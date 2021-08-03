Spirit Airlines continues cancellations, passengers in Atlantic City frustrated

Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and "operational challenges" had impacted flight schedules Monday.

The disruptions caused thousands of people across the country to unexpectedly change their plans, including passengers flying in and out of Atlantic City, where Spirit is the sole commercial airline provider.

Craig Miller, of St. Petersburg, Florida, had his flight to Tampa canceled Monday morning, causing him to miss work.

“The issue is how much money somebody is losing by not getting in at the time they are supposed to, and in my case it's $300 because of the income that I lost by not being there (at work)," Miller said Tuesday afternoon as he waited at Atlantic City International Airport for a new flight. “I told them (Spirit) I’m going to be losing money and tried to see if there was an earlier flight, but they said no.”

Miller said while he was unable to get a customer service representative on the phone for more than an hour, the airline gave him a $50 voucher for the cancellation, even though his flight was $150.