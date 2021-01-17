This idyllic, secluded ‘home Sweetwater home’ could have been a model for a Kinkade painting

If ever a home seemed to fit the name of its particular locale, it’s the one now for sale at 2570 Sixth Ave. in Sweetwater, the unincorporated village in Mullica Township that sits beside the meandering river for which that township is named.
Both inside and out, this charming abode, situated on a moss-covered four-acre tract at the end of a wooded cul-de-sac, some 400 feet off the road, has the look and feel of the kind of idyllic country dwelling often depicted in popular illustrations by Thomas Kinkade, “the painter of light.”
“I call it a retreat,” says its current owner, Mike Filardi. “The setting is very private, except for the families of deer and occasional wild turkeys that visit the front yard. Only one other house is visible from here, and in the summertime, you can’t even see that. Every so often you might hear a distant car pass, but most of the time all you hear are the sounds of nature—the wind blowing through the leaves, the birds chirping. It’s a very peaceful and soothing kind of environment.”
Equally relaxing and serene is the interior, including a living room that’s bathed in natural light and endowed with a rustic fireplace containing a working wood-pellet stove enclosed by a beguiling brick hearth that ascends to the top of a beamed cathedral ceiling. Adjoining it are an oversized, eat-in country kitchen, equipped with a full complement of appliances, Corian® countertops and an abundance of custom-crafted cherrywood cabinets and a rustic, well-lighted dining room, as well as an old-fashioned sitting room.
Surrounding this secluded sanctuary is a screened-in porch, complete with a ceiling fan, which Filardi describes as “a most delightful, calming place to have dinner or just take a nap or read a magazine or book in the summer.
But that’s not all. Between that porch and the adjacent woods are an in-ground swimming pool complete with solar panels to gently warm the water, as well as a brand-new liner and $2,500 winter cover; a cabana equipped with its own refrigerator, sink, commode and outdoor shower; a heated mini-greenhouse that can be used both for seedlings and for the winter storage of outdoor plants; a potting shed complete with shelving and a secondary well pump used to supply water to the greenhouse, cabana sprinkler system and hoses, and an inviting fire pit for outdoor grilling.
The home itself also contains plenty of extra space that can be utilized for a variety of activities, both recreational and practical, including a 1300-square-foot partially finished basement with an exercise room, family room, office, workshop and mechanical room, as well as a laundry and utility room. The house and grounds, Filardi notes, can also accommodate large gatherings, which have been held there in the past and may well be again once the current pandemic is over.
There’s also a master bedroom suite on the first floor that’s complete with a Jacuzzi and a stall shower, and two additional bedrooms upstairs, plus a loft that can be used as a home office. In addition, the rooms have all had the benefit of uniquely customized interior decoration and painting done by Filardi’s ex-wife Audrey, who has a degree in art and who he says “was responsible for the beautification of the house.”
Besides these artistic touches, there are some very practical extras that go with this property—for example, that pellet stove, which Filardi describes as “a very convenient, easy-to-use heating source that works really well. “You can buy a 40- pound bag of pellets, and unlike burning logs in the fireplace, you don’t have to attend to it for hours at a time,” he says.
Another feature is an air compressor the owner uses to winterize the house by blowing out the pipes, which is “negotiable,” as are most of the current furnishings (with the exception of the master bedroom set) should a purchaser wish to keep them and buy the house in turnkey condition.
You might say that everything’s there for the next owner of this lovely property in terms of enjoyment, practicality and self-sufficiency.
To arrange for a tour of this serene ‘home Sweetwater home’ with a relatively modest asking price tag of $415,000, you should waste no time in contacting listing agent Elizabeth Hildebrand of RE/MAX Atlantic at (609) 457-5915 (her cellphone number) or (609) 641-8600 (her office) or by emailing her at Liz@mysouthjerseyshorehome.com.
