South Jersey business briefs

Shore Medical nurse honored for pandemic work
Jane Diep, RN, BSN, of Atlantic City was recognized Shore Medical Center as its December 2020 Guardian Angel.
The monthly award recognizes caregivers for for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.
Diep, a nurse at Shore for 10 years really shined during the pandemic, said Elaine Toolsie, nurse manager of the 5th Stainton floor where Diep works.
“Jane ensures that patients and their families are kept informed and united. She spends a great deal of time talking to patients and their families.”
Glenn Insurance adds insurance professional
Insurance industry professional Georgette Mahoney has joined Glenn Insurance Inc.
Mahoney, a South Jersey native with more than 10 years of experience in the industry, is now serving as Commercial Claims Representative for the agency, which was recently voted “Best Insurance Agency” in the 2020 Best of the Press readers’ poll.
The Mainland Regional High School graduate maintains a New Jersey Property and Casualty License.
Carriage House earns online honors as destination wedding site
The Carriage House in Galloway Township, was selected as a top wedding destination winner by The Knot, an online wedding planning and registry website.
It's the 10th year in a row that the wedding view has made The Knot's "best of wedding" list.
For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.
Union, residents donate to Sea Isle's 28th Holiday Toy and Food Drive
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 351 delivered a carload of toys and games to Sea Isle City Hall for Mayor Desiderio’s 28th Annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive.
The toys were donated by individual members of Local 351, which is based in Folsom, New Jersey.
“Local Union 351 is very happy to help Mayor Desiderio’s Toy and Food Drive bring holiday cheer to families who are struggling during these difficult times,” said Local 351 Business Agent John Gray.
Another donation made to the Mayor’s Toy and Food Drive came from a local property owner and part-time photographer. Jerry Hussar, of Harleysville, PA and Sea Isle City, snapped iconic images of this community and used them to create a 2021 wall calendar, which he sold for $20 each. Hussar presented Mayor Desiderio with one of his calendars and a check for $250 last week, which represented the proceeds from the sale of the calendars.
For nearly three decades, Mayor Desiderio’ s Holiday Toy and Food Drive has collected donations that are delivered directly to families in need prior to Christmas Day. For additional information about the Mayor’s 2020 Holiday Toy and Food Drive, please phone 609-263-4461, ext. 1245.
609-272-7238
@buzzkeough
