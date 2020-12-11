South Jersey business briefs

The Carriage House in Galloway Township, was selected as a top wedding destination winner by The Knot, an online wedding planning and registry website.

It's the 10th year in a row that the wedding view has made The Knot's "best of wedding" list.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

Union, residents donate to Sea Isle's 28th Holiday Toy and Food Drive

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local Union 351 delivered a carload of toys and games to Sea Isle City Hall for Mayor Desiderio’s 28th Annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive.

The toys were donated by individual members of Local 351, which is based in Folsom, New Jersey.

“Local Union 351 is very happy to help Mayor Desiderio’s Toy and Food Drive bring holiday cheer to families who are struggling during these difficult times,” said Local 351 Business Agent John Gray.