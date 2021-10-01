The unique appeal of this brand-new Ventnor condo property lies in the choice of design options it offers

The somewhat overused term “unique” is probably nowhere more applicable than in describing the newly built condo that has just come on the market at 23 S. Vassar Ave. in Ventnor, just a block or so from the beach and Boardwalk.

While properties of similar design may perhaps be available in other locales, it would probably be fair to say that buyers looking for either a summer place or year-round home in the Downbeach area are unlikely to see or have seen another quite like it in terms of versatility.

What makes this one so unique is the fact that it offers multiple options for a potential purchaser to consider. Specifically, there are three different ways you can buy into it, depending on what you’re looking for, or even whether you might decide to go beyond what you initially had in mind after seeing the possibilities for expanding that vision.

“It’s definitely one of a kind,” says the builder, Rob Parker, whose firm, RMP Enterprises, has been custom-crafting innovative homes in Ventnor and Margate for a quarter century, and describes this particular one, which he calls his “Beach2Bay multi-design,” as “a split level on top of a split level.”