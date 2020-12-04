This ‘Country Home' Is For Sale in a Place and at a Price You Might Never Expect!

If you’re a buyer in search of a secluded and bucolic place to call home, you’d probably be inclined to look in a really ‘countrified’ community. Probably the last place you would expect to find anything resembling a rural-type retreat is Atlantic City, even if you would also enjoy living within hailing distance of its beaches, boardwalk, casinos, restaurants and other attractions.

But if you were to take a look at the house now on the market at 1409 N Arkansas Ave., in the heart of the resort’s Venice Park neighborhood, you might have to rethink that assumption. In fact, the only reminder that the eventual purchasers of this private and picturesque (as well as very affordable) three-bedroom, two-bath property will have of its geographical location is the view of the city’s colorful skyline from the front of the house, along with weekly fireworks displays during the summer, serving as a reminder of just how close their new abode is to the fun and excitement of America’s Playground.