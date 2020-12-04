This ‘Country Home' Is For Sale in a Place and at a Price You Might Never Expect!

If you’re a buyer in search of a secluded and bucolic place to call home, you’d probably be inclined to look in a really ‘countrified’ community. Probably the last place you would expect to find anything resembling a rural-type retreat is Atlantic City, even if you would also enjoy living within hailing distance of its beaches, boardwalk, casinos, restaurants and other attractions.
But if you were to take a look at the house now on the market at 1409 N Arkansas Ave., in the heart of the resort’s Venice Park neighborhood, you might have to rethink that assumption. In fact, the only reminder that the eventual purchasers of this private and picturesque (as well as very affordable) three-bedroom, two-bath property will have of its geographical location is the view of the city’s colorful skyline from the front of the house, along with weekly fireworks displays during the summer, serving as a reminder of just how close their new abode is to the fun and excitement of America’s Playground.
Otherwise, the home could be a perfect fit for anyone drawn to the idea of living in an idyllic, natural setting, surrounded by trees and a rustic garden wall, with a beautiful park just down the block. Its amenities, in fact, include a couple of planter boxes installed by the current owners, who use them to grow organic tomatoes, vegetables and herbs. Another aspect of its allure for nature lovers is what they describe as the “amazing” variety of wild birds that are attracted to their backyard feeders, including woodpeckers, cardinals and finches.
What’s also a bit hard to believe is the price—a modest $187,500 for an authentic arts-and-crafts-style residence that’s been meticulously and extensively upgraded over a period of years by a professional carpenter, who just happens to be one of the longtime owners. Besides replacing the deck, his renovations have included building a full upstairs bathroom (complete with a jacuzzi), thus converting the master bedroom into an en-suite; completely remodeling the kitchen with such details as terra cotta tiles (to match the living-room fireplace) and new concrete countertops; adding a laundry/utility room off the kitchen, and installing lattice work around the back yard, with “windows” in it to enhance the view.
Other features of what his wife refers to as this “really pleasant family house” include a one-car garage, cathedral ceiling in the living room, lined with attractive pine beams (as is the dining room ceiling), an unfinished basement that can serve as a workshop or storage area, ample closets and a desk/study loft that’s perfect for use as a home office.
Then there’s the home’s location, in a multi-cultural, friendly and secure neighborhood (close to both the police and fire departments), a short walk from the Intracoastal Waterway, where passing cruise boats can be seen from its recently restored deck and windows during the summer, and even closer to the Penrose Canal, a perfect place to engage in kayaking. In addition, a nearby bicycle path allows riders to bike right up to the boardwalk (something the current owners have enjoyed doing to watch the annual Atlantic City Airshow), and the close proximity of both the train and bus stations that makes taking a day trip into either New York or Philadelphia an easy and convenient proposition (with the bus station even offering bike racks).
Thanks to the present owners’ plans to retire to a second home in the mountains, this unique and charming “country house”— in a location where you might least expect to find one— is now up for sale, along with all the workmanship and TLC that’s gone into it. If it looks and sounds like the kind of haven you’ve always dreamed of, you can arrange for a tour by contacting listing agent JoAnn Daly of RE/MAX Platinum Properties at (609) 513-8969 or emailing her at acnjdaly@gmail.com.
