Sky watch: Mars hosts new rover, passes near Pleiades

And by a wonderful coincidence, these first weeks of having Perseverance on Mars coincide with the planet offering us an event in the sky that everyone can enjoy even if they only have their unaided eye: Mars is going unusually near the loveliest of all naked-eye star clusters, the Pleiades (PLEE-uh-deez).

Mars passes near the Pleiades: From this Thursday (Feb. 25) until March 11, Mars shines within 5 degrees of the Pleiades star cluster. An angular distance of 5 degrees is about half the width of your fist held at arm’s length. It’s small enough for you to fit both the planet and the star cluster in the same field-of-view in most binoculars. Using binoculars will also enable you to see Mars and its color (orange-gold) more distinctly and to discern more than just six or seven stars of the famous “Seven Sisters” (Pleiades cluster).

If you have no binoculars or telescope handy, don’t worry. Your unaided eyes will show you the planet and cluster easily on any clear night. You should look fairly high in the west just a few hours after sunset. Mars should not be confused with the now similarly bright star Aldebaran. The best way to confirm the object you’re seeing is Mars is to note that it is closer than Aldebaran to the tiny dipper-shape of the brightest Pleiades stars.