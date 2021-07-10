Striking Volvo workers nix tentative deal at truck plant; Gas prices up in N.J.

A tentative agreement between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a southwest Virginia truck plant was rejected by the striking workers, United Auto Workers officials announced Friday.

It was the third tentative labor accord rejected by union workers this year.

A UAW statement said workers at the company's tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin would continue their current walkout after rejecting the July 1 tentative pact.

“We appreciate the solidarity and support of the community as we continue to walk the picket line and work to negotiate a fair contract” for members of UAW Local 2069, said the UAW statement issued in Detroit.

Volvo said the 1.6-million square foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW.

