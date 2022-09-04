There's lots to like about this well-maintained Margate home

Having a wide-ranging skill set is almost always a positive attribute, although it can sometimes be construed as spreading oneself too thin, as in the old adage “jack of all trades, master of none.”

In real estate, that mindset never applies. The more a home has to offer, or the more it can do to fulfill the needs of prospective buyers, the more attractive it is going to be to a wider range of people.

And the home at 7721 Ventnor Ave. in Margate has an awful lot of desirable attributes to offer.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-story home is spacious and modern, and located on a corner lot a mere two blocks in from the beach — close enough to hear the ocean without the constant concern of being a bit too close.

Encompassing 2,320 square feet of interior living space on a 2,500-square-foot lot (40 by 62.5 feet), the home has an open and airy feel to it, and is centrally located for easy access to everything Absecon Island has to offer. The road linking the island to the mainland, the Downbeach Express, is a short hop south, and a straight shot north on Ventnor Avenue leads into Atlantic City and its year-round dining and entertainment options.

The kitchen opens into spacious living, family and dining rooms, all of which are also adorned with chic ceramic tile flooring.

The first floor also features a full bathroom and large utility room, and a front porch that is positioned beneath a private balcony off the home’s second-level master suite. The fenced-in rear yard has a beautiful stone patio that is ideal for outdoor entertaining and/or family barbecues.

Along with the cavernous master suite, which features a walk-in closet, elegant private bathroom with his-and-hers vanities, and a custom ceiling fan, there are two other bedrooms that share a full bathroom on the second level, and two bathrooms and a full bath on the top level. All five bedrooms are furnished with newer wall-to-wall carpeting.

The home is just a few blocks south of the Ventnor-Margate border and the start of the Ventnor Boardwalk, which is the southernmost tip of a six-mile stretch of boardwalk that ultimately connects with the Gardner’s Basin section of Atlantic City and the Absecon Inlet. Culinary possibilities are nearly endless in the area, as the home is within a quick drive, and in some cases easy walk, to many of the best restaurants in South Jersey without having to leave Absecon Island.

Fishing enthusiasts should note that the Ventnor Fishing Pier (with roots dating to 1914) is in close proximity to the home, and even closer is the Angler’s Club of Absecon in Margate (founded in 1923), which is a membership-driven fishing club headquartered at the foot of a 625-foot-long pier easily within walking distance of the home (see MargateAnglersClub.com) on Margate’s ocean side. There is also a plethora of boat rental options, charter and party-boat fishing trips that operate out of Margate’s Amherst Avenue bayside district.

To make an appointment to tour this amazing Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234 or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.

