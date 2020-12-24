The RV industry has received an unexpected boost from the COVID-19 pandemic

Even singer Mariah Carey is doing some RVing, as her Instagram feed showcased a 45-foot Prevost motorhome that sleeps six with two bedrooms, a full kitchen and multiple bathrooms, according to RollingStone.com.

Kimberly Belles, sales representative at Ocean View Trailer Sales, said most of the people looking to buy or rent for the first time were families. Ocean View Trailer Sales is right next to Ocean View Resort Campground on Route 9.

“You don’t have to worry about 20 people crammed into a shore house,” said Belles, who added their number of units sold is up 17% over last year.

Many of the new customers said they had been thinking about doing it for years, but COVID-19 gave them a reason to take the plunge, Belles said.

“Let’s get out of the house. Let’s do something different. Let’s stop looking at the same walls,” said Belles about what the new customers were saying. “It gave them some sense of normalcy. We have all the amenities that they need here. ... They’re in their own little bubble here.”

Ninety percent of the RV market is towable trailers that can be pulled by a car or a truck as opposed to a motorhome or a park model, said Monika Geraci, spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association.