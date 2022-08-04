Spacious, three-story property offers rare mixed-use opportunity in historically significant, dining-and-entertainment rich Somers Point

With its exceptional skyline and water views, close proximity to some of the best beach towns in southern New Jersey, and more than 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, there might seem to be few assets left to top in the property for sale at 110 East Maryland Avenue in Somers Point.

Toss in the fact that the building – recently reinforced with exterior materials that make it practically maintenance-free – has the rare distinction of being zoned and approved for a mix of residential and commercial uses, and the property is one with seemingly endless potential.

“The guy who built it (in 2007) was a doctor, and he had his medical practice on the second floor, he had another doctor renting from him on the first floor, and he lived on the third floor,” says Guy Riska, the home’s current owner since 2014. “It’s an approved mixed-use building, so you can do all residential, you can do all professional, or you can mix the two.”

The property’s almost boundless options include living and working in the same building, leasing out all three levels as office space, or converting the entire structure into one of the most spacious and eye-catching homes in Somers Point.

“If you do all professional, you would just have to make sure to comply with the number of parking spaces (there are 16 on the property, plus a private owner’s garage) that satisfy the city’s guidelines for whatever the type of business,” Riska says. “With two doctors’ offices and a low-traffic business, parking was never an issue.”

The attractive, three-story structure is situated on the main artery that connects Somers Point to Longport and its adjoining Absecon Island communities of Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City. Within a short drive through the Point’s main business district is another bridge connecting it to the eight miles of pristine Ocean City beaches, fronted by its famed Music Pier and family friendly boardwalk attractions.

A full-service marina with rentable boat slips is literally within walking distance of the home, as is the Freedom Boat Club that gives members access to boat usage anytime they want it without the hassles that can accompany boat ownership.

Nearly everything on the home’s exterior is new, including its roof, skylights, transoms, soffits, third-floor French-door sliders, Azek molding and trim (see AZEKExteriors), third-floor PVC decking and vinyl siding. The front of the building is adorned with Hardiplank cement-board siding (JamesHardie.com) that is not only attractive, it resists moisture, decay and/or insect infestation.

“The whole building envelope has been completely updated and changed within the last couple of years,” Riska says.

All three floors on the building feature wrap-around decks with exceptional views of the Great Egg Harbor Bay, the O.C. and A.C. skylines, and as far north as Brigantine. Since Riska became the property’s owner about eight years ago, he utilized the first floor for his office, rented the second floor as office space, and occupied the third floor as his primary residence.

“On the second and third floors, the views are panoramic,” he says. “You can see the entire Brigantine area, all the way down to the south end of Ocean City. At night it’s beautiful. And to watch fireworks from there is really spectacular.”

Additional features include an attached garage, an elevator with private-floor lockout key, 16 paved parking spaces (ideal for either business clientele or large gatherings with family and friends), and easy access to two of the biggest north-south routes in the state – the Garden State Parkway and U.S. Route 9.

“The choices are endless with what you can do with the property,” Riska says.

As the southernmost municipality in Atlantic County, Somers Point itself is as rich in history as it is in dining and entertainment options. One of South Jersey’s earliest European settlers, John Somers, established residency in 1693 in a town that would eventually become eponymous with his surname. Somers Mansion, built by one of his sons in the 1720s, is the oldest standing house in Atlantic County. The mansion, and Somers Point’s 82-acre Bay Front Historic District, are both on the National Register of Historic Places.

For nearly 30 years, the town’s William Morrow Municipal Beach has played host to free top-shelf concerts every Friday throughout the summer (on Aug. 15 it is the five-time Grammy-nominated band Roomful of Blues); built in 1910, its Gateway Playhouse produces dramatic and musical theater throughout the year (see GatewayByTheBay.org); Greate Bay Country Club has offered a championship-caliber golf course since 1923; and the town abounds with some of the most iconic bars and restaurants on the East Coast, among them the Anchorage Tavern (circa 1874, and the oldest continuously operating business in Somers Point), Charlie’s Bar (1944) and Gregory’s Bar (1946), the three of which together constitute what has been affectionately dubbed the Beermuda Triangle for decades.

If you are considering relocating your business, purchasing a shore home, or investing in prime office space, please contact Realtor Richard Shaffer of Resorts Ltd. to learn more about this exceptional property. Call him on his direct line at 609-457-3269; on his office number at 609-646-0300; or email him at RShaffer@resortsltd.com. All showings are by advanced appointment only. Visit RESORTSLTD.com for more information.

Photos provided by Richard Shaffer