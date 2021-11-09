This highly affordable and ‘completely redone’ Ventnor Heights abode comes fully furnished and all set for a new owner to take up occupancy

The fact that almost all of the home’s current contents (with the exception of a couple of the owners' personal items), including bedroom sets, sofas, a reclining chair and a couple of large-screen TVs, are part of its total price can also be a huge advantage for whoever buys it in terms of both convenience and savings, especially if they plan on using it as a summer residence. The furnishings are all high-quality, with most of those in the kitchen, living and dining rooms having been recently purchased while others are vintage items that help give the interior a traditional look. A large new Oriental rug that covers most of the living-room floor, a new carpet in the dining room and draperies also come with the house, as do the metal porch furniture and a portable electric fireplace.