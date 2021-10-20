This elegantly furnished 2-story Atlantic City penthouse is literally ‘above and beyond’ everything else out there

Anyone who simply adores a penthouse view (to borrow a lyric from a decades-old TV theme song) couldn’t find one that's more "top-notch" than the view from the two-story penthouse for sale atop the fashionable 26-story Bella Condominiums at 526 Pacific Ave. (Unit 2604) in Atlantic City — nor could they find a more affordable asking price for a view or a penthouse this spectacular or unique.
In addition to its 360-degree panorama encompassing the ocean, beach, Boardwalk and nearby casinos, as well as the Inlet and the landmark Absecon Lighthouse, this three-bedroom, three-bath property boasts a balcony that’s large enough to entertain a number of guests, as well as to grow an "eco-garden," and comes filled with elegant, contemporary high-end furnishings selected by a prestigious interior designer — all of which is included in its $899,000 price tag.
And that’s not even to mention the benefits of having access to a resort-quality pool inside a triangular, glass-paneled solarium and fitness center, as well as 24-hour security and a friendly, competent staff — or of being in a pet-friendly building (which many residential high-rises are not).
Add to that combo of advantages a location that’s just a few steps from several casinos, including Ocean Casino Resort, and some of the best restaurants at the Jersey Shore, as well as Atlantic City’s world-famous Boardwalk and free beach, and you’re talking about a resort address that’s quite literally “above and beyond” just about anything else in its price range, says listing agent Mary Lou Ferry Wimmer of Farley and Ferry Realtors.
The first floor of the penthouse includes a lavish open layout with an electric fireplace and two separate balcony entrances, an ultramodern eat-in kitchen equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, a Miele cappuccino machine and a center island with its own beverage fridge, a full bathroom in the hall and a guest bedroom with its own private balcony overlooking the ocean, beach and Boardwalk.
On the floor above is a master suite that includes an oversized spa bathroom, walk-in closet and another private balcony with a breathtaking view of the city, and a second en suite with a queen-size bed, as well as a study and a laundry/utility room.
Other amenities that come with this unparalleled property include prime parking spaces for two vehicles and a basement locker with plenty of room to store beach equipment and bicycles, which can be ridden on the Boardwalk at designated times.
“This isn’t just a great place to live but a lifestyle all its own, and for an executive or a couple looking for something out of the ordinary, a very impressive place to host family and friends,” adds Mary Lou.
To arrange to see this picture-perfect penthouse and its unbelievable views (and perhaps hit the jackpot by becoming its next occupant), give Mary Lou a call at 609-289-1139, her cellphone number, or at the office of Farley and Ferry at 609-822-1836. Or you can email her at marylou@farleyandferry.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.