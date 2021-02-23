Sky watch: Mars hosts new rover, passes near Pleiades

In today’s column we have not just exciting news about Mars — we also have some exciting views in our sky.
A new American rover on Mars: There’s a good chance you’ve heard the news about last Thursday’s safe landing of America’s car-sized Perseverance rover onto the surface of the planet Mars. Perseverance will look for signs of ancient Martian life — possibly even fossils — at its landing site, which is believed to have been a Martian lake when Mars had a much thicker atmosphere something like a billion years ago. Perseverance also brought with it a small helicopter-like drone called Ingenuity. Ingenuity will be released to take flights and photograph the Martian landscape on its journeys.
If you want to read more details about Perseverance and Ingenuity you can check out a great article about them at skyandtelescope.org. The article even has links to the press kits for both (the one about Perseverance is 72 pages long!).
By the way, the article also mentions the new Hope Mars orbiter of the United Arab Emirates and China’s orbiting Tianwen 1, which the Chinese hope will also drop a rover onto Mars this spring.
All this is exciting news. But if you’re a long-time reader of this column, you know that we try to tell you not just news but information that will enable you to get views — personal, direct ones of the sky rather than just on your computer screen.
And by a wonderful coincidence, these first weeks of having Perseverance on Mars coincide with the planet offering us an event in the sky that everyone can enjoy even if they only have their unaided eye: Mars is going unusually near the loveliest of all naked-eye star clusters, the Pleiades (PLEE-uh-deez).
Mars passes near the Pleiades: From this Thursday (Feb. 25) until March 11, Mars shines within 5 degrees of the Pleiades star cluster. An angular distance of 5 degrees is about half the width of your fist held at arm’s length. It’s small enough for you to fit both the planet and the star cluster in the same field-of-view in most binoculars. Using binoculars will also enable you to see Mars and its color (orange-gold) more distinctly and to discern more than just six or seven stars of the famous “Seven Sisters” (Pleiades cluster).
If you have no binoculars or telescope handy, don’t worry. Your unaided eyes will show you the planet and cluster easily on any clear night. You should look fairly high in the west just a few hours after sunset. Mars should not be confused with the now similarly bright star Aldebaran. The best way to confirm the object you’re seeing is Mars is to note that it is closer than Aldebaran to the tiny dipper-shape of the brightest Pleiades stars.
When is Mars closest in the sky to the Pleiades? On March 4, when Mars is just over 2½ degrees left of the star cluster’s center. This is much farther than brilliant Venus was from the Pleiades last spring. But it still makes for an impressive sight, and we’d better seize this opportunity. The last time Mars was this close to the Pleiades was back in 2006, and the next time will be 2038. By 2038, we actually may have human beings walking on Mars. Even now, it is exciting to think of America’s newly arrived automated rover moving around on the surface of that slightly ruddy point of light in our sky.
Three planets: Difficult at dawn: There is, however, a much closer pairing than Mars and the Pleiades the next morning.
On March 5, Jupiter will shine only about 0.4 degress from Mercury — with Saturn just over 8 degrees to their upper right. But the March 5 event will be very low in brilliant sky a mere 20 or 30 minutes before sunrise, so it will require binoculars. Next week, check out “This Week’s Sky at a Glance” at skyandtelescope.org for details of how to glimpse these low planets — and the crescent moon when it floats near them at dawn March 9.
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.