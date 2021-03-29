The Botanist to open third medical cannabis facility in Williamstown

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Acreage Holdings will open its third New Jersey medical cannabis dispensary Wednesday, on the Black Horse Pike in the Williamstown section of the township, a company spokesperson said.

Acreage also has The Botanist locations in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City.

The company held a pre-opening ribbon cutting Friday, where Mayor Richard DiLuca welcomed the company to town.

“As you said, your slogan is ‘Come Grow with Us in Monroe Township’ … and we plan to grow with you,” said Brian Sickora, general manager of The Botanist in New Jersey. “Although we won’t be growing the actual plant at this location, we’re honored to serve the community, provide more access to medical cannabis in the state of New Jersey and truly grow with you.”

The Botanist opened its Atlantic City dispensary in February 2020 on the Boardwalk. Acreage Holdings also purchased Egg Harbor Township’s Compassionate Care growing facility and dispensary in November 2019, and the deal was finalized in June.