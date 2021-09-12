 Skip to main content
Recently sold properties
RECENTLY SOLD PROPERTIES

Recently sold properties

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

133 Bayview Drive, Girardi Stephen Kelly Kerrie; 06/02/21. $267,500

102 N Shore Road, 102 N Shore Road Abdoun Melanie S Carr Mary I; 06/04/21. $285,000

108 Woodcrest Ave, Jonuzi Michael M Boice Kathryn M; 06/07/21. $167,000

6305 Reed Road, Gomez Sergio Gros Jennifer; 06/07/21. $320,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2721 Boardwalk Unit 427, Leap Donna Marie Pamintuan Elvira L/Ind&Atty; 06/01/21. $129,000

325 Atlantic Ave, Ara Enterprises Llc Dang Quynh; 06/01/21. $160,000

39 N Bartram Ave, Albino Hellen Maria Shoshan Eli/Atty; 06/01/21. $285,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 927, Pearce Ralph Jr Carrigan Joyce; 06/02/21. $100,000

BRIGANTINE

224 37th St So, Fiorini Peter J Fiorini Jenna; 05/20/21. $475,000

400 E Beach Ave, Wesley Robert T Jr Wesley Thomas P; 05/21/21. $223,332

1013 W Brigantine Ave Unit 16, Bartlett Scott H Dillon Sherry L; 05/21/21. $250,000

337 36th St So, Gardner Christopher R Middleton R Scott; 05/21/21. $621,000

107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 202, Mazzenga Mark Oneill Joseph F; 05/24/21. $206,000

320 Arbegast Drive, Labenski Jeffrey M Tinari Carol; 05/24/21. $260,000

413 Brigantine Ave Unit 44, Mullay Joseph R Cline Joseph L; 05/24/21. $279,000

401 E Brigantine Ave #42, Danna Danielle Pacio Michael; 05/24/21. $325,000

201 E Beach Ave, Alosi Mark Messina Mark A; 05/24/21. $405,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N106, Hummel Michael Mazzenga Mark; 05/24/21. $415,000

BUENA BOROUGH

508 Martinelli Ave, Tuso Shannon Ziegler Christopher; 06/01/21. $205,000

214 S Nixon St, Rivera Iris J Carolla Jesse; 06/07/21. $150,000

302 Kennedy Drive, Morey Tiffany Hicks Matthew V; 06/07/21. $190,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

328 Llewellyn Ave, Gargione Stephen C Sr Buccijohn A/Heir; 06/01/21. $290,000

4337 Post Road, Burke Richard Hinlzer Cheryl/Heir; 06/01/21. $110,000

101 Primrose Lane, Langlois James D Denelsbeck Kevin; 06/07/21. $300,000

1067 Tuckahoe Road, Nikitich Peter W Ponchot Karen M; 06/09/21. $279,900

EGG HARBOR CITY

525 Cincinnati Ave, Ajrc Development Group Llc Conway Autumn Sky; 06/03/21. $107,600

201 Norfolk Ave, Alexander Lauren Ashley Ricciardi Vanessa; 06/10/21. $195,000

1001 Philadelphia Ave, Farrell Shannon Rose Millenium Property Group Inc; 06/11/21. $225,0000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1 Moonlight Drive, Armour Celeste Ballard Deane; 06/01/21. $330,0000

124 Briarcliff Drive, Leon Ricardo Barrmtimothy J; 06/01/21. $375,000

37 Poppy Road, Sacco Kathleen Esposito Dimatteo Albert J; 06/01/21. $302,500

7 Autumn Lane, Newby Joseph I Dr Horton Inc Nj; 06/01/21. $327,740

78 Marshall Drive, Mondadori Melissa Migioia Catharine N; 06/01/21. $396,000

104 Thompson Lane, Peterson Jonathan Houde Normand J/Exr; 06/02/21. $100,000

14 Meadow Drive, Porcella Peter Gisondilinda L; 06/02/21. $242,000

175 Steelmanville Road, Cometa Charles Ginnetti Cynthia L; 06/02/21. $230,000

ESTELL MANOR

160 Cumberland Ave, Gonzales Justin A Geese Christopher; 06/09/21. $285,000

FOLSOM

231 Glenside Lane, Cochrane Jesse Devers Charles; 06/28/21. $130,000

300 Glenside Lane, Millard Dawn Mclaughlin Mark; 06/28/21. $235,000

1916 12th St, Gunst Robert J Phh Mortgage Corp; 06/29/21. $183,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

421 Second Ave, Carvalho Kevin Silenok Mindy; 05/25/21. $350,200

18 Malibu Way, Kelly Julia Kelly Barbara D; 05/26/21. $68,800

100 Mattix Run, Pajaro Appaloosa Llc Frank Gordon; 05/26/21. $78,800

315 Avenue B, Swain Michael Bonnett Jamie; 05/26/21. $195,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4752 Summersweet Drive, Sabatinianna Winkelstein Douglas; 06/01/21. $114,000

8 Lewis Drive, Wilkinson Sun Goodstadt Marc E/Heir; 06/01/21. $282,000

2910 Falcon Court, Tripp Nathan A Crudo Cherie Martin; 06/02/21. $155,000

411 Highland Drive, Marino Maria Dahl Gordon K; 06/02/21. $353,000

HAMMONTON

339 Grape St, 2k Properties Llc Raffa Paula; 06/01/21. $103,000

220 Park Ave #20d, Andrescavage Stephen M Kollias Adrian; 06/02/21. $130,000

420 14th St, Kilgore Michaeljason Vecejohn F; 06/02/21. $425,000

674 North 4th St, Rivera Francisco Prestilynne M; 06/02/21. $265,000

73112th St at N Chew Road, Flaherty Vanessa Ware John E; 06/02/21. $70,000

LINWOOD

550 Central Ave Unit N-8, Hogan Frances L Scheer David L; 06/01/21. $175,000

206 Alexander Drive, Lautdavid Malamut Kathleen; 06/03/21. $480,000

130 E Essex Ave, Pope Jacqueline Grace Lippman Mark J; 06/04/21. $850,000

21 W Kirklin Ave, Maco Contracting Llc Gonzales Lowella; 06/07/21. $160,000

524 Cedarbrook Lane, Fagan Sean D Stein Barry Lee; 06/08/21. $360,000

1425 Shore Road, Melville Jessica Noon Carol; 06/09/21. $227,500

LONGPORT

1 S 24th Ave #2, Rankin David C Robbins Robin G Tr; 06/01/21. $1,500,000

2609 Atlantic Ave Unit #5, Obrien Kevin M Waterman Kelly M; 06/01/21. $101,666.66

128 N Woodcrest Ave, Davis Zachary T Cardone Pasquale II; 06/02/21. $1,051,000

32 N Evergreen Ave, Lobisirobert A Patrone Carmela R; 06/02/21. $692,500

111s 16th Ave Unit 618, Davenport Margaret Bove Richard/Admr; 06/03/21. $440,000

MARGATE

10 S Adams Ave #200, Gitterman Lori Fagerstrom Talita; 06/01/21. $299,000

217 N Rumson Ave, Thompson Thomas J Jr Rashatwarsubash; 06/01/21. $1,475,000

9101 Atlantic Ave Unit 105, Spinogatti Richard Lomas Julie; 6/01/21. $600,000

9612 Ventnor Ave Unit B, Goodman Joel Leon Stuart; 06/01/21. $430,000

9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 113, Mclean William Tucker Sondra; 06/02/21. $209,000

7 N Madison Ave Unit 7, Lerner Jerome Aronson Estelle L/Tr; 06/04/21. $375,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

2840 Cedar Lane, Tanyongmei Brown Daniel B; 06/01/21. $450,000

1121 Elwood Road, Rodriguez David United States Of America Hud; 06/02/21. $165,000

251 Weymouth Road, Delin Investments Llc Hope Clive D; 06/02/21. $100,000

NORTHFIELD

20 Jack Sloan Court, Siligrini Angela Margulis Gary P; 06/01/21. $430,000

2028 Sution Ave, Giusti Eda Punthrangkul Linda; 06/01/21. $305,000

516 Walnut Ave, Blue Ladder Homes Llc Boyan Peter G; 06/01/21. $85,000

PLEASANTVILLE

1417 Langston Ave, Gross Kara Klotz Stephen Jr; 06/02/21. $169,900

800 Tilton Road, Klotz Stephen Jr Roman Nancy; 06/03/21. $175,000

89 E Washington Ave, Sj Rez Prop 5 Llc Duong Paul/Admrx; 06/03/21.$157,000

311 W Glendale Ave, Rosario Karolee Dobson Jason; 06/04/21. $170,000

130 Loraine Ave, Fuentes Nieto Jose K Volkmann Management Llc; 06/07/21. $175,000

SOMERS POINT

1008 W Groveland Ave, Mergliano Elaine Otiisfrank; 06/01/21. $230,000

1408 Atkinson Ave, Bennmbarrys Weiss Andrew K; 06/01/21. $215,000

24 W Laurel Drive, Himes Jennifer Ann Gray Emily; 06/01/21. $315,000

52 E New York Ave, Higgins Lawrence Shore Health Entrp Inc; 06/01/21. $200,000

58 Greate Bay Court, Taccarino Dorothy L Geyer James Daniel; 06/01/21. $435,000

VENTNOR

709 N Dudley Ave Unit 2, Muhammad Diamonnique Abdelnor Raymond R; 06/01/21. $69,900

107 S Austin Ave, Bgw Holdings Llc Lee Corry F; 06/02/21. $575,000

117 N Sacramento Ave, 117 N Sacramento Llc Odonnell Robert F; 06/02/21. $260,000

4917 Ventnor Ave, Gober Cynthia Fagan Sean; 06/02/21. $559,900

127 N Harvard Ave, Bookfor Harris Hbass Properties Llc; 06/03/21. $145,000

101 S Princeton Ave, Makuen David Scipione Giovanni; 06/04/21. $1,450,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7429 Sunset Drive, Beltz James W Vay Kay LLC; 05/2021. $3,772,500

46 W 18th St, Wolfington Sean J Mellos Evan J; 05/2021. $2,000,000

696 22nd St, Ciccarone John A Welsh Thomas J Jr; 05/2021. $1,800,000

354 41st St, Double T Dev Group LLC Shelley Laura Lee Wescoat; 05/2021. $1,499,000

301 80th St, Veronica Louis A Calabretti Nicholas A Jr; 05/2021. $955,000

7929 Dune Drive Un 210, Burns Kelly Ann Capelli John; 05/2021. $410,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Cruz-Orozco Jose L; 05/2021. $389,000

7900 Dune Drive, Maier Randall Murphy James M; 05/2021. $375,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Burke Michele; 05/2021. $349,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp LLC Foster Neal; 05/2021. $345,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Drs-Mas Properties LLC; 05/2021. $309,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Brown Jeffrey; 05/2021. $305,000

CAPE MAY

817 Washington St, Hague David B Sr 207 Baltimore Avenue Motel LLC; 05/2021. $2,850,000

1861 Maryland Ave, Mc Falls Jeanne Marie Trust Mc Falls Joseph A III Trust; 05/2021. $1,137,500

1143 Lafayette St, Conrad Frank Fabbri Daniel; 05/2021. $995,000

1200 Illinois Ave, Manzoni John A Lederer Thomas J Jr; 05/2021. $650,000

CAPE MAY POINT

810 Cape Ave, Christopher Jeff Hannah James Robert; 05/2021. 850,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

720 Petersburg Road, Richards Joshua A Valenti Daniel; 05/2021. $351,303

142 Myrtle Ave, Sadowl George Schmidt Richard M Jr; 05/2021. $335,500

2576 Route 9, Lighthouse Mini Golf LLC Gansert Holdings LLC; 05/2021. $299,900

556 Sea Isle Blvd, Kehner William J Kaur Mandeep; 05/2021. $103,000

2133 Route 47, Banks William Joseph Atchison Glenn; 05/2021. $70,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

420 Ibis Lane, Munley Carolina Seckler Kathryn A; 05/2021. $745,000

33 Beachhurst Drive, Mc Keefrey Celeste E Welch Collin; 05/2021. $400,000

220 Rose Lane, Youngfleisch Viola Est Culkin Leslie B; 05/2021. $375,000

24 E Greenwood Ave, Musmul LLC Kalesnikovich Yauheni; 05/2021. $349,900

673 Town Bank Road, Carpenter Natalie A Exr Swedo Michael W; 05/2021. $275,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1711 Route 47 South, Zheng Hui Ali Investments Inc; 05/2021. $700,000

808 Saint Andrews Drive Un D1, Mcgrath Shane T Lewis Thomas J; 05/2021. $370,000

3 Hereford Ave, Markle Stephen Sylvester Stephen; 05/2021. $314,000

736 Goshen Road, Kirwin Daniel H Linhares Linda W; 05/2021. $306,000

112 Central Ave, Fisher Scott J Bussell Jason R; 05/2021. $294,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

407 Paradise Way, Paradise Cove LLC Tlt LLC; 05/2021. $942,500

408 E 23rd Ave Un 21, Antenucci Frank J Christ Jason Eric; 05/2021. $880,000

313 E 4th Ave, O’Donnell Joseph H Tallarida Michael; 05/2021. $690,000

206 E 4th Ave, Keiffer Jack E Szyper Leonard A; 05/2021. $610,000

415 E 20th Ave, Bcs At The Shore LLC C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC; 05/2021. $600,000

110 E 24th Ave, Bartol John C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC; 05/2021. $590,000

508 E 7th Ave Un C, Reale Linda Est Kohn Ronald Paul; 05/2021. $500,000

424 E 19th Ave, Martorano Leonard M Neiman Diane; 05/2021. $365,000

OCEAN CITY

1413-15 Central Ave Un B, Nolan Brian P Hires Christopher P; 05/2021. $670,000

4724 W Ave Un 2 2nd Fl, Cathcart James Apfelbaum Kathleen; 05/2021. $655,000

411 Fifth St, Losinno David A Scanlon Kathleen Theresa; 05/2021. $650,000

2500-02 West Ave Un 208 1st Fl, Lafferty John Cloeter Graham Tyler; 05/2021. $635,000

117 Tarpon Court, Thompson Karen Konicki Francis J; 05/2021. $600,100

12 Central Ave, Slauighter David Slaughter Matthew D; 05/2021. $600,000

3566 W Ave 2nd Fl, Grosso Louis S Giordano Marc; 05/2021. $599,900

821 Periwinkle Drive, Ion Enterprises LLC Feinberg Sheldon N; 05/2021. $550,000

1428 Wovern Place, Martin Tina L Chappell Stephen Eric; 05/2021. $510,000

SEA ISLE CITY

308 46th Place, Kelly Connie Englebreth Gregg; 05/2021. $2,300,000

8000 Pleasure Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Charapich Mala Exr Clothier Michael P; 05/2021. $1,475,000

4406 Venicean Road Un B, Craig Kevin C King Colleen; 05/2021. $1,350,000

125 35th St West Un, Koons Michael R Hunter Peter; 05/2021. $1,306,000

STONE HARBOR

180 104th St, 2005 Irr Trust, Family Of HW Hanna III Gavin Peter; 05/2021. $2,850,000

217 117th St, Anderson Lisa Trust Benedict William F Jr; 05/2021. $1,410,000

300 100th St, Peterson Jody Joachim Joachim Gregory L; 05/2021. $225,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

11001 Third Ave, Baumann Patrick E Peterson Ryan B; 05/2021. $750,000

10 Caledonia Drive, Lambert Christian J De Pasquale Raymond; 05/2021. $628,000

5 N Bayview Drive, Newlin Thomas J III Lewis Robert B; 05/2021. $525,000

321 Oceanwoods Ave, Martz Sarah E Hunter William Garrison IV; 05/2021. $440,000

31 Foxborough Road, Berg Joseph A Sr Jordan James A; 05/2021. $369,900

WEST WILDWOOD

553 W Glenwood Ave Un A, Madiraca John Blush Kristen L; 05/2021. $415,000

664 W 26th St, Oakboc LLC Ems Joseph; 05/2021. $115,000

666 W 26th St, Oakboc LLC Ems Joseph; 05/2021. $115,000

WILDWOOD

978 Ash Ave, Fitzsimmons Michael S Fitzsimmons Kimberly A; 05/2021. $189,492

119 W Maple Ave, Demers Kenneth Santacroce James V; 05/2021. $180,000

119 E Magnolia Ave, Chou Po-Yi Rietzen John N; 05/2021. $147,500

225 W Wildwood Ave, Laufer Robert J Ozbay Ufuk; 05/2021. $108,000

4911 New Jersey Ave, James B Troiano Trust Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000

4911 New Jersey Ave, Troiano Gary D Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000

4800 Park Blvd, Park Blvd Plaza LLC Cape May County; 05/2021. $31,030

WILDWOOD CREST

113 E Palm Road, Kelly Kevin D Potter Craig F; 05/2021. $725,000

202 E Columbine Road, Scanlon Brendan R Henkel William J Jr; 05/2021. $695,000

407 E Palm Road Un 202, Kim Sang D Mahr Matthew; 05/2021. $670,000

416 E Columbine Road Un 416, Mc Phillips Richard W Pen Alethea Gail; 05/2021. $625,000

152 W Buttercup Road, Cramer Kenneth Lynch Nicholas; 05/2021. $581,150

407 E Montery Ave Un 202, Verona 202 Condo LLC Galoppo Steven J; 05/2021. $540,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 322, Mc Tamney Thomas J De Simone Paul; 05/2021. $235,000

404 E Denver Ave, Four Winds Condo Asso Inc 102 Denver Wwc LLC; 05/2021. $200,000

WOODBINE

6103 Seaview Ave, Martin Michael D &C Andy Oprender 1124 LLC; 05/2021. $540,000

721 Dehirsch Ave, Cerracchio Edith Bader Sandra; 05/2021. $201,000

709 Washington Ave, JC De Cinque Rev Lvng Trust De Cinque Brent; 05/2021. $148,400

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

237 N Laurel St, 6/1/2021, $25,000

239 N Laurel St, 6/1/2021, $25,000

33 New St, 6/1/2021, $60,000

92-94 N Laurel St, 6/1/2021, $157,000

129 Church St, 6/2/2021, $47,000

29-31 Lincoln St, 6/2/2021, $50,000

96 Vine St, 6/2/2021, $65,000

101 N Pearl St, 6/2/2021, $70,000

30 Northwest Drive, 6/2/2021, $127,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

405 Aster Road, 6/2/2021, $182,000

7319 Samuel Dr, 6/14/2021, $14,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

511 Rosenhayn Ave, 6/8/2021, $180,000

158 Rogers Ave, 6/9/2021, $295,000

257 Kenyon Ave, 6/15/2021, $30,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

173 Cove Road, 6/3/2021, $225,000

602-606 Main St, 6/14/2021, $20,000

222 Cove Road, 6/28/2021, $268,622

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

468 Fairton Gouldtown Road, 6/3/2021, $226,000

285 Fairton Cedarville Road, 6/4/2021, $190,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

2 Nestler Road, 6/3/2021, $159,000

102 Columbia Highway, 6/8/2021, $235,000

21 Kinkle Road, 6/9/2021, $40,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

417 Main St, 6/3/2021, $42,000

5296 Route 49, 6/10/2021, $300,000

MILLVILLE

118 Cedar St, 6/1/2021, $76,000

609 Carmel Road &C, 6/1/2021, $87,500

120 Cedar St, 6/1/2021, $139,000

92 Reese Road, 6/1/2021, $8,321,500

214 Smith St, 6/2/2021, $24,900

1009 Dock St, 6/2/2021, $82,000

5 E Forest Glen Drive, 6/2/2021, $200,000

23 Tomasello Drive, 6/2/2021, $360,000

194-196 N Sharp St, 6/3/2021, $80,000

410 Manor Ave, 6/3/2021, $145,500

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

50 Roadstown Greenwich Road, 6/2/2021, $124,468

37 Getsinger Ave, 6/2/2021, $199,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

45 Acorn Drive, 6/3/2021, $249,000

144 Silver Lake Road, 6/3/2021, $263,0000

16 Hildreth Ave, 6/7/2021, $179,900

59 Fox Road, 6/7/2021, $205,000

5 Pleasant Drive, 6/8/2021, $235,000

4 Swallow Lane, 6/9/2021, $161,000

VINELAND

107 N East Ave, 6/1/2021, $109,000

829-831 E Quince St, 6/1/2021, $137,000

1161 New Pear St, 6/1/2021, $205,000

633 E Almond St, 6/2/2021, $168,000

607 E Grant Ave, 6/2/2021, $203,000

404 W Park Ave, 6/2/2021, $210,000

1258 W Cornell St, 6/2/2021, $245,000

25 N Valley Ave, 6/2/2021, $264,900

2921 Eagles Court, 6/2/2021, $605,000

121 N East Ave, 6/3/2021, $128,750

North Lincoln Ave, 6/3/2021, $340,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit 5, 6/4/2021, $150,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

1903 Central Ave; 6/2021. $111,357

1410 Bayview Ave; 6/2021. $787,000

5 West 5th St; 6/2021. $1,199,000

404 Central Ave; 6/2021. $1,575,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

14 Phoebe Drive; 6/2021. $12,560

42 Savannah Drive; 6/2021. $88,950

49 Cougar Lane; 6/2021. $93,613

25 Lexington Blvd; 6/2021. $115,000

208 Eleventh St; 6/2021. $125,000

BEACH HAVEN

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip D 27; 6/2021. $48,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-G; 6/2021. $60,000

Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B 37; 6/2021. $70,000

220 Liberty Ave Unit; 6/2021. $115,000

310 S Atlantic Ave Unit 2; 6/2021. $365,000

510 N Bay Ave Unit 208; 6/2021. $689,000

510 N Bay Ave Unit 308; 6/2021. $729,000

14 S Bay Ave; 6/2021. $899,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

630 Route 9; 6/2021. $189,000

228 Dock Road; 6/2021. $220,000

628 New Jersey State; 6/2021. $285,000

197 Headley Ave; 6/2021. $290,000

HARVEY CEDARS

4 Buckingham Ave; 6/2021. $960,000

3 E Atlantic Ave; 6/2021. $999,000

8 W 74th St; 6/2021. $1,250,000

37 Buckingham Ave; 6/2021. $1,825,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1210 Gannet Court, 5/2021. $800,000

707 Roanoke Drive, 5/2021. $805,000

815 Bowline Drive, 5/2021. $850,000

1072 Montauk Drive, 5/2021. $900,000

878 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2021. $1,101,229

Vacant Land; 6/2021. $7,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1280 Radio Road; 6/2021. $35,000

19 West Raritan Drive; 6/2021. $51,465

1425 Radio Rd; 6/2021. $55,000

54 Townhouse Lane; 6/2021. $56,000

360 Rt 9; 6/2021. $62,000

954 Radio Road Unit 5; 6/2021. $65,000

97 Sea Meadow Drive; 6/2021. $80,000

42 Whitemarsh Court; 6/2021. $85,000

20 Scotch Pine Drive; 6/2021. $91,000

117 Valley Forge Drive; 6/2021. $93,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

102 W Roosevelt Ave Boat Slip 15; 6/2021. $20,000

102 Roosevelt Ave; 6/2021. $32,000

High Bar Harbor Yacht Club Slip A 04; 6/2021. $35,000

35 Sunset Blvd Slip B-10; 6/2021. $37,000

Boat Slip C 07; 6/2021. $40,000

35 Sunset; 6/2021. $90,000

10 W Webster Ave; 6/2021. $228,000

7805 Ocean Boulevard; 6/2021. $283,625

21 Albright Road; 6/2021. $440,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

9 Pearl St Unit 3a, 5/2021. $530,000

123 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $60,000

23 Maple St, 5/2021. $93,000

7 Sands Point Road, 5/2021. $100,000

110 Dune Lane, 5/2021. $165,000

275 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $197,000

SHIP BOTTOM

118 E 23rd St; 6/2021. $75,000

2500 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $345,000

345 W 6th St; 6/2021. $369,850

101 9th St Unit 101; 6/2021. $567,850

101 W 9th St Unit 106; 6/2021. $585,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1346 Paul Blvd; 6/2021. $22,671

1295 Ave A; 6/2021. $84,000

1058 Buccaneer Lane; 6/2021. $85,000

15 Sycamore Road; 6/2021. $107,500

322 S Lakehsore Dr; 6/2021. $125,000

SURF CITY

1012 N Central Ave; 6/2021. $650,000

1409 N Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $750,000

TUCKERTON

11 Admiral Drive; 6/2021. $92,000

459 S Green St; 6/2021. $100,000

228 N Green St; 6/2021. $145,000

6 N Binnacle Drive; 6/2021. $170,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

