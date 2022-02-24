 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Jersey Gas recognized for infrastructure project in Brigantine

  • 0

The New Jersey Alliance for Action named South Jersey Gas the recipient of one of its “New Jersey’s Leading Capital Construction Project” awards for 2022.

South Jersey Gas received the award for its Brigantine Bridge Redundancy Project, a $6.5M infrastructure project aimed at creating a more reliable and resilient natural gas supply to the city. The Alliance for Action is an organization dedicated to improving the state’s economy through promoting capital construction and infrastructure investment.

“This project is a testament to South Jersey Gas’ commitment to delivering safe, reliable, affordable clean energy to our customers,” South Jersey Gas President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Schomber said in a news release. “I’m proud to see that the New Jersey Alliance for Action has recognized South Jersey Gas and our exceptional team of engineers for their continued efforts in making every day a safe day for the communities we serve.”

The Brigantine Bridge Redundancy Project was completed in July. It included installing a 12-inch steel natural gas pipeline beneath Absecon Inlet using the horizontal directional drilling process.

People are also reading…

The pipeline, which runs from Atlantic City to Brigantine, provides an extra source of natural gas to Brigantine. This is an added safety measure should a natural disaster or severe weather cut off supply.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fauci: Pulling Back on Mask Requirements Risky Right Now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News