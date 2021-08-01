This 15-room Linwood resort compound is really a chateau, complete with a chalet

Among the features that have been added during that time, and that make this home an ideal venue for entertaining (or perhaps even a wedding), are a heated in-ground swimming pool and adjacent patio area; a large dedicated bar with a tile floor and television that opens onto the backyard and pool via French doors (and also has its own porch); a wide and opulent Florida room with slate floors, two skylights and a wall of windows that look out on that spectacular view, and a custom-designed interior gathering place that may just prove irresistible to those who find an alpine atmosphere as alluring as the spell of the seashore.

The latter, Menghetti notes, has been nicknamed “the Aspen room” by virtue of its resemblance to a ski lodge, with trappings that include a vaulted, beamed cathedral ceiling and a striking stone mantelpiece and fireplace that can either serve as a traditional wood-burning unit, given it has its own full-fledged chimney, or be equipped with a gas log, an unopened gas line having been extended to it for that purpose. The overall effect could be described as that of a chalet within a chateau (the latter term being one that might also describe this majestic home).