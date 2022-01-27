Riverview home in Sweetwater Village restored with special attention to detail

“They couldn’t come home that often, and when they were here, we really couldn’t take vacations elsewhere, so this is where we’d gather,” she adds. “I love this home and knew its potential as soon as I saw it. Fixing it up gave us a place to get together as a family with all the enjoyment the river has to offer. It’s like paradise here.”

Since Covid restrictions have eased, and since she has expanded her brand name down to Florida (Prestige Real Estate Home Services Florida Group is owned by her son-in-law and Florida Realtor Matt Eichel), family gatherings will now be headquartered in the Sunshine State. That being the case, Donahue decided to put the Sweetwater Village property on the market. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, listed for $278,900, sits on more than half an acre of ground, making it one of the largest lots in that section of Mullica Township.

“Our time will be divided between here and south Florida, but Florida is where we’ll be doing our family gatherings now,” she says.

Donahue served as the general contractor on the Sweetwater Village project, incorporating many of the design choices made by her daughters and daughter-in-law.