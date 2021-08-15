This refurbished Linwood home may evoke the kind in which some buyers grew up

The house also contains a lot of extra space that can be converted into a home office (or more than one for a couple who work remotely), Sands points out. Since “few people use formal dining rooms anymore,” he says, the one downstairs could easily be used for this purpose, as can any one of the four upstairs bedrooms, which all open onto a common hallway.

Among the property’s other amenities are an elegant, natural stone tiled entry foyer, an oversized laundry/utility room, a storage pantry, a backyard shed, in-ground sprinklers, ceiling fans, a concrete driveway with room to accommodate two additional vehicles and a vintage gas lamp on the front lawn (this particular neighborhood being known as the gas lantern district of Linwood, where such historic outdoor lighting fixtures are a status symbol of sorts).

In addition, all the rooms have been painted in neutral colors, and any and all of the present furnishings are negotiable, so whoever buys the property could literally move right in without having to worry about doing any painting or repairs.