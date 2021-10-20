This elegantly furnished 2-story Atlantic City penthouse is literally ‘above and beyond’ everything else out there

Anyone who simply adores a penthouse view (to borrow a lyric from a decades-old TV theme song) couldn’t find one that's more "top-notch" than the view from the two-story penthouse for sale atop the fashionable 26-story Bella Condominiums at 526 Pacific Ave. (Unit 2604) in Atlantic City — nor could they find a more affordable asking price for a view or a penthouse this spectacular or unique.

In addition to its 360-degree panorama encompassing the ocean, beach, Boardwalk and nearby casinos, as well as the Inlet and the landmark Absecon Lighthouse, this three-bedroom, three-bath property boasts a balcony that’s large enough to entertain a number of guests, as well as to grow an "eco-garden," and comes filled with elegant, contemporary high-end furnishings selected by a prestigious interior designer — all of which is included in its $899,000 price tag.

And that’s not even to mention the benefits of having access to a resort-quality pool inside a triangular, glass-paneled solarium and fitness center, as well as 24-hour security and a friendly, competent staff — or of being in a pet-friendly building (which many residential high-rises are not).