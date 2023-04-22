One of the perks of working in the real estate industry is knowing the trends and having an inside track on the best options for developing properties.

Such is the case with current ownership at 112 N. Belmont Ave., a gorgeous four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home in the Marven Gardens district of Margate.

As a real estate investor with years of experience renovating properties, the owner saw the potential in saving the home — located next door to the one on Belmont Avenue where he has lived for the past 10 years — from possible demolition.

When the opportunity presented itself, he purchased the home from the family who had owned it through three generations, then sought and received approval from the local zoning board to subdivide the lots so an inground swimming pool would become part of the lot where he lived. He then set in motion the process of completely renovating the home at 112 North before putting it on the market.

“It’s a good-sized house and was still in excellent condition,” he said, “and I didn’t want to see it torn down and a big monstrosity put up in its place (potentially two, as the pool could have been converted into a buildable lot if he had not gained subdivision approval), right next door to where lived, so I stepped in and completely redid it.”

Another incentive for going that restoration route cropped up in speaking with some of the locals in the area, a few of whom had family histories rivaling that of the former owners at 112 North. The home is located about a block west of the esteemed Marven Gardens estates, a development on the National Register of Historic Places that, according to an online article in the New York Times, was conceived by one of the most renowned land developers of his era, Frank Pedrick, in the 1920s.

“In speaking with some of the longtime locals on the block, they said that this house (112 North) and two others on the block were original model homes for Marven Gardens (which grew to include about 120 individual residences through the early 1930s),” he said. “I thought that was cool, plus the fact that these old houses are becoming more and more rare as they get torn down and replaced by bigger ones with less character.”

The character of this house was kept intact, but once the restoration process was finished, everything beamed modern. It was outfitted with completely new electrical wiring and HVAC systems, a kitchen that would meet the approval of even the most demanding of chefs, and all the bathrooms gleamed with upgraded amenities.

“It’s quite a bit bigger than most of the homes you see at the shore, and it has an open layout with higher ceilings and nice-sized bedrooms (all four of which, along with the two full-sized bathrooms, are on the second floor). The original hardwood floors and much of the wooden trim all got refinished. We had a local guy come in who spent months working on them.

“A lot of the plumbing was redone also. Most of the exterior was given attention but was already in pretty good shape from the prior owner, like the maintenance-free vinyl siding.”

The home, which boasts a beautiful sunroom below the master suite’s awning-covered front balcony, has a detached garage and plenty of attic storage space. It is only about a 3½ blocks away from the beach, close to tons of restaurants and shopping, and is easily within walking distance of the Boardwalk’s south-end start at Fredericksburg Avenue.

For more information on this beautifully restored Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com.

