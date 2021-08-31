Smithville Luxury Home with 17 Rooms, 3-Car Garage Has Hidden Inner Strengths as Well as Outward Allure

If a house could be described in human terms, the 16-room residence now on the market at 504 Pelham Dr, in the Smithville section of Galloway Township, which sits on 1.7 acres of beautifully manicured land in the Polo Club neighborhood, is not only one that possesses considerable outward appeal, but exceptional inner strength as well.
Anyone visiting or even viewing photographs of this custom-designed five-or six-bedroom and five-bath home, complete with a three-car garage, will likely be impressed by its aura of luxuriant elegance, as well as the loveliness of its wooded surroundings, meticulously landscaped fenced-in yard (complete with a storage shed), beguiling patio and heated pool. What you don’t see, however, are the hidden features that were incorporated to reinforce its sturdiness and stress resistance by co-owner Patrick D'Agostino when he oversaw its design and construction back in the mid-1990s.
The approach that D'Agostino, an investment broker and financial planner, has taken in both the crafting and upgrading of this home, in fact, is one he compares to going above and beyond conventional strategies to protect one’s assets in that “everything was done to build in extra measures of protection” against both the elements and ordinary wear and tear.
The type of wall studs he chose is just one of the examples he cites of this added built-in level of durability. Whereas most conventional builders opt to use the kind that are two by four inches, all those in the interior walls of this home measure two by six inches, providing space for extra insulation that has both increased its energy efficiency and the soundproofing of the rooms. Another was making the outside walls almost a foot thick, due not only to the use of those larger studs, but the fact that, unlike houses that merely have brick facades, the entire exterior of this one is lined with a total of 58,400 individual bricks.
Then there’s the new roof he recently had installed that comes with a 50-year guarantee, in addition to which the framework supporting it, which was constructed on-site rather than being pre-assembled, consists of three-quarter-inch-thick plywood that he says is well above the normal standard of half-an-inch or less. Providing further insulation are double-paned Andersen windows and solid-core doors throughout the entire residence.
The result of all that added reinforcement, according to D'Agostino, is that no cracks or evidence of stress have appeared anywhere in the house in the quarter century since it was built, demonstrating, he says, that “it has truly stood up to the test of time.” It has also served to protect the occupants from the elements in another way, best demonstrated during Superstorm Sandy when they “absolutely couldn’t hear any wind,” even as the historic storm made landfall only a short distance away.
The couple’s ongoing upgrades to the residence have also included the installation of brand new air-conditioning and heating systems, the latter being equipped with a built-in humidifier that D'Agostino says “makes it a lot easier to breathe” indoors during the winter when the heat’s on,” along with a new water heater and a customized water filtering system.
As for the attributes of the home that can be seen, they include a first-floor sunroom lined with windows; a majestic 20-foot high entrance foyer; an extra large room on the third-floor that can either be used as a playroom or extra bedroom (with its own sitting room); three fireplaces, including a double-sided one in the family room/sunroom that’s equipped with a gas log and two electric fireplaces on the second floor, and a huge (approximately 1,000 square-feet) master suite that includes a sitting room with built in TV and one of those electric fireplaces, a dressing room, two walk-in closets, two linen closets, and a marble bathroom equipped with a jacuzzi and steam shower.
There's also a first-floor mother-in-law suite or office that has its own entrance from the rear of the house, which is an ideal venue for accommodating visiting friends or relatives, and an oversized gourmet kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, freezer and icemaker, as well as a 10-foot-long center island and birch wood cabinets; an adjoining 8 x 10 foot pantry with built-in shelving and cabinets, and a bar with a wine cooler situated between the kitchen and the dining room.
Oak, marble and tile flooring, and what D'Agostino describes as a “very intricate and detailed” stairway and dining-room ceiling are among the many additional embellishments that go along with this house, the asking price for which is $1,250,000 (but which is currently insured for over $1,800,000, the estimated replacement cost). In addition, he notes, any and all of the current contents, which include some very tasteful and high-end furnishings, are negotiable should a buyer wish to retain them.
What the next owner of this property will also get, of course, is an idyllic location that’s just a five-minute stroll from picturesque and historic Smithville’s unique and charming assortment of shoppes and eateries, as well as being just up the road from antique shops, the two 18-hole courses at the Seaview Golf Club, and the ShopRite of Absecon, not to mention being a short drive from some of the area's best schools, the beaches of Brigantine and the night life and casinos of Atlantic City.
To set up a tour of this spacious, sumptuous and incredibly well-built property in one of the mainland’s most highly desirable locales, qualified buyers should contact listing agent Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach at either her cell-phone number, (609) 271-7337 or her office, (609) 487-7234, or email her directly at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
