This Linwood luxury home is an ideal place to entertain, indulge in your favorite pursuit or simply enjoy the view

It’s not all that often that a home comes on the market offering so many “different things to different people” (as happiness was once defined in a song lyric). It’s difficult to know which of its attributes or advantages deserves the most emphasis. One such diversified dwelling is the custom-constructed five-bedroom, five-bath luxury residence now for sale at 9 Seagarden Drive in Linwood.
The location of this property alone, with its magnificent panorama of the adjacent meadows and the barrier island communities across the bay that both the original house and a subsequent addition have been designed to maximize, would be enough to enthrall many a potential buyer.
“My idea was to put in a lot of windows to capture that view,” says one of the current owners of the expansion he oversaw after he and his wife bought the house nearly two decades ago. “It took seven draftspersons and architects before I managed to zero in on what I was trying to accomplish,” he adds.
Turning his vision into reality also included installing a kidney shaped solar-heated gunite in-ground pool surrounded by a fenced-in pavered sun deck and yard and enlarging the interior space overlooking it to include a sizeable recreation area and bar (equipped with its own fridge and icemaker, as well as a full bathroom with a shower that can be used after a dip in the pool); a full-fledged home theater with a 96-inch screen and a surround sound system; a dedicated office and library; two fully equipped gymnasiums, and a breakfast nook with a slanted ceiling and so many windows it appears to be outdoors.
The overall result has been to create what he refers to as “an entertainment house,” with plenty of room to host gatherings — an ideal venue for renewed sociability as the pandemic winds down and people begin to get together with friends and neighbors once again. It also offers the advantage of being in a relatively private and secluded location, where guests can mingle outdoors as well as inside its open, opulent and inviting living and dining area.
In addition to a convivial environment, he also created one that’s perfect for indulging in individual pursuits in the form of a 40- x 50-foot pole barn that includes its own 14- x 16-foot climate-controlled shop (or studio) complete with a storage loft and electrical outlet reels hanging from the ceiling. While this rather unique setup can be used for all kinds of pastimes, it is especially suited to classic car collecting, as it contains an automotive lift and a stationery 60-gallon air compressor, as well as having two 14 x 16 overhead doors that alternately can allow it to accommodate a good-size pleasure boat or even a motor home.
For a gardening enthusiast, the home’s exterior, with its magnificent shade trees and landscaping that’s both natural looking and carefully cultivated, could hardly be a more alluring environment. The immediate surroundings are also abundant with many colorful varieties of birds and different types of wildlife —all of which are visible from the inside as well, thanks to all those windows.
Among the numerous other features that make this gracious, spacious residence so luxuriantly livable are a family room with a cathedral ceiling and traditional wood-burning fireplace/stove with a floor-to-ceiling brick surround; a master suite with its own Jacuzzi, double sinks and a heated floor in the bathroom, as well as two walk-in closets and a balcony; a first-floor guest suite with its own full bathroom; and a fully redone kitchen that includes a Viking double oven, a Subzero refrigerator/freezer as well as two separate Subzero refrigerator and freezer pullout drawers, and a super-size center island with a granite top, an extra sink and a second dishwasher.
It also has such conveniences as a large, attached two-car garage with plenty of storage room for bicycles and aquatic gear (in addition to the pole barn); laundry rooms on both the first and second floor; a geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, and radiant heat in much of the flooring of the original house as well as the addition, and a conveniently heated front walkway that doesn’t need to be shoveled or have melting crystals applied in winter.
Not to be overlooked is the comparatively modest asking price for a home with all that and more to offer — just $849,000, well under what it would cost to build anything comparable (let alone purchase a property in this type of location), points out listing agent Lisa Alper-Russo of Platinum Real Estate.
Qualified buyers who would like to tour this magnificent property can arrange to do so by contacting Alper-Russo at her cellphone number, (609) 289-2384 or her office number, (609) 641-3400, or by emailing her at LisaAlper@comcast.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.