Saab opens Indiana plant building sections for Air Force jet: Briefs

Swedish manufacturer Saab has opened a new Indiana facility where it will build sections for a new U.S. Air Force training jet.

Company executives joined state officials and others for a ceremony this past week for the facility at Purdue University's Discovery Park research and business district in West Lafayette.

Saab will use it to manufacture airframe sections for the T-7A Red Hawk trainer program. Saab is a top supplier to Boeing for the new jets, with its sections being sent to Boeing's St. Louis assembly plant for joining with the front section, wings and tail.

Saab announced plans for the new $50 million facility in 2019.

The company said it now has about 60 people working at the plant. It expects that workforce to grow to about 300 employees by 2027, including assemblers, engineers and system administrators.

Gas prices rise: Gas prices jumped up again in New Jersey and across the nation, due in large part to high crude oil prices, analysts said.

AAA Mid-Atlantic saidthe average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.31, up six cents from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.24 a gallon a year ago at this time.