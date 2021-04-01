Stockton announces new cannabis research institute

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — As Stockton University continues to expand its educational offerings related to cannabis and the state moves toward legalizing recreational marijuana, officials announced Thursday the creation of the Cannabis & Hemp Research Institute at Stockton — CHRIS, for short.

The institute will provide education, research and resources on hemp and cannabis production and processing for the local and national market, similar to what was recently announced at another New Jersey state college, Rowan University in Glassboro. Another goal of CHRIS is forming partnerships in the community to provide education, training and employment opportunities for the formerly incarcerated.

“There is so much public confusion about cannabis and hemp, and the topic affects so many different areas,” Stockton associate professor of biology Ekaterina Sedia said. “Through our research and education, we want to be a leader both in academia and in assisting businesses and local communities as the industry grows.”

In February, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation decriminalizing the private adult use of marijuana and possession under 6 ounces. The legal means to buy and sell marijuana are not yet in place.