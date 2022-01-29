Some Vegas Strip casinos to get new facades, familiar names

Some shuffling among owners could result in rebranding, demolition, reconstruction and the addition of familiar names at some of the Las Vegas Strip's most iconic properties.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., owner of the venerable Bally's Las Vegas, announced last week it plans to rename its heart-of-the-Strip towers the Horseshoe Las Vegas, drawing on a name made famous at a downtown gambling hall that was the original home of the World Series of Poker.

A few blocks down Las Vegas Boulevard, the famed Tropicana Las Vegas could be demolished or renovated, according to the director of the company offering to buy out Rhode Island-based casino owner Bally's Corp. Bally's Corp. is buying the nearly 1,500-room resort — a Rat Pack-era attraction once known for its mob ties.

"We're open to it all," Soohyung Kim, founding partner of investment firm Standard General, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including possibly leveling the tower and redeveloping the 35-acre Strip property to give Bally's Corp. a glittery new Las Vegs Strip address.

"It's hard to be a national gaming company without a presence in Las Vegas," Kim told the newspaper.