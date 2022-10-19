Stately home radiates charm and luxury in Margate’s esteemed Parkway Section

An impeccably maintained six-bedroom, six-and-one-half bathroom estate featuring indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a myriad of other amenities would be the pride of any neighborhood regardless of where it was located.

Place it a stone’s throw from the beach on a 10,000-square-foot secluded lot in one of the most sought-after sections of Absecon Island, and it becomes anybody’s definition of the ultimate dream home.

“The house was originally built in the 1920s, and the former owners who bought it in the 1980s thoughtfully renovated the property, including a state-of-the-art kitchen and stunning modern bathrooms. Old world charm with modern day luxury,” says Joe DiLorenzo, broker/owner of the home's listing agency, DiLorenzo Realty Group. “It’s been extremely well maintained over the years by John Hale, one of the preeminent builders in this area.”

Tucked in among many manicured trees and elegant landscaping, the home – located at 107 South Pembroke Avenue in Margate – boasts a solid-brick exterior and a slate roof that together radiate not only a rustic charm, but will stand up to anything the elements can toss at it. Throughout the interior is hardwood flooring and custom hardwood trim that seamlessly compliment the home’s original architectural integrity.

The custom-designed kitchen, which can access the indoor pool area through a set of French doors, features white cabinetry offset by blue granite countertops, high-end stainless-steel appliances such as Miele and SubZero, a built-in wine cooler, and a huge center island with its own sink and seating area. All six bathrooms and the home’s powder room have likewise been fully renovated with the latest in modern luxury.

The home’s layout includes four second-floor bedrooms, including the master ensuite, and two more on a third level. The master ensuite is connected to a spacious outdoor terrace located over an enclosed sun porch that are both ideally positioned to enjoy sunrises in the mornings and sunsets in the evening.

The home’s other highlights include a two-car attached garage and off-street parking for at least three other cars on the concrete driveway; Jacuzzi/spas adorning both pools; and a fully equipped cabana area with additional outside seating shaded by a pergola.

The estate’s location lies within Margate’s Parkway Section, which is one of the most desirable and prestigious areas on the island.

