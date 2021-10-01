The unique appeal of this brand-new Ventnor condo property lies in the choice of design options it offers

The somewhat overused term “unique” is probably nowhere more applicable than in describing the newly built condo that has just come on the market at 23 S. Vassar Ave. in Ventnor, just a block or so from the beach and Boardwalk.
While properties of similar design may perhaps be available in other locales, it would probably be fair to say that buyers looking for either a summer place or year-round home in the Downbeach area are unlikely to see or have seen another quite like it in terms of versatility.
What makes this one so unique is the fact that it offers multiple options for a potential purchaser to consider. Specifically, there are three different ways you can buy into it, depending on what you’re looking for, or even whether you might decide to go beyond what you initially had in mind after seeing the possibilities for expanding that vision.
“It’s definitely one of a kind,” says the builder, Rob Parker, whose firm, RMP Enterprises, has been custom-crafting innovative homes in Ventnor and Margate for a quarter century, and describes this particular one, which he calls his “Beach2Bay multi-design,” as “a split level on top of a split level.”
What that means is that this townhouse property has been designed so it can be subdivided two different ways and the resulting sections either bought on a first-come, first-served basis or purchased as a single entity, with the new owner either living in one of its separate condo units and offering the other as a rental, renting out both, or alternately residing in one and using the other to accommodate family members.
But should a buyer opt to acquire just one part of the property, Parker also wants to emphasize that the premises are pet-friendly — meaning you can either live in them with your furry companions or rent them out to members of the public for whom many rental properties are off-limits due to restrictions on pets.
As for the way they can be divided, here’s how it works:
The property’s first floor includes an open-floor arrangement consisting of a spacious living/dining area with a 9-foot-high ceiling and eat-in gourmet kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, farm sinks and custom cabinets and a large center island, along with two bedrooms, a bath and a half and a laundry room, as well as a huge, full-length fiberglass deck with a mahogany overhang.
The second floor Parker describes as being “a mirror image of the first,” at least insofar as the living area goes (which includes another deck and half bath), with the rear consisting of a master suite that includes a walk-in closet and its own master bath, while the third floor has another master suite, with a separate deck on the side, and two additional bedrooms, as well as a second bath.
Now here’s where the “unique” angle comes in: Depending on a buyer’s desires, this arrangement can either be equally subdivided into two separate 1,800-square-foot condos, one of which would comprise the entire downstairs and second-floor master suite (which is separated from the living area on that floor) and the other the rest of the house, or into different-size units, one consisting of the entire first floor (containing two bedrooms and 1½ baths) and the other comprising both upper floors (with four bedrooms and 3½ baths for a total of 2,400 square feet).
Right now, as long as no part of the building is under contract, Parker says either design can be accommodated (with his firm available to do a little extra work to facilitate the second one). Then again, there’s also the option of simply buying the property in its entirety and living in one unit while renting the other out, or whatever a purchaser might choose to do with it.
Also included is an oversized ground-floor, two-car garage, separate sides of which can be reserved for the occupants of each unit (along with a separate driveway) that’s also large enough to accommodate things like bicycles, surfboards and beach furniture, as well as central air, gas heating, crown moldings, a stone veneer front and super-durable Hardie Board siding with AZEK trim.
As for the asking price, Parker says it would be $649,000 for each of the equally divided units, $850,000 and $450,000, respectively, for the larger/smaller division or a negotiable figure for the whole property.
To arrange a tour of this uniquely versatile new resort residence — and a chance to get “dibs” on the design you’d prefer (if not the “whole enchilada”) — you should waste no time in contacting listing agent Paula A. Hartman of the Hartman Home Team, BHHS Fox & Roach, at her direct line, 609-271-7337, or Brian Hiltner at 609-703-4789, or at their office number, 609-487-7234. You also can email either of them at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or hhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com, respectively.
