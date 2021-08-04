This relatively new country house with a mini horse farm couldn’t be a more ideal setting for a work-at-home family

For the new work-at-home generation of professionals who envision themselves building “a life in the open, a life in the country,” as songwriter Carole King once described it, the residence for sale at 291 Old New York Road in the quaint, historic municipality of Port Republic may be exactly the sort of place they have in mind.
This four-bedroom, three-bath and two-half bath abode might best be described as a "new old-fashioned country house" — the finished result of a complete makeover done in 2013 by renowned Port Republic builder Bill Kurtz, who designed it to take maximum advantage of the bucolic beauty of its setting while endowing it with the ultimate in contemporary conveniences.
In addition to the cheerful, airy ambience of the flowing living area with its polished hardwood flooring, rows of windows and double sliders to the terrace, and gas-log fireplace framed by a magnificent floor-to-ceiling handcrafted stone surround, this 3-acre, heavily wooded property comes with some unusual exterior attributes, the most noteworthy of which is a mini horse farm complete with its own three-stall shed row stable and fenced-in paddock — ideal for a family that either owns one or more mounts (and currently has to board them) or would like to.
The house also offers an extraordinary amount of space to relax and socialize outdoors, between its colonnaded front porch, which features a custom masonry façade, and humongous, elegantly pavered rear patio (complete with a firepit) alongside an equally expansive, full-length screened-in sunroom that’s an ideal place to serve meals in the summer and fall. Besides offering a view of the surrounding forest in all its seasonal splendor, both the patio and sunroom overlook a 90-by-60-foot pond on the property that includes its own island, water lilies straight out of a Monet painting and a lighted bridge, frequented by migrating ducks every spring and where blue herons often put in an appearance.
Another noteworthy aspect of this home that will appeal to anybody with a passion for cooking is its contemporary country kitchen featuring a full complement of high-end stainless steel appliances, including a Bosch dishwasher and Thermador 5 burner cooktop, a three-seat granite top center island, 42-inch cherry wood cabinets (with upper and lower accent lighting), and ceramic tile backsplash. Further enhancing the charm of the kitchen are multipaned twin windows that look out on the patio and wooded surroundings and the convivial interior view it provides of the living-room fireplace.
The handyman (or handywoman) in the family will likewise be drawn to the garage with its stainless-steel Craftsman work bench and storage area where tools can either be hung from hooks or consigned to a large, convenient cabinet.
In addition to all that, the amenities the house contains include an energy-efficient tankless water heater and geothermal heating and air-conditioning systems; a double well; two more gas-log fireplaces in the master suite and master bath (both of which are sources of radiant heat), along with a luxuriant jet-powered garden tub and glass-enclosed rain shower with a pebble-tile floor in the latter; twin vanity sinks; a large family room that can double as an extra bedroom; a sitting area off the main entrance with a bar and sink (modeled after an Irish pub) that can be used as a home office, a large laundry/utility room, and an abundance of closet space, including walk-ins.
“For an outdoors-oriented individual who works from home, this is the ultimate in rural retreats,” says Jerry Vekteris, a pediatrician who co-owns it with his wife, Diane (The couple only reluctantly decided to sell it because they are soon about to become “empty nesters” and will no longer need a home this large). In addition to the property’s natural attributes, he notes, the “city” of Port Republic (population 1,121) is the perfect setting for anyone who loves to explore the South Jersey pinelands, offering a municipally run nature preserve with its own hiking trails, as well as its own bay beach and an unspoiled historic ambience along its main street.
But the home’s secluded, forested location, Vekteris points out, is also just minutes from the ocean beaches of Brigantine, the attractions and nightlife of Atlantic City and the quaint shops at nearby Smithville, as well as within driving distance of both the Philadelphia and New York City metro areas (a Garden State Parkway entrance being a mere five minutes away).
To arrange for a tour of this strategically situated pastoral paradise, the asking price for which is $675,000, the listing agent to call is David Lucca of Balsley/Losco Realtors, whose direct line is 609-464-2577 and whose office number is 609-872-6616. Or you can email him at sold@davidlucca.realtor.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.