Situated near the bay, Absecon rancher is also close to the beaches, boardwalks and a slew of seashore activity

This time of year, crowds flock by the thousands to the Jersey Shore, traveling in some cases 100 miles or more for a brief respite from the confines of the city and suburbs.

Located a short walk from the Absecon Bay, the three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home for sale at 603 Sooy Lane in Absecon qualifies as the kind of property that plenty of those same folks would love to retreat to during the stifling summer months.

It also happens to be less than a tenth of the distance from many of the best beaches, boardwalks and shore-town amenities that most Philly-area residents long for during the dog days of summer.

“If you’re into boating or fishing, or even if you just enjoy taking a walk, this is an ideal location,” says Realtor Pam Stearns of Re/Max Atlantic, who will host an open house on the property from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. “Everybody walks back there because there’s practically no traffic. You can walk out by the docks and fish or crab, or just enjoy the A.C. skyline. It’s such a great location.”

Joanne Delaney’s mother and stepfather became the second owners of the property when they purchased it in 1990. Nestled in a residential neighborhood, the rancher was custom built by its original owner, Rick Mulvihill, who is the retired police chief of Absecon and currently a professor of criminal justice at Stockton University.

“Rick sold it to my mother, and they have been the only two owners,” says Delaney, an Absecon resident who grew up in nearby Brigantine. “My mother and stepfather (whom she married after Delaney’s father died) have always loved living there.

“There’s a lot of privacy yet it’s not too quiet, and it’s so close to so many different things (among them Galloway Township’s 60-plus-acre Veterans Memorial and Glenn by the Bay parks just north, both managed by the Atlantic County Parks System),” she adds. “It’s got extra-wide hallways, beautiful hardwood floors and three large bedrooms. It’s always been well kept and well maintained, and they’ve made a lot of upgrades over the years, including the deck last summer.”

The rear deck on the home — which is situated on a spacious 14,375-square-foot (125 feet wide by 115 feet deep) lot — is made of practically maintenance-free Trex construction (see Trex.com) and vinyl railings. The deck is well suited for large gatherings and can be accessed from either the rear yard or from the inside gathering room/den. The fenced-in rear yard is highlighted by a gorgeous hedgerow of rhododendron bushes and is matched by the home’s equally well-landscaped street side.

The gathering room opens into a custom kitchen with center island and its own breakfast seating area. The entry foyer, living room and formal dining room are all furnished with manicured hardwood flooring, with the dining room overlooking the rear yard though beautiful bay windows.

The home is well equipped for year-round comfort, enhanced by a modern HVAC system with central multi-zoned air conditioning, and a solid brick wood-burning fireplace in the gathering room with a cast-iron sleeve that radiates heat, thereby cutting down on winter heating bills. Next to the fireplace is a built-in firewood storage compartment.

All three sizable bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting, and other amenities include a two-plus-car garage and off-street parking for at least two other cars in the driveway; a crawlspace and an attic for additional storage; and a utility room adjoining the powder room or half bath. The home also features an abundance of exceptional furniture that can be negotiated into the price.

There will be an open house at 603 Sooy Lane from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Pam Stearns of Re/Max Atlantic at 609-457-5986 or email her at Pam@PamStearns.com.

Photos provided by Pamela Stearns