The RV industry has received an unexpected boost from the COVID-19 pandemic

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Gregory and Nicole Smith, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, usually spend a week during the summer on vacation at a hotel in Ocean City.
Their two sons are Cub Scouts. The whole family enjoys tent camping.
The COVID-19 pandemic convinced the Smiths to try something new for their summer vacation this year and in the future.
The family purchased a park model trailer home at Ocean View Resort Campground and spent most of the past summer there.
“It’s a beautiful campground. This is basically like a miniature house. ... There is a bathroom, showers, bedrooms and kitchen,” said Gregory Smith, who added a big reason he bought the park model was for the mental health of his children, who spent the spring under stay-at-home orders. “The beaches are 10 minutes away.”
UPPER TOWNSHIP — The pool is closed and yellow tape surrounds the swings and playground at P…
The recreational vehicle industry is one of the few businesses that has benefited since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. People still want to leave their homes and experience the outdoors or other places while maintaining social distance.
The RV Industry Association projects total shipments ranging between 414,200 and 434,000 units this year, with a most likely outcome of 424,400 units, for a 4.5% gain over the 406,070 units shipped last year.
Initial estimates for next year have a range of 494,400 to 519,900 units, with a most likely outcome of 507,200 units, a 19.5% increase over 2020, industry experts say.
Even singer Mariah Carey is doing some RVing, as her Instagram feed showcased a 45-foot Prevost motorhome that sleeps six with two bedrooms, a full kitchen and multiple bathrooms, according to RollingStone.com.
Kimberly Belles, sales representative at Ocean View Trailer Sales, said most of the people looking to buy or rent for the first time were families. Ocean View Trailer Sales is right next to Ocean View Resort Campground on Route 9.
Fresh off a 24-hour shift at a busy Bronx hospital, Riticia Augusty took a road trip to a qu…
“You don’t have to worry about 20 people crammed into a shore house,” said Belles, who added their number of units sold is up 17% over last year.
Many of the new customers said they had been thinking about doing it for years, but COVID-19 gave them a reason to take the plunge, Belles said.
“Let’s get out of the house. Let’s do something different. Let’s stop looking at the same walls,” said Belles about what the new customers were saying. “It gave them some sense of normalcy. We have all the amenities that they need here. ... They’re in their own little bubble here.”
Ninety percent of the RV market is towable trailers that can be pulled by a car or a truck as opposed to a motorhome or a park model, said Monika Geraci, spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association.
“RVs are a gateway to the great outdoors. Boats, ATVs, bicycles, anything you can do outdoors,” said Geraci about the things people have been taking advantage of during the pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City RV and Camping Show returned to the Convention Center this…
RVs give people the freedom to travel while controlling their environment, Geraci said.
“We never had so many kids learning remotely,” she said.
More than 52 million Americans worked from an RV during the past eight months, and that number is expected to increase to 76 million within the next year, Geraci said.
During the past eight months, 38 million school children have learned remotely from an RV, Geraci said. The estimate is that 52 million children may be doing some remote learning from an RV in the near future, she said.
Driftwood RV Center in the Clermont section of Dennis Township has seen 20% growth over last year, said John Worthington, marketing director.
WILDWOOD — When the announcement came that President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Dre…
Driftwood has long-standing relationships with manufacturers because it has been in business for 48 years, but it was a scary time in August to see whether it would have enough inventory for the demand, Worthington said.
“We received a delivery from Indiana,” Worthington said. “One (RV) was sold before it was unlocked from the delivery truck.”
When the demand came for more RVs, Driftwood was prepared because it had built up inventory for both the Edison RV Show in January in Middlesex County and the Atlantic City RV and Camping Show 2020 in February.
The 2021 Atlantic City RV and Camping Show at the Atlantic City Convention Center will be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, said Jessica Kasunich, communications manager for Meet AC, the city’s convention bureau.
People who used an RV for the first time this past summer have been talking to their friends and families, Worthington said.
“Overall, there will be increased interest,” said Worthington, who added she believes people who bought used models to try out will be trading up. “2021 will continue to be a good year.”
DT5B3963.JPG
DT5B3924.JPG
DT5B3936.JPG
DT5B3955.JPG
DT5B3913.JPG
DT5B3905.JPG
DT5B3906.JPG
DT5B3907.JPG
DT5B3908.JPG
DT5B3909.JPG
DT5B3911.JPG
DT5B3912.JPG
DT5B3916.JPG
DT5B3917.JPG
DT5B3918.JPG
DT5B3919.JPG
DT5B3920.JPG
DT5B3921.JPG
DT5B3922.JPG
DT5B3923.JPG
DT5B3925.JPG
DT5B3926.JPG
DT5B3927.JPG
DT5B3928.JPG
DT5B3931.JPG
DT5B3932.JPG
DT5B3933.JPG
DT5B3934.JPG
DT5B3935.JPG
DT5B3937.JPG
DT5B3938.JPG
DT5B3939.JPG
DT5B3940.JPG
DT5B3941.JPG
DT5B3942.JPG
DT5B3943.JPG
DT5B3944.JPG
DT5B3945.JPG
DT5B3946.JPG
DT5B3947.JPG
DT5B3949.JPG
DT5B3950.JPG
DT5B3951.JPG
DT5B3952.JPG
DT5B3953.JPG
DT5B3958.JPG
DT5B3959.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.