This luxury bayside villa may be in Brigantine, but it could just as easily be somewhere in Italy

“What If We Went to Italy” was the title of a dreamy song from Mary Chapin Carpenter’s 1996 album, “A Place in the World.” Back then, of course, many people would have been able to act on that suggestion, whereas right now, it’s just not doable, and may take a while to become so again.

But if the idea of ensconcing yourself inside a seaside retreat in Italy is one that sounds particularly appealing to you at the present moment, and your financial situation can accommodate it, you now have an opportunity to at least recapture the sentiment expressed in her lyric, “Yes a villa will do and a breeze”—although rather than “in Tuscany, please,” right here in Brigantine at 530 West Shore Drive.

That’s where you’ll currently find a most unique five-bedroom, five-bath home for sale that’s been meticulously custom crafted to replicate all the exquisite detail and ambience of a luxury Italian villa, from the Corinthian columns that adorn both its exterior and living area to the wrought-iron railings on its balconies overlooking the bay and curved staircase to its marble floors to its decorative, arched mahogany doors to its Mediterranean-style roof tiles. In fact, it even comes with some magnificent hand-painted murals and a highly aesthetic sculpture of twin mermaids at the center of its majestic foyer.