This high-tech haven in Ventnor’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract has everything you could want to both work and play at home

“If you want to work everything by wireless remote control, that capability is in there, too,” the owner notes.

But all that built-in technology is only one aspect of what makes this such an enticing setting for year-round living (as well as working). It also offers such highly desirable quality-of-life features as an in-ground heated pool and outdoor Jacuzzi, complete with a patio and brand new pool house (including a wet bar) and equipment, as well as four more actual Jacuzzis inside the residence, two of them with steam; three wood-burning fireplaces in the family room, living room and master bedroom; walk-in closets in every bedroom (with two apiece in the top-floor bedrooms); a finished basement (which is 12 feet above sea level) with a full bathroom, laundry/utility room, playroom and outside access to the pool, and radiant under-floor heating that the owner describes as being “really spectacular when you get up in the middle of a winter’s night.”

Even the eat-in kitchen of this home has some ‘special effects’ going for it in the form of automatic, motion-initiated lighting and a Bosch Induction Cooktop, which uses an extremely efficient magnetic technology to facilitate rapid cooking while its surface remains cool, with a warming drawer that can be used to keep items hot until they’re served, as well as to bake bread.