fireplace framed by a magnificent floor-to-ceiling handcrafted stone surround, this 3-acre, heavily wooded property comes with some unusual exterior attributes, the most noteworthy of which is a mini horse farm complete with its own three-stall shed row stable and fenced-in paddock — ideal for a family that either owns one or more mounts (and currently has to board them) or would like to.