Six-bedroom Margate masterpiece is situated in beach block of prestigious Parkway section

Margate’s esteemed Parkway section has been described as an approximately 10-block stretch of the city that has evolved, since its early 20th century roots, into one of the most sought-after residential areas in all of Absecon Island.

The layout and design of many of the homes in the area are unparalleled, and the six-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-level home at 101 South Vendome Avenue — which underwent extensive renovations since its original construction — certainly fits that bill in every fashion.

“It’s a tremendous beach-block location with great architecture, plenty of bedroom space, a gorgeous kitchen, high ceilings, and a really nice back yard,” says Ashley Franchini of Soliel Sotheby’s International Realty, the home’s listing agent. “It’s very residential, but also a close walk to everything,” including restaurant options just a couple of blocks south near Lucy the Elephant, and Margate’s famed dining-and-entertainment district on Amherst Avenue a few blocks toward the bay.

As much care and capital investment went into the home’s exterior as its interior recently. The home is reinforced by HardiePlank siding, which is a composition of fiber cement that is most durable, adds to the home’s energy efficiency, and is virtually maintenance free. The current homeowners also installed a new roof, alarm system, multi-zone HVAC system, two new water heaters and other amenities.

Encompassing 3,859 square feet of interior space, the home has an open-floorplan design concept that gives it an airy feeling throughout. Its kitchen has clear access to a living room that offers plenty of space to entertain guests, and the first level also features a den and a front deck (with another deck attached to the second-floor master ensuite) that makes for an ideal spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee.

“The home has windows that are really large, and it’s bright and sunny everywhere you go inside,” says Franchini.

The kitchen features such opulence as a built-in Miele coffee maker; Caesarstone countertops (a surface engineered with quartz minerals to give it better resiliency than marble, granite or other natural stones; see CaesarstoneUS.com); a SubZero freezer-refrigerator combo and separate wine fridge; and Poggenpohl cabinetry, which is a leading brand of luxury-kitchen cabinets (see Poggenpohl.com).

A spa-like bathroom with double vanities is attached to the second-level master ensuite, which opens into the other front deck. Two other bedrooms are also on the second level, and three more bedrooms are on the home’s top level.

Other amenities include an outside shower, storage shed, on-site parking, and a manicured, landscaped rear yard capable of accommodating a small swimming pool. The home’s annual property taxes, which would not change with transfer of ownership, are about $21,000, which is reasonable for a beach-block, six-bedroom home in Margate’s Parkway section.

To make an appointment to tour this gorgeous, beach-block Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Ashley Franchini at 609-233-6116, or her Soleil Sotheby’s International Realty office number at 609-487-8000 and ask for Ashley. Email her at ashleyfranchini@yahoo.com for more information.