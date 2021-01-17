This idyllic, secluded ‘home Sweetwater home’ could have been a model for a Kinkade painting

Surrounding this secluded sanctuary is a screened-in porch, complete with a ceiling fan, which Filardi describes as “a most delightful, calming place to have dinner or just take a nap or read a magazine or book in the summer.

But that’s not all. Between that porch and the adjacent woods are an in-ground swimming pool complete with solar panels to gently warm the water, as well as a brand-new liner and $2,500 winter cover; a cabana equipped with its own refrigerator, sink, commode and outdoor shower; a heated mini-greenhouse that can be used both for seedlings and for the winter storage of outdoor plants; a potting shed complete with shelving and a secondary well pump used to supply water to the greenhouse, cabana sprinkler system and hoses, and an inviting fire pit for outdoor grilling.

The home itself also contains plenty of extra space that can be utilized for a variety of activities, both recreational and practical, including a 1300-square-foot partially finished basement with an exercise room, family room, office, workshop and mechanical room, as well as a laundry and utility room. The house and grounds, Filardi notes, can also accommodate large gatherings, which have been held there in the past and may well be again once the current pandemic is over.