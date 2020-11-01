This Bayfront Home Has Spectacular Views, a Great Location and Space Inside and Out

The house itself comprises some 3,600 square feet of living space, as well as a 1,200-square foot above-ground semi-finished basement, set on a new foundation, that can be used either as a rec room, workshop or storage area (and which has significantly reduced the current owners’ flood insurance premiums). And though a home that is essentially four stories high from top to bottom might sound as though it would require a lot of exertion to get around, it really doesn’t call for any at all, since a private elevator to all the floors accessible via a pavered pathway has turned it into the equivalent of a one-story ranch house.

The design of the interior utilizes a flowing open-floor plan that encompasses the living and dining area, which is complete with a cozy gas-log fireplace. A cheerful eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops and craft-made maple cabinetry and is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel Whirlpool Gold Series appliances that were installed only last year. In addition, the home’s two master bedrooms are en suites with their own private bathrooms and decks overlooking the bay, which provides a perfect arrangement for accommodating family members or guests.

This gorgeous home is move-in ready! In addition, according to seller Kathy Caserta, some of the present furnishings are negotiable.