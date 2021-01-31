This Mays Landing riverside retreat may be just what you're looking for in a home

Every so often, a home comes on the market that offers an abundance of allures to buyers seeking different types of features — a perfect example being the riverside retreat now for sale at 903 Morris Lane in Mays Landing (a highly prized address often claimed by locales some distance from the town itself).
Let’s say, for instance, that you’re the owner of a boat that you’d like to keep moored alongside your own private dock with access to the sea. You might never have imagined you could do so while living out in the country, let alone on the edge of one of South Jersey’s most quaint and picturesque inland communities.
But if you should become the next owner of this unique property, you can—its doubled-tiered dock comes complete not only with a boat and jet-ski slip on the Great Egg Harbor River, which flows into the Atlantic, but with a 15,000-pound boat lift. And even if you aren’t currently a boater or water-sports devotee, that private dock is a great place to angle for bass and other species or simply to enjoy the pastoral beauty of the tree-lined water view in any season (and might even inspire you to go out and buy a boat as well).
Or let’s suppose you’re the type of person who always dreamed of a house with a wide, wrap-around veranda, or a wood-burning fireplace. This property has both those features – in fact, two fireplaces (and maybe even a third, should the next owner wish to finish the existing basement, which also contains one). As for that porch, it’s described by current owner Dr. John Saia, a cardiologist, as being “really cool” in both senses of the word. “We sit out there all the time,” he adds.
Then again, if you‘re searching for an abode with a truly magnificent back yard, you couldn’t find one that’s more inviting, set on approximately an acre of land overlooking and gently sloping down to the river, where it’s protected by bulkheads. And if you should happen to be a dog lover with one or more canine companions, that yard includes a large penned-in area where they can run loose while you’re lounging in the yard or on the porch (or even when you’re inside the house).
Or perhaps what you’re seeking is an ideal environment to work from home, or home-school your kids. The nearly 5,000 square feet of living space offered by this charming and elegant home’s interior is more than ample for either purpose—including an upstairs library with one of those two fireplaces that lends it the feeling of a Victorian study. Even the laundry room is big enough to be used as a home office—in fact, it currently has a desk set up there under a double-paned window where you could work on your computer while your clothes are spinning (and which is negotiable, as are many of the other furnishings).
“This is a very big house,” notes Saia, who likes to point to some of the improvements he’s made in recent years, such as the installation of a new roof, a new tankless water heater and three-zoned air-conditioning system, a new stainless steel KitchenAid refrigerator, and, best of all, a whole-house gas-powered Generac generator “It’s gone on several times, and we didn’t even notice the transition,” he says of the unit that he had installed following Superstorm Sandy.
And speaking of that meteorological milestone, Saia also wants prospective buyers to know that despite its riverside location, the home has never once flooded, either then or at any other time, a result of being situated “above the 500-year floodplain.”
Additional features include a three-car attached garage (some of which could be used to store bicycles or outdoor equipment), as well as ample space for storage in the unfinished basement and the expansive attic, which comes with an overhead fan and which Saia points out could easily accommodate a gymnasium. Among its other amenities are cedar siding, hardwood and tile floors (as well as wall-to-wall carpeting), a walk-in closet, a workshop, skylights, a blacktop driveway (with room to park additional cars) and a pantry off the kitchen (especially useful at a time when food shopping isn’t as easy as it used to be).
Another advantage is the the highly convenient location, just 20 minutes from the beaches and attractions of Atlantic City and Ocean City, 40 minutes from Philadelphia, and a mere 10-minute drive to the Hamilton Mall/Consumer Square/Hamilton Commons shopping district. It’s also only three miles from Atlantic County Park, with its boardwalk through the woods, and in close proximity to other local parks and nature preserves as well. (In addition, the municipality in which the home is technically located, Weymouth Township, has a somewhat lower tax rate than does Hamilton Township, to which most residents of Mays Landing pay taxes.)
To see this prime, one-of-a-kind property, which is now being offered at a reduced asking price of just $700,000, you can either attend an open house that will be conducted today (Jan. 31) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (masks are a must) or arrange for a private tour by contacting listing agent George Phy of Glen Cove Real Estate at (609) 742-0364 or emailing him at george@seekorsell.com.
