Spectacular, Victorian-style home on sprawling lot is located in a serene section of Historic Smithville

There is a regal quality to the stunningly beautiful, Victorian-style home at 5 N. Cavesson Drive in Galloway Township.

The four-bedroom, 4½ -bathroom home is fittingly situated in an upscale development called the Polo Club in Galloway’s Historic Smithville section. Archived online info indicates the subdivision was carved out of a wooded area that flanked the Smithville Equestrian Center, where polo — often dubbed “the sport of kings” — was played through the 1980s.

The home itself has such a plethora of amazing amenities it is hard to know what to point to first. A huge, fenced-in sun deck that steps down to an in-ground gunite pool and firepit area is definitely among its most visually striking assets, but the ground around the home is at least equally magnificent. It is situated on a 6.77-acre plot of land that is largely wooded, and, as part of the New Jersey Pinelands Commission’s Comprehensive Management Plan, is protected ground that can never be further developed. The home is one of only seven on the Cavesson Drive cul-de-sac, which is a short hop either west to the Garden State Parkway or east to Route 9 via intersecting Moss Mill Road.

“I love the outdoors, and my husband and I really enjoy our backyard,” says Ratree Albers, who has owned the home with her husband, Rich, and their two children since 2016. “It’s so private and just a great place to relax, take our breakfast, have a cup of coffee. We enjoy our weekends out there and have a lot of barbecues.”

Fellow fans of the outdoors will appreciate the home’s proximity to three wildlife-management areas, including the 40,000-acre Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge a short drive away. The others are the Port Republic Wildlife Management Area and the Nacote Creek Preservation Area, also in nearby Port Republic.

“Living here is like being at a great getaway, and yet you’re home,” she adds. “It’s quite secluded, but you’re right in the middle of everything. When you’re here you don’t feel like you’re part of the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

It is the manifestations of everyday life that prompted the couple to put the home on the market. Rich Albers accepted a new position in Tucson, Arizona, so the family will soon be heading west.

“We’re leaving our beloved home, and we’re definitely going to miss it,” Ratree says. “It’s a nice quiet street, you get to know who your neighbors are. There’s a lot to like about this home and this area.”

The home was custom built in 1990 and encompasses more than 4,000 square feet of living space. The first level features a center hall foyer with an oak staircase leading to a catwalk on the second floor. A spacious master suite has a private bathroom, his-and-her walk-in closets and an adjacent room that can be used as office space or a nursery.

An open-concept kitchen is equipped with two islands, its own dining area, double-pantry closets and a wet bar. The first level also features a formal dining room; a soaring, two-story living room with a fireplace; a spacious three-season room with access to the deck and pool area; a utility room/laundry center; and a family room with vaulted ceiling, gorgeous brick-wall gas fireplace and an upper-level loft/library.

“When we first purchased the property, our children were 10 and 11 years old, and they loved to go up into the loft area and play, read, do their homework — that was their special place,” says Ratree. “When they got to be teenagers, the (fully finished) basement became their main space. The basement has its own access to the pool area (as well as a wood-burning stove, kitchenette with refrigerator and full bathroom), and it got a lot of use with the kids and their friends once they became teens.”

The home’s second level has three more spacious bedrooms, including two with private bathrooms. There is also an attached 2.5-car garage on the home, a solar system that the Albers installed about three years ago, new carpeting in all the bedrooms and an irrigation well for a multizone sprinkler system.

Photo’s provided by SJ Photoscape, Kyle Kotacska