This Bayfront Home Has Spectacular Views, a Great Location and Space Inside and Out

There are times in shopping for a new home when all the stars seem to align in terms of the desirability of a particular property. An example is the totally renovated three-story, four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath waterfront residence that’s recently come on the market at 138 Decatur Ave., in the heart of Somers Point’s charming and lively Historic District.
For starters, there’s an unobstructed two-and-a-half mile panorama looking across Great Egg Harbor Bay to Ocean City. It can be viewed either through the floor-to-ceiling row of windows in the living area or the sliding doors of the enclosed sun porch, as well as from any of the three separate decks that extend from the sun porch and from separate bedrooms of the house. The two-tiered wooden deck that’s built directly on the bay, which features a festive TIKI bar, is also a great place from which to enjoy this magnificent view.
But those features that overlook the bay only comprise half of the exterior. The huge 40 x 231-foot lot on which this home sits also includes a good-sized back yard between the residence and the detached two-car garage (with room for two additional vehicles in the driveway as well as ample on-street parking). All that outdoor space has enabled the owners of nearly four decades, Mike and Kathy Caserta, to host some sizable outdoor gatherings, and once current restrictions on crowds have been relaxed, can once again accommodate such celebrations on the bay.
The house itself comprises some 3,600 square feet of living space, as well as a 1,200-square foot above-ground semi-finished basement, set on a new foundation, that can be used either as a rec room, workshop or storage area (and which has significantly reduced the current owners’ flood insurance premiums). And though a home that is essentially four stories high from top to bottom might sound as though it would require a lot of exertion to get around, it really doesn’t call for any at all, since a private elevator to all the floors accessible via a pavered pathway has turned it into the equivalent of a one-story ranch house.
The design of the interior utilizes a flowing open-floor plan that encompasses the living and dining area, which is complete with a cozy gas-log fireplace. A cheerful eat-in kitchen features quartz countertops and craft-made maple cabinetry and is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel Whirlpool Gold Series appliances that were installed only last year. In addition, the home’s two master bedrooms are en suites with their own private bathrooms and decks overlooking the bay, which provides a perfect arrangement for accommodating family members or guests.
This gorgeous home is move-in ready! In addition, according to seller Kathy Caserta, some of the present furnishings are negotiable.
The height of the house also makes it one of the most prominent landmarks of the Historic District, and it’s within easy walking distance of about a dozen of the district’s trendy eateries and taverns. It’s just a few blocks from a bike path as well, and only a 10-minute drive from the beaches of Longport, Margate and Ocean City.
The bayside location is also ideal for anyone who enjoys swimming, kayaking or paddle boarding or who owns a boat (or plans to buy one), since it’s a mere 75 feet from a marina next door where Mike Caserta has kept his for the past two decades.
To arrange for a grand tour of this extraordinary property, you can contact listing agent Jo Ann Daly of RE/MAX Platinum Properties at (609) 822-3300 or directly at her cell phone number, (609) 513-8969, or email her at NJDaly@yahoo.com.
