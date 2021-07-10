Striking Volvo workers nix tentative deal at truck plant; Gas prices up in N.J.

A tentative agreement between Volvo Trucks North America and a union representing nearly 3,000 workers who have gone on strike twice this year at a southwest Virginia truck plant was rejected by the striking workers, United Auto Workers officials announced Friday.
It was the third tentative labor accord rejected by union workers this year.
A UAW statement said workers at the company's tractor-trailer assembly plant in Dublin would continue their current walkout after rejecting the July 1 tentative pact.
“We appreciate the solidarity and support of the community as we continue to walk the picket line and work to negotiate a fair contract” for members of UAW Local 2069, said the UAW statement issued in Detroit.
Volvo said the 1.6-million square foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world. It is one of the largest private sector employers in the region, with approximately 3,300 employees, some 2,900 of whom are represented by the UAW.
Gas prices increase again in N.J.: Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation following the holiday weekend — and analysts say more increases may be on the way.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.16, up two cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14, also up two cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Analysts say high crude oil prices and rising gasoline demand could continue to push gas prices 10 to 20 cents higher through the end of next month.
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.