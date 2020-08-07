When Arthur L. Handson III started an environmentally friendly company to create a disinfecting product to kill various bacteria and viruses six years ago, he did not know the world would soon face a new coronavirus that would kill hundreds of thousands of people.
As COVID-19 has spread, Handson’s Egg Harbor Township-based BioBlasting LLC has increasingly provided its product for the sterile cleaning of medical, industrial and commercial businesses and residential homes.
“We have probably grown about 1,000%,” Handson said. “We are adapting to the environment. We are adapting to the market, and we are trying to keep up with production the best we can. ... We don’t really see the virus going away anytime soon.”
According to Brian Sansoni, spokesman for the American Cleaning Institute, there has been a triple-digit increase in demand for disinfecting products across the board for major disinfectant manufacturers, which led to some shortages.
Whether it was having the right product at an opportune time or being deemed an essential business by Gov. Phil Murphy in March when most others were ordered closed, some South Jersey businesses — cleaning companies, liquor and hardware stores, and even tent-rental companies — have seen significant growth.
Adam Sternberger, co-owner of White Horse Wines and Spirits in Absecon, said March 16, the day Gov. Murphy order many “nonessential” businesses to close, was a memorable one.
“We had our largest grossing day in White Horse history,” Sternberger said of his 11-year-old business. “The governor released a statement, I think, at 1 p.m. that day, that things were closing. People thought that included us also. They filled their (home) cabinets.”
Most liquor stores that have been open the entire time in the state are up substantially over last year, about 30%, said Paul Santelle, executive director of the New Jersey Liquor Store Alliance.
Michael Bray, owner of Passion Vines liquor stores in Somers Point and Egg Harbor Township, said sales have been up at least 10% over the prior year since the start of the pandemic.
With no indoor dining or bar service since March, and outdoor dining only being an option since mid-June, some people have taken the money and time they would have devoted to bars and restaurants and bought their own alcohol to drink at home.
“We were grateful to be open. There were a lot of people looking for work,” said Bray, who added about 15 of 30 employees at his two shops decided to stop working when COVID-19 hit. “We hired approximately six to eight people during that time, some of which are still with us today.”
Sternberger closed the inside of his store to customers from March 17 to May 18. His sales are still up over last year, but he declined to give a percentage.
White Horse Wines reopened to the public May 18. It dropped its number of registers from seven to four. Instead of two entrances and exits, one door is for online pickup only. The other door lets customers enter the store.
“Our customer count is down, but our average sale is up. It just seems that people are willing to spend more money on a quality product right now, similar to what they would do in a restaurant. They would spend $50 on a bottle of wine in a restaurant that would cost $15 here,” Sternberger said.
Liquor stores were not the only essential businesses to thrive in the early stages of the pandemic.
According to a U.S. Census Bureau report, hardware stores, home centers, garden centers and building suppliers realized a year-over-year sales increase of 22.6%, leading all retail categories, except for online purchases.
Paul Giunta, co-owner of Shore True Value Hardware in Somers Point, said this spring they ran out of materials they had never run out of in the history of the store. People were buying up paint in late winter, materials for outdoor gardens in the spring and grills in the summer.
Giunta predicts people from New York City and Philadelphia will be in their second homes at the shore this fall working from home or attending school remotely or both.
He said he will tell his sister, fellow co-owner Alison Dannehower, to increase the inventory quantities for fall and holiday-related merchandise starting now.
Seashore Ace Home & Outdoor Living in Stone Harbor does a great deal of its work with builders, painters and contractors, who mostly have worked through the pandemic.
Manager Scott Fisher said he has also seen second-home owners in Stone Harbor and Avalon buying grills so they can cook outdoors while vacationing.
“Outdoor furniture, we sell a lot of that,” said Fisher, who added his store also has been selling outdoor umbrellas to restaurants for use in outdoor dining. “We’re up between 18% and 20%.”
The live event industry is starting to experience a slight rebound — including tent rentals and sales to support back-to-school efforts, but it is uncertain when the industry will recover to pre-COVID-19 levels of activity and revenue, said Tracy Johannsen, director of event marketing for the American Rental Association.
At Russ Rents Party Rentals in Woodbine, office manager Theresa Oliver said she believed business was up over last year. Russ Rents bought a few new tents, which it has been renting out to restaurants, which can rent them for a maximum of three months at a time, Oliver said. Eight of the at least 14 tents they own are allotted for restaurants, she said.
All of this increased business activity comes at a cost, Giunta said.
“It has been a challenge. It’s horrible to wear a mask for eight hours in a row,” said Giunta, who added some of his older employees stopped working for him at the start of the pandemic.
