This Linwood luxury home is an ideal place to entertain, indulge in your favorite pursuit or simply enjoy the view

It’s not all that often that a home comes on the market offering so many “different things to different people” (as happiness was once defined in a song lyric). It’s difficult to know which of its attributes or advantages deserves the most emphasis. One such diversified dwelling is the custom-constructed five-bedroom, five-bath luxury residence now for sale at 9 Seagarden Drive in Linwood.

The location of this property alone, with its magnificent panorama of the adjacent meadows and the barrier island communities across the bay that both the original house and a subsequent addition have been designed to maximize, would be enough to enthrall many a potential buyer.

“My idea was to put in a lot of windows to capture that view,” says one of the current owners of the expansion he oversaw after he and his wife bought the house nearly two decades ago. “It took seven draftspersons and architects before I managed to zero in on what I was trying to accomplish,” he adds.