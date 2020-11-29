This luxury bayside villa may be in Brigantine, but it could just as easily be somewhere in Italy

“What If We Went to Italy” was the title of a dreamy song from Mary Chapin Carpenter’s 1996 album, “A Place in the World.” Back then, of course, many people would have been able to act on that suggestion, whereas right now, it’s just not doable, and may take a while to become so again.
But if the idea of ensconcing yourself inside a seaside retreat in Italy is one that sounds particularly appealing to you at the present moment, and your financial situation can accommodate it, you now have an opportunity to at least recapture the sentiment expressed in her lyric, “Yes a villa will do and a breeze”—although rather than “in Tuscany, please,” right here in Brigantine at 530 West Shore Drive.
That’s where you’ll currently find a most unique five-bedroom, five-bath home for sale that’s been meticulously custom crafted to replicate all the exquisite detail and ambience of a luxury Italian villa, from the Corinthian columns that adorn both its exterior and living area to the wrought-iron railings on its balconies overlooking the bay and curved staircase to its marble floors to its decorative, arched mahogany doors to its Mediterranean-style roof tiles. In fact, it even comes with some magnificent hand-painted murals and a highly aesthetic sculpture of twin mermaids at the center of its majestic foyer.
But for all its elegant embellishments, this opulent residence is also a “warm and welcoming” one, in the words of its current owner, Joanne Stewart, who is especially fond of its huge gourmet kitchen, with its breakfast nook, butler pantry, custom cabinetry, wet bar, Subzero appliances and Wolf double oven, that she describes as being “built for entertaining.” And if it’s just the two of you, it’s the ideal setting to actually live the lyrics to that song, “Relax after breakfast till lunch comes around, can’t wait for dinner; oh, I need to lie down and refuel out by the pool” —which, by the way, is yet another amenity of this particular villa, one built into its bayside marble terrace.
That location directly on the bay is the other half of the allure of this property, both inside and out. From the expansive, wrap-around bay windows in the kitchen and casual dining area, as well as from two of the bedrooms and their Old-World-style balconies, the occupants can enjoy sweeping, unobstructed views of the water and Atlantic City skyline. In the forefront of that panorama is a private, extra-long dock (along with a floating dock) that extends out from the bulkhead bordering the rear terrace, which comes complete with two boat slips and its own boat lift, where everything from luxury yachts to wave runners and kayaks can be moored.
Among the other attributes this Mediterranean-style mansion boasts are an exceptionally large attached two-car garage with extra room for recreational equipment; a handsomely landscaped front lawn with a sprinkler system; three en suites upstairs (including the master suite with its own walk-in closet, Jacuzziexercise room and balcony) and another sizeable one for guests on the first floor; a Sonos Surround Sound system; three gas-log fireplaces, including a custom limestone one in the living room, which make this home a cheerful, cozy environment in which to spend the holidays or the winter; two powder rooms, laundry/utility rooms on both floors that are equipped with Samsung washers and dryers, and two outdoor showers.
Then there are the attached Adirondack glider chairs at the end of the dock that Stewart says she especially likes to relax in while watching the “magnificent sunsets” over the bay and enjoying the cool breeze (again, like in the song). Those, she adds, come with the property, while other furnishings that a buyer might like are all negotiable.
The sturdiness of the construction is another “really fine feature” she likes to emphasize. “All of the outdoor details, including the finials, pillars, and window trim, are all solid concrete, with no aluminum, filler, or wood,” in addition to which the crawl space is lined with concrete “which our technicians love.” And the house is elevated 11.5 feet above flood level, she notes.
Rounding out the many advantages of this vacation villa are a location just 10 minutes from the casinos, restaurants and attractions of nearby Atlantic City, and only a couple minutes’ drive from the beach,
If this Italy-inspired showplace, with an asking price of $2,895,000, sounds like one you might like to turn into your own private “place in the world,” you should make plans to attend one of the open houses scheduled there on Dec 5 and 6 from 11 to 4 p.m., or take the virtual tour available at the website BrigantineBeachProperty.com.
Serious qualified buyers can also arrange for a showing (with 24 hours’ notice) by contact listing agent Claudette L. Savino of Keller Williams Atlantic Shore realtors at (609) 442-5002 (cell) or (609) 266-7676 (office) or emailing her at cbrigantinenj@gmail.com.
