Smithville Luxury Home with 17 Rooms, 3-Car Garage Has Hidden Inner Strengths as Well as Outward Allure

If a house could be described in human terms, the 16-room residence now on the market at 504 Pelham Dr, in the Smithville section of Galloway Township, which sits on 1.7 acres of beautifully manicured land in the Polo Club neighborhood, is not only one that possesses considerable outward appeal, but exceptional inner strength as well.

Anyone visiting or even viewing photographs of this custom-designed five-or six-bedroom and five-bath home, complete with a three-car garage, will likely be impressed by its aura of luxuriant elegance, as well as the loveliness of its wooded surroundings, meticulously landscaped fenced-in yard (complete with a storage shed), beguiling patio and heated pool. What you don’t see, however, are the hidden features that were incorporated to reinforce its sturdiness and stress resistance by co-owner Patrick D'Agostino when he oversaw its design and construction back in the mid-1990s.

The approach that D'Agostino, an investment broker and financial planner, has taken in both the crafting and upgrading of this home, in fact, is one he compares to going above and beyond conventional strategies to protect one’s assets in that “everything was done to build in extra measures of protection” against both the elements and ordinary wear and tear.