Shore Physicians Group welcomes Marconi

SOMERS POINT — Shore Physicians Group announced orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dante Marconi has joined its Orthopaedic Division in Somers Point. Marconi’s treatments include shoulder, elbow, hip and knee arthroscopy and shoulder, hip and knee joint replacements, through minimally invasive surgical procedures. His work has been published in numerous medical journals and textbooks in orthopedic medicine.
Marconi completed the Sports Medicine and Shoulder Fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston McGovern Medical School, and he completed his five-year residency in orthopedic surgery at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.
