Riverview home in Sweetwater Village restored with special attention to detail

It is unlikely that many people in the real estate industry have the kind of experience Kimberly Donahue has, and not only from the sales side, but from the perspective of purchasing and meticulously restoring homes herself.
She garnered the knowledge and wherewithal to buy homes, fix them up and sell them through nearly two decades in the business, earning an outstanding reputation in South Jersey as the owner-broker of Prestige Real Estate Home Services in Egg Harbor City. She also recently expanded her brand name to South Florida, where she has a Florida brokers’ license and will continue to flip homes as well as custom build new ones.
This multi-sided understanding of the business allowed her to refurbish and sell almost three dozen properties in the last 10 years. When she opted to keep a particular property as a vacation getaway for herself and her family in the Sweetwater Village section of Mullica Township — at 2816 Cypress Lane; almost literally a stone’s throw away from the Mullica River — it is safe to assume that the property made a special impression on her.
“I bought and rehabbed this property as a vacation home for my children,” says Donahue. “Two of my children are United States Military service members (one is in the U.S. Coast Guard and another in the U.S. Marine Corps), and because of Covid they were travel restricted.
“They couldn’t come home that often, and when they were here, we really couldn’t take vacations elsewhere, so this is where we’d gather,” she adds. “I love this home and knew its potential as soon as I saw it. Fixing it up gave us a place to get together as a family with all the enjoyment the river has to offer. It’s like paradise here.”
Since Covid restrictions have eased, and since she has expanded her brand name down to Florida (Prestige Real Estate Home Services Florida Group is owned by her son-in-law and Florida Realtor Matt Eichel), family gatherings will now be headquartered in the Sunshine State. That being the case, Donahue decided to put the Sweetwater Village property on the market. The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, listed for $278,900, sits on more than half an acre of ground, making it one of the largest lots in that section of Mullica Township.
“Our time will be divided between here and south Florida, but Florida is where we’ll be doing our family gatherings now,” she says.
Donahue served as the general contractor on the Sweetwater Village project, incorporating many of the design choices made by her daughters and daughter-in-law.
“I gutted the entire house as soon as I bought it,” says Donahue. “It has all new electric, plumbing, appliances, kitchen, bathroom, flooring, walls. We rebuilt the porch with Trex decking and all new screening. The entire property is fenced in and fronts three streets, with a six-foot fire pit out back (along with three picnic tables for entertaining). I ran electricity to the (12- by 20-foot) shed and turned it into a dining hall to extend my living space. It’s almost a shame to call it a shed now.”
While nearly everything from the walls in is new, two of the home’s most spectacular features are its original hardwood flooring and cathedral ceiling. The home was first built in 1950 and the ceiling was constructed by wood from the former Kirby’s Mill of Medford, which began in business in 1773, ceased operating in 1969, and was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites in 1972.
“We recognized the historic nature of certain parts of the home, and either refinished those areas or took them down and repurposed them in order to keep some of the antiquity of the home intact,” says Donahue. “When we took down the knotty-pine paneling from the living room walls, I repurposed them by using them to refinish the doors and parts of the walls in the shed, and also the mantel above the wood stove.”
Among the home’s other blue-chip additions are Thomasville kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, modern-farmhouse lighting, recessed lighting in the bedrooms, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, and dimmer switches on every wall-controlled switch in the house.
The property also has a brand-new well and septic system. While Donahue oversaw the entire transformation herself, she credits her frequently used cache of contractors for helping to make it happen in a timely and first-rate fashion, among them Forever Emily Painting, AB & Sons Contractor, Kobie Electric, JB Siding, Greg Snow Sheet Rock, Enrique Acuna Masonry, Stomper Excavating and S.J. Well Drilling.
“Using contractors you know and trust is every bit as important as the materials you use on jobs like this,” says Donahue.
Nearby attractions include the Sweetwater Marina and River Deck a short walk away, Historic Batsto Village about four miles away, and the 122,000-acre Wharton State Forest on the other side of the river. There are also two marinas and several boat-launching sites in close proximity for such activities as fishing and boating, and numerous hiking, camping and RV facilities in the immediate area.
“This is a home designed for entertaining, and the opportunities around here seem almost endless,” says Donahue.
To set up an appointment to tour this lovingly restored, riverview home, which lists for $278,900, qualified buyers can contact owner and listing agent Kimberly Donahue at 609-214-9519; or email her at kdonahue.prestige@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.