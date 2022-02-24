South Jersey Gas recognized for infrastructure project in Brigantine

The New Jersey Alliance for Action named South Jersey Gas the recipient of one of its “New Jersey’s Leading Capital Construction Project” awards for 2022.

South Jersey Gas received the award for its Brigantine Bridge Redundancy Project, a $6.5M infrastructure project aimed at creating a more reliable and resilient natural gas supply to the city. The Alliance for Action is an organization dedicated to improving the state’s economy through promoting capital construction and infrastructure investment.

“This project is a testament to South Jersey Gas’ commitment to delivering safe, reliable, affordable clean energy to our customers,” South Jersey Gas President and Chief Operating Officer Brent Schomber said in a news release. “I’m proud to see that the New Jersey Alliance for Action has recognized South Jersey Gas and our exceptional team of engineers for their continued efforts in making every day a safe day for the communities we serve.”

The Brigantine Bridge Redundancy Project was completed in July. It included installing a 12-inch steel natural gas pipeline beneath Absecon Inlet using the horizontal directional drilling process.

The pipeline, which runs from Atlantic City to Brigantine, provides an extra source of natural gas to Brigantine. This is an added safety measure should a natural disaster or severe weather cut off supply.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.