Situated in one of the Jersey Shore’s most desirable municipalities, this elevator-equipped Longport home offers the finest in coastal living

Nestled on the southern end of Absecon Island and by far the smallest of the four municipalities that comprise it — encompassing a mere half-square mile — Longport boasts many of the most lavish and sought-after homes on the New Jersey coast.

The borough has served as home to several altruistic organizations since its 1898 founding, among them the Betty Bacharach Rehabilitation Hospital for Children, the Longport Society of Natural Sciences and a U.S. Coast Guard station.

Throughout its history, however, Longport has been, and remains, almost entirely residential.

“There’s really only three or four businesses here of any sort, and I think that lack of commercial has helped make the town so desirable for such a long time,” says Jerome DiPentino of Long & Foster Real Estate Longport. “It’s all around us, just not here.”

DiPentino is the listing agent for a spectacular property on the market at 5 S. Pelham Ave. in Longport. The three-level, five-bedroom, 4½-bathroom home is located just a block and a half from the beach, which can be viewed from either of two upper-level decks.

The home’s third-floor deck is attached to a master ensuite that makes up the home’s entire top level. The upside-down design, intended to maximize ocean views, has a gourmet kitchen with center island, a dining area and a gas fireplace-equipped great room on the second level. Both the second and third levels are accessible either by staircase or elevator.

“The master suite being on the third floor could prove prohibitive for some people, but if there’s an elevator, that’s an offset,” says DiPentino. “That’s an important feature.”

The 3,400-square-foot home also features multi-zoned air conditioning and heating, hardwood and marble flooring, walk-in closets, an attached garage with additional on-site parking for at least three cars, a terracotta roof, pristine landscaping, an outside shower and a sprinkler system.

The home was built by Jim Christaldi & Sons, who have specialized in custom-designed luxury homes since 1986 (see JChristaldiHomes.com), and pride themselves in using the highest-quality building materials and most stringent construction standards.

“He’s absolutely one of the best and is still very active building houses in town,” says DiPentino. “He hasn’t gone anywhere.

“The home isn’t new (constructed in 2007), but as the owner’s vacation home, it’s only been used two months out of each year during the summer,” he adds, “so it’s what I call low-mileage. In a case like that, a 10-year-old home, in our world, would only be 20 months old. They tend to be fresher, and this house is in very good condition.”

To schedule an appointment to tour this gorgeous Longport home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agents Jerome DiPentino at 609-432-5588 or Angel DiPentino at 609-457-0777; their Long & Foster Longport office line at 609-822-3339; or email Jerome at JeromeD@LNF.com or Angel at AngelD@LNF.com.