ShopRite to host company-wide job fair Saturday

Snow 2022

Workers shovel snow at ShopRite in Egg Harbor Township after a Jan. 3 snowstorm.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ShopRite will hold a company-wide job fair Saturday at all store locations.

On-the-spot interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locally, there are ShopRites in Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Absecon, Upper Township, Galloway Township, Vineland, Hammonton, Millville, Stafford Township, Middle Township and Upper Deerfield Township.

Full- and part-time positions available include front-end clerks, stocking clerks and managers.

Benefits include job training, scholarship opportunities, tuition and entertainment discounts, according to a news release from the company.

Properties recently sold

Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. …

