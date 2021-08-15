This refurbished Linwood home may evoke the kind in which some buyers grew up

While many homebuyers in these uncertain times are looking for a residence that offers contemporary comforts and conveniences as well as a strategic location, for some, there’s nothing that equals the serendipity of also finding one with an environment that evokes fond childhood recollections they can in turn recreate for their children.
The four-bedroom, 2½-bath house on the market at 101 Country Club Drive in Linwood’s highly desirable gold coast section has all of those attributes, as well as the bonus of being across the street from Linwood Country Club, which boasts a century-old 18-hole golf course with a commanding view of the bay and Atlantic City skyline, along with a practice range and tennis facilities.
This early ‘70s-vintage two-story home will likely strike a chord of nostalgia with people who grew up in a similar one, with such features as an expansive backyard shaded by stately, mature trees and overlooked by a large bay window and screened-in sunroom, as well as an old-fashioned covered front porch and built-in wood-burning fireplace.
“Besides a magnificent oak in the back, a huge holly tree in the front and an evergreen on the side of the garage, it also has a sycamore tree in a corner of the yard with a very unique branch that would be a perfect place for a swing,” says owner Mitchell Sands, who notes that the indoor-outdoor sun porch provides a “great place for grilling and having dinner in the open air without being bothered by mosquitoes.” The backyard, he adds, is fully enclosed by a white vinyl fence, with the section behind the house being 6 feet high and the other sides 4 feet high to “keep the backyard with an open feeling.”
While it may be pleasantly reminiscent of a previous era, however, this now-vintage property has been substantially upgraded by Sands during the two decades that he and his two sons have lived there.
For starters, he’s renovated all the bathrooms with new fixtures, granite countertops and tile floors, as well as added a unique vessel sink to the downstairs powder room (which he says could very easily be expanded into a full bathroom with a shower). He also recently added a new hot water heater and central air-conditioning system, both of which are still under warranty.
His other improvements include putting in two new closets with lights that go on and off automatically; refinishing the three-quarter-inch solid oak floors; replacing all the windows and the front door; installing recessed LED lighting throughout the house and equipping the spacious eat-in kitchen with sturdy high-end appliances, including a black Sub-Zero refrigerator and a stainless steel Bosch gas oven and matching microwave and dishwasher, along with granite countertops and an Andersen slider that opens onto the sun porch.
Another thing the owner has done is finish and equip the attached, insulated two-car garage with a workbench and LED lighting, making it a perfect place for anyone who enjoys making furniture, carving decoys or doing other types of wood, metal work or DIY projects in an environment that never gets too hot or too cold.
The house also contains a lot of extra space that can be converted into a home office (or more than one for a couple who work remotely), Sands points out. Since “few people use formal dining rooms anymore,” he says, the one downstairs could easily be used for this purpose, as can any one of the four upstairs bedrooms, which all open onto a common hallway.
Among the property’s other amenities are an elegant, natural stone tiled entry foyer, an oversized laundry/utility room, a storage pantry, a backyard shed, in-ground sprinklers, ceiling fans, a concrete driveway with room to accommodate two additional vehicles and a vintage gas lamp on the front lawn (this particular neighborhood being known as the gas lantern district of Linwood, where such historic outdoor lighting fixtures are a status symbol of sorts).
In addition, all the rooms have been painted in neutral colors, and any and all of the present furnishings are negotiable, so whoever buys the property could literally move right in without having to worry about doing any painting or repairs.
The other major advantage of this home is its prime location. Not only is it just 10 minutes from the beaches of Margate and Longport and 15 minutes from the Ocean City Boardwalk, but it’s even closer to retail facilities like ShopRite, Tilton Market and the Tilton Road Shopping Center, as well as the trendy shops, bars and restaurants of the Somers Point Historic District. Additionally, it’s within a short walk of the Linwood bike path, Jessie’s Coffee Shop and a small bridge where local residents fish, which is just down the block, as well as being in close proximity to some of the area’s best schools.
“It’s an ideal house in which to raise kids in a great neighborhood of families, retirees and professionals,” is how Sands describes it.
To arrange for a tour of this charming, convenient, comfortable and comforting abode, the new adjusted asking price for which is $449,900, the listing agent to contact is Lisa Alper-Russo of Platinum Real Estate at either 609-289-2384, her cellphone number, or lisaalper@comcast.net.
