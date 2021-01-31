This Mays Landing riverside retreat may be just what you're looking for in a home

Every so often, a home comes on the market that offers an abundance of allures to buyers seeking different types of features — a perfect example being the riverside retreat now for sale at 903 Morris Lane in Mays Landing (a highly prized address often claimed by locales some distance from the town itself).

Let’s say, for instance, that you’re the owner of a boat that you’d like to keep moored alongside your own private dock with access to the sea. You might never have imagined you could do so while living out in the country, let alone on the edge of one of South Jersey’s most quaint and picturesque inland communities.

But if you should become the next owner of this unique property, you can—its doubled-tiered dock comes complete not only with a boat and jet-ski slip on the Great Egg Harbor River, which flows into the Atlantic, but with a 15,000-pound boat lift. And even if you aren’t currently a boater or water-sports devotee, that private dock is a great place to angle for bass and other species or simply to enjoy the pastoral beauty of the tree-lined water view in any season (and might even inspire you to go out and buy a boat as well).