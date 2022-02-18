ShopRite to host company-wide job fair Saturday

ShopRite will hold a company-wide job fair Saturday at all store locations.
On-the-spot interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locally, there are ShopRites in Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Absecon, Upper Township, Galloway Township, Vineland, Hammonton, Millville, Stafford Township, Middle Township and Upper Deerfield Township.
Full- and part-time positions available include front-end clerks, stocking clerks and managers.
Benefits include job training, scholarship opportunities, tuition and entertainment discounts, according to a news release from the company.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
