Riverfront home in Mullica Township loaded with custom modifications and spectacular views

A series of sensational improvements that Steve Koob made to his riverfront retreat in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township began with the removal of a stone fireplace that was built with the intention of remaining in place for eternity.

Once that monumental undertaking was out of the way, he started a transformation of the two-story, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 5320 River Drive into what is likely the envy of all who reside in that serene, pristine section of the New Jersey Pinelands.

Removal of the monstrosity, which took a mason and his assistant nearly a week to dismantle and haul away, allowed Koob to create an open-layout, first-floor design that flows together beautifully. The home appears even more spacious than its generous, 2,265 feet of interior room — situated on a 10,760-square-foot lot with a private dock — would indicate.

“The whole idea (of the open format) came from getting rid of the old fireplace, and once we did that it made a big difference,” says Koob, a Brigantine resident who purchased the Sweetwater home as a weekend getaway about 14 years ago. “It was nearly 12 feet wide, about 4½ feet thick and all block. That’s how they made them back then, and it only left you a little aisle to get by. Now you can be sitting here at the cooktop, looking out at the river, talking to everybody, and everything flows together much better.”

An open house is scheduled for the property from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Koob purchased the home from the wife of a late finish carpenter, whose skill as a craftsman is everywhere on a second floor that he added, most notably in a master suite that spans the entire width of the home. The master suite, which is one of two bedrooms upstairs, opens onto a huge deck that also spans the entire width of the second level and overlooks the Mullica River.

“If you’re familiar with a full-beam master suite (on a luxury yacht) that spans the boat’s entire width, this was designed with that in mind,” says Koob. “It also has a big walk-in closet that was custom built.”

The second-floor bathroom is all new, and the first-floor bathroom has been totally refurbished with custom tile and granite counters. The entire second level also features a laundry/utility room and gorgeous hardwood flooring, and its deck can also be accessed by a spiraling staircase from a ground level that stretches into a nice-sized backyard.

The crowning jewel of the home’s first floor is the chef’s kitchen, which is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances such as a Wolf SS double oven, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, five-burner gas range, microwave drawer and two-drawer dishwasher, granite countertops and elegant, 42-inch custom cabinetry. Lew Needles and his crew at K Kitchens & Granite of Northfield (KKitchensAndGranite.com) performed all of the kitchen work.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar as well as its own separate seating area. Along with an additional bedroom and bathroom, the open-style first floor — which connects to a large, ceiling-fan-equipped porch that can be left open or screened in — also includes a dining room, custom-built wine-and-beverage bar, and a living room equipped with an awesome gas-burning fireplace that was built by Hopkins Brickwork of Brigantine.

“The fireplace we added has a dual flue, so it sucks in outside cold air instead of burning your inside warm air, then exhausts the fumes,” Koob explains. “It has heatilators in it that blow the heat forward, and also has a heat exchange so that it transfers heat to the master bedroom. Its stone came from Champlain Stone in New York (ChamplainStone.com) and is made of South Bay quartzite, which is a sandstone that resembles a windswept, sandy beach.”

Koob put as much effort and capital into the structural integrity of the home as its aesthetics, if not more so.

“We tore out all the existing flooring down to the sub-floor, which was ¾-inch tongue-and-groove, and added ¾-inch marine plywood. So now you have an inch-and-a-half sub-floor, and then we put down 52 sheets of galvanized wire lath and skim-coated that with thin-set cement, so that when we put the tile down it had something to adhere to.

“We used Durarock (a type of cement board that creates a strong, water-durable barrier) instead of sheet rock on the lower 4 feet of the walls,” he adds. “All the cabinets are hardwood, so if it does get wet for a little bit it’ll just dry out and not get ruined like particleboard or less-durable wood.”

All of the home’s wiring is underground and has been coated with a closed-cell spray foam that adds insulation, fire resistance and a moisture barrier.

The home, which offers at least three on-site parking spaces, is within walking distance of the Sweetwater Marina and River Deck, and a short drive to such Pinelands attractions as Historic Batsto Village and the 122,000-acre Wharton State Forest.

“What’s also nice about this location is that we’re not only right on the river, we’re also on the channel, so you’re navigable,” he says. “That’s an important consideration if you’re a boater.”

