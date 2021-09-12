Recently sold properties

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
133 Bayview Drive, Girardi Stephen Kelly Kerrie; 06/02/21. $267,500
102 N Shore Road, 102 N Shore Road Abdoun Melanie S Carr Mary I; 06/04/21. $285,000
108 Woodcrest Ave, Jonuzi Michael M Boice Kathryn M; 06/07/21. $167,000
6305 Reed Road, Gomez Sergio Gros Jennifer; 06/07/21. $320,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Unit 427, Leap Donna Marie Pamintuan Elvira L/Ind&Atty; 06/01/21. $129,000
325 Atlantic Ave, Ara Enterprises Llc Dang Quynh; 06/01/21. $160,000
39 N Bartram Ave, Albino Hellen Maria Shoshan Eli/Atty; 06/01/21. $285,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 927, Pearce Ralph Jr Carrigan Joyce; 06/02/21. $100,000
BRIGANTINE
224 37th St So, Fiorini Peter J Fiorini Jenna; 05/20/21. $475,000
400 E Beach Ave, Wesley Robert T Jr Wesley Thomas P; 05/21/21. $223,332
1013 W Brigantine Ave Unit 16, Bartlett Scott H Dillon Sherry L; 05/21/21. $250,000
337 36th St So, Gardner Christopher R Middleton R Scott; 05/21/21. $621,000
107 E Brigantine Ave Unit 202, Mazzenga Mark Oneill Joseph F; 05/24/21. $206,000
320 Arbegast Drive, Labenski Jeffrey M Tinari Carol; 05/24/21. $260,000
413 Brigantine Ave Unit 44, Mullay Joseph R Cline Joseph L; 05/24/21. $279,000
401 E Brigantine Ave #42, Danna Danielle Pacio Michael; 05/24/21. $325,000
201 E Beach Ave, Alosi Mark Messina Mark A; 05/24/21. $405,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit N106, Hummel Michael Mazzenga Mark; 05/24/21. $415,000
BUENA BOROUGH
508 Martinelli Ave, Tuso Shannon Ziegler Christopher; 06/01/21. $205,000
214 S Nixon St, Rivera Iris J Carolla Jesse; 06/07/21. $150,000
302 Kennedy Drive, Morey Tiffany Hicks Matthew V; 06/07/21. $190,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
328 Llewellyn Ave, Gargione Stephen C Sr Buccijohn A/Heir; 06/01/21. $290,000
4337 Post Road, Burke Richard Hinlzer Cheryl/Heir; 06/01/21. $110,000
101 Primrose Lane, Langlois James D Denelsbeck Kevin; 06/07/21. $300,000
1067 Tuckahoe Road, Nikitich Peter W Ponchot Karen M; 06/09/21. $279,900
EGG HARBOR CITY
525 Cincinnati Ave, Ajrc Development Group Llc Conway Autumn Sky; 06/03/21. $107,600
201 Norfolk Ave, Alexander Lauren Ashley Ricciardi Vanessa; 06/10/21. $195,000
1001 Philadelphia Ave, Farrell Shannon Rose Millenium Property Group Inc; 06/11/21. $225,0000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1 Moonlight Drive, Armour Celeste Ballard Deane; 06/01/21. $330,0000
124 Briarcliff Drive, Leon Ricardo Barrmtimothy J; 06/01/21. $375,000
37 Poppy Road, Sacco Kathleen Esposito Dimatteo Albert J; 06/01/21. $302,500
7 Autumn Lane, Newby Joseph I Dr Horton Inc Nj; 06/01/21. $327,740
78 Marshall Drive, Mondadori Melissa Migioia Catharine N; 06/01/21. $396,000
104 Thompson Lane, Peterson Jonathan Houde Normand J/Exr; 06/02/21. $100,000
14 Meadow Drive, Porcella Peter Gisondilinda L; 06/02/21. $242,000
175 Steelmanville Road, Cometa Charles Ginnetti Cynthia L; 06/02/21. $230,000
ESTELL MANOR
160 Cumberland Ave, Gonzales Justin A Geese Christopher; 06/09/21. $285,000
FOLSOM
231 Glenside Lane, Cochrane Jesse Devers Charles; 06/28/21. $130,000
300 Glenside Lane, Millard Dawn Mclaughlin Mark; 06/28/21. $235,000
1916 12th St, Gunst Robert J Phh Mortgage Corp; 06/29/21. $183,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
421 Second Ave, Carvalho Kevin Silenok Mindy; 05/25/21. $350,200
18 Malibu Way, Kelly Julia Kelly Barbara D; 05/26/21. $68,800
100 Mattix Run, Pajaro Appaloosa Llc Frank Gordon; 05/26/21. $78,800
315 Avenue B, Swain Michael Bonnett Jamie; 05/26/21. $195,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4752 Summersweet Drive, Sabatinianna Winkelstein Douglas; 06/01/21. $114,000
8 Lewis Drive, Wilkinson Sun Goodstadt Marc E/Heir; 06/01/21. $282,000
2910 Falcon Court, Tripp Nathan A Crudo Cherie Martin; 06/02/21. $155,000
411 Highland Drive, Marino Maria Dahl Gordon K; 06/02/21. $353,000
HAMMONTON
339 Grape St, 2k Properties Llc Raffa Paula; 06/01/21. $103,000
220 Park Ave #20d, Andrescavage Stephen M Kollias Adrian; 06/02/21. $130,000
420 14th St, Kilgore Michaeljason Vecejohn F; 06/02/21. $425,000
674 North 4th St, Rivera Francisco Prestilynne M; 06/02/21. $265,000
73112th St at N Chew Road, Flaherty Vanessa Ware John E; 06/02/21. $70,000
LINWOOD
550 Central Ave Unit N-8, Hogan Frances L Scheer David L; 06/01/21. $175,000
206 Alexander Drive, Lautdavid Malamut Kathleen; 06/03/21. $480,000
130 E Essex Ave, Pope Jacqueline Grace Lippman Mark J; 06/04/21. $850,000
21 W Kirklin Ave, Maco Contracting Llc Gonzales Lowella; 06/07/21. $160,000
524 Cedarbrook Lane, Fagan Sean D Stein Barry Lee; 06/08/21. $360,000
1425 Shore Road, Melville Jessica Noon Carol; 06/09/21. $227,500
LONGPORT
1 S 24th Ave #2, Rankin David C Robbins Robin G Tr; 06/01/21. $1,500,000
2609 Atlantic Ave Unit #5, Obrien Kevin M Waterman Kelly M; 06/01/21. $101,666.66
128 N Woodcrest Ave, Davis Zachary T Cardone Pasquale II; 06/02/21. $1,051,000
32 N Evergreen Ave, Lobisirobert A Patrone Carmela R; 06/02/21. $692,500
111s 16th Ave Unit 618, Davenport Margaret Bove Richard/Admr; 06/03/21. $440,000
MARGATE
10 S Adams Ave #200, Gitterman Lori Fagerstrom Talita; 06/01/21. $299,000
217 N Rumson Ave, Thompson Thomas J Jr Rashatwarsubash; 06/01/21. $1,475,000
9101 Atlantic Ave Unit 105, Spinogatti Richard Lomas Julie; 6/01/21. $600,000
9612 Ventnor Ave Unit B, Goodman Joel Leon Stuart; 06/01/21. $430,000
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 113, Mclean William Tucker Sondra; 06/02/21. $209,000
7 N Madison Ave Unit 7, Lerner Jerome Aronson Estelle L/Tr; 06/04/21. $375,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2840 Cedar Lane, Tanyongmei Brown Daniel B; 06/01/21. $450,000
1121 Elwood Road, Rodriguez David United States Of America Hud; 06/02/21. $165,000
251 Weymouth Road, Delin Investments Llc Hope Clive D; 06/02/21. $100,000
NORTHFIELD
20 Jack Sloan Court, Siligrini Angela Margulis Gary P; 06/01/21. $430,000
2028 Sution Ave, Giusti Eda Punthrangkul Linda; 06/01/21. $305,000
516 Walnut Ave, Blue Ladder Homes Llc Boyan Peter G; 06/01/21. $85,000
PLEASANTVILLE
1417 Langston Ave, Gross Kara Klotz Stephen Jr; 06/02/21. $169,900
800 Tilton Road, Klotz Stephen Jr Roman Nancy; 06/03/21. $175,000
89 E Washington Ave, Sj Rez Prop 5 Llc Duong Paul/Admrx; 06/03/21.$157,000
311 W Glendale Ave, Rosario Karolee Dobson Jason; 06/04/21. $170,000
130 Loraine Ave, Fuentes Nieto Jose K Volkmann Management Llc; 06/07/21. $175,000
SOMERS POINT
1008 W Groveland Ave, Mergliano Elaine Otiisfrank; 06/01/21. $230,000
1408 Atkinson Ave, Bennmbarrys Weiss Andrew K; 06/01/21. $215,000
24 W Laurel Drive, Himes Jennifer Ann Gray Emily; 06/01/21. $315,000
52 E New York Ave, Higgins Lawrence Shore Health Entrp Inc; 06/01/21. $200,000
58 Greate Bay Court, Taccarino Dorothy L Geyer James Daniel; 06/01/21. $435,000
VENTNOR
709 N Dudley Ave Unit 2, Muhammad Diamonnique Abdelnor Raymond R; 06/01/21. $69,900
107 S Austin Ave, Bgw Holdings Llc Lee Corry F; 06/02/21. $575,000
117 N Sacramento Ave, 117 N Sacramento Llc Odonnell Robert F; 06/02/21. $260,000
4917 Ventnor Ave, Gober Cynthia Fagan Sean; 06/02/21. $559,900
127 N Harvard Ave, Bookfor Harris Hbass Properties Llc; 06/03/21. $145,000
101 S Princeton Ave, Makuen David Scipione Giovanni; 06/04/21. $1,450,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7429 Sunset Drive, Beltz James W Vay Kay LLC; 05/2021. $3,772,500
46 W 18th St, Wolfington Sean J Mellos Evan J; 05/2021. $2,000,000
696 22nd St, Ciccarone John A Welsh Thomas J Jr; 05/2021. $1,800,000
354 41st St, Double T Dev Group LLC Shelley Laura Lee Wescoat; 05/2021. $1,499,000
301 80th St, Veronica Louis A Calabretti Nicholas A Jr; 05/2021. $955,000
7929 Dune Drive Un 210, Burns Kelly Ann Capelli John; 05/2021. $410,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Cruz-Orozco Jose L; 05/2021. $389,000
7900 Dune Drive, Maier Randall Murphy James M; 05/2021. $375,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Burke Michele; 05/2021. $349,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp LLC Foster Neal; 05/2021. $345,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Drs-Mas Properties LLC; 05/2021. $309,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnrshp Brown Jeffrey; 05/2021. $305,000
CAPE MAY
817 Washington St, Hague David B Sr 207 Baltimore Avenue Motel LLC; 05/2021. $2,850,000
1861 Maryland Ave, Mc Falls Jeanne Marie Trust Mc Falls Joseph A III Trust; 05/2021. $1,137,500
1143 Lafayette St, Conrad Frank Fabbri Daniel; 05/2021. $995,000
1200 Illinois Ave, Manzoni John A Lederer Thomas J Jr; 05/2021. $650,000
CAPE MAY POINT
810 Cape Ave, Christopher Jeff Hannah James Robert; 05/2021. 850,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
720 Petersburg Road, Richards Joshua A Valenti Daniel; 05/2021. $351,303
142 Myrtle Ave, Sadowl George Schmidt Richard M Jr; 05/2021. $335,500
2576 Route 9, Lighthouse Mini Golf LLC Gansert Holdings LLC; 05/2021. $299,900
556 Sea Isle Blvd, Kehner William J Kaur Mandeep; 05/2021. $103,000
2133 Route 47, Banks William Joseph Atchison Glenn; 05/2021. $70,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
420 Ibis Lane, Munley Carolina Seckler Kathryn A; 05/2021. $745,000
33 Beachhurst Drive, Mc Keefrey Celeste E Welch Collin; 05/2021. $400,000
220 Rose Lane, Youngfleisch Viola Est Culkin Leslie B; 05/2021. $375,000
24 E Greenwood Ave, Musmul LLC Kalesnikovich Yauheni; 05/2021. $349,900
673 Town Bank Road, Carpenter Natalie A Exr Swedo Michael W; 05/2021. $275,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1711 Route 47 South, Zheng Hui Ali Investments Inc; 05/2021. $700,000
808 Saint Andrews Drive Un D1, Mcgrath Shane T Lewis Thomas J; 05/2021. $370,000
3 Hereford Ave, Markle Stephen Sylvester Stephen; 05/2021. $314,000
736 Goshen Road, Kirwin Daniel H Linhares Linda W; 05/2021. $306,000
112 Central Ave, Fisher Scott J Bussell Jason R; 05/2021. $294,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
407 Paradise Way, Paradise Cove LLC Tlt LLC; 05/2021. $942,500
408 E 23rd Ave Un 21, Antenucci Frank J Christ Jason Eric; 05/2021. $880,000
313 E 4th Ave, O’Donnell Joseph H Tallarida Michael; 05/2021. $690,000
206 E 4th Ave, Keiffer Jack E Szyper Leonard A; 05/2021. $610,000
415 E 20th Ave, Bcs At The Shore LLC C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC; 05/2021. $600,000
110 E 24th Ave, Bartol John C & M Saleeb Real Estate LLC; 05/2021. $590,000
508 E 7th Ave Un C, Reale Linda Est Kohn Ronald Paul; 05/2021. $500,000
424 E 19th Ave, Martorano Leonard M Neiman Diane; 05/2021. $365,000
OCEAN CITY
1413-15 Central Ave Un B, Nolan Brian P Hires Christopher P; 05/2021. $670,000
4724 W Ave Un 2 2nd Fl, Cathcart James Apfelbaum Kathleen; 05/2021. $655,000
411 Fifth St, Losinno David A Scanlon Kathleen Theresa; 05/2021. $650,000
2500-02 West Ave Un 208 1st Fl, Lafferty John Cloeter Graham Tyler; 05/2021. $635,000
117 Tarpon Court, Thompson Karen Konicki Francis J; 05/2021. $600,100
12 Central Ave, Slauighter David Slaughter Matthew D; 05/2021. $600,000
3566 W Ave 2nd Fl, Grosso Louis S Giordano Marc; 05/2021. $599,900
821 Periwinkle Drive, Ion Enterprises LLC Feinberg Sheldon N; 05/2021. $550,000
1428 Wovern Place, Martin Tina L Chappell Stephen Eric; 05/2021. $510,000
SEA ISLE CITY
308 46th Place, Kelly Connie Englebreth Gregg; 05/2021. $2,300,000
8000 Pleasure Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Charapich Mala Exr Clothier Michael P; 05/2021. $1,475,000
4406 Venicean Road Un B, Craig Kevin C King Colleen; 05/2021. $1,350,000
125 35th St West Un, Koons Michael R Hunter Peter; 05/2021. $1,306,000
STONE HARBOR
180 104th St, 2005 Irr Trust, Family Of HW Hanna III Gavin Peter; 05/2021. $2,850,000
217 117th St, Anderson Lisa Trust Benedict William F Jr; 05/2021. $1,410,000
300 100th St, Peterson Jody Joachim Joachim Gregory L; 05/2021. $225,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
11001 Third Ave, Baumann Patrick E Peterson Ryan B; 05/2021. $750,000
10 Caledonia Drive, Lambert Christian J De Pasquale Raymond; 05/2021. $628,000
5 N Bayview Drive, Newlin Thomas J III Lewis Robert B; 05/2021. $525,000
321 Oceanwoods Ave, Martz Sarah E Hunter William Garrison IV; 05/2021. $440,000
31 Foxborough Road, Berg Joseph A Sr Jordan James A; 05/2021. $369,900
WEST WILDWOOD
553 W Glenwood Ave Un A, Madiraca John Blush Kristen L; 05/2021. $415,000
664 W 26th St, Oakboc LLC Ems Joseph; 05/2021. $115,000
666 W 26th St, Oakboc LLC Ems Joseph; 05/2021. $115,000
WILDWOOD
978 Ash Ave, Fitzsimmons Michael S Fitzsimmons Kimberly A; 05/2021. $189,492
119 W Maple Ave, Demers Kenneth Santacroce James V; 05/2021. $180,000
119 E Magnolia Ave, Chou Po-Yi Rietzen John N; 05/2021. $147,500
225 W Wildwood Ave, Laufer Robert J Ozbay Ufuk; 05/2021. $108,000
4911 New Jersey Ave, James B Troiano Trust Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000
4911 New Jersey Ave, Troiano Gary D Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000
4800 Park Blvd, Park Blvd Plaza LLC Cape May County; 05/2021. $31,030
WILDWOOD CREST
113 E Palm Road, Kelly Kevin D Potter Craig F; 05/2021. $725,000
202 E Columbine Road, Scanlon Brendan R Henkel William J Jr; 05/2021. $695,000
407 E Palm Road Un 202, Kim Sang D Mahr Matthew; 05/2021. $670,000
416 E Columbine Road Un 416, Mc Phillips Richard W Pen Alethea Gail; 05/2021. $625,000
152 W Buttercup Road, Cramer Kenneth Lynch Nicholas; 05/2021. $581,150
407 E Montery Ave Un 202, Verona 202 Condo LLC Galoppo Steven J; 05/2021. $540,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 322, Mc Tamney Thomas J De Simone Paul; 05/2021. $235,000
404 E Denver Ave, Four Winds Condo Asso Inc 102 Denver Wwc LLC; 05/2021. $200,000
WOODBINE
6103 Seaview Ave, Martin Michael D &C Andy Oprender 1124 LLC; 05/2021. $540,000
721 Dehirsch Ave, Cerracchio Edith Bader Sandra; 05/2021. $201,000
709 Washington Ave, JC De Cinque Rev Lvng Trust De Cinque Brent; 05/2021. $148,400
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
237 N Laurel St, 6/1/2021, $25,000
239 N Laurel St, 6/1/2021, $25,000
33 New St, 6/1/2021, $60,000
92-94 N Laurel St, 6/1/2021, $157,000
129 Church St, 6/2/2021, $47,000
29-31 Lincoln St, 6/2/2021, $50,000
96 Vine St, 6/2/2021, $65,000
101 N Pearl St, 6/2/2021, $70,000
30 Northwest Drive, 6/2/2021, $127,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
405 Aster Road, 6/2/2021, $182,000
7319 Samuel Dr, 6/14/2021, $14,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
511 Rosenhayn Ave, 6/8/2021, $180,000
158 Rogers Ave, 6/9/2021, $295,000
257 Kenyon Ave, 6/15/2021, $30,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
173 Cove Road, 6/3/2021, $225,000
602-606 Main St, 6/14/2021, $20,000
222 Cove Road, 6/28/2021, $268,622
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
468 Fairton Gouldtown Road, 6/3/2021, $226,000
285 Fairton Cedarville Road, 6/4/2021, $190,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
2 Nestler Road, 6/3/2021, $159,000
102 Columbia Highway, 6/8/2021, $235,000
21 Kinkle Road, 6/9/2021, $40,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
417 Main St, 6/3/2021, $42,000
5296 Route 49, 6/10/2021, $300,000
MILLVILLE
118 Cedar St, 6/1/2021, $76,000
609 Carmel Road &C, 6/1/2021, $87,500
120 Cedar St, 6/1/2021, $139,000
92 Reese Road, 6/1/2021, $8,321,500
214 Smith St, 6/2/2021, $24,900
1009 Dock St, 6/2/2021, $82,000
5 E Forest Glen Drive, 6/2/2021, $200,000
23 Tomasello Drive, 6/2/2021, $360,000
194-196 N Sharp St, 6/3/2021, $80,000
410 Manor Ave, 6/3/2021, $145,500
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
50 Roadstown Greenwich Road, 6/2/2021, $124,468
37 Getsinger Ave, 6/2/2021, $199,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
45 Acorn Drive, 6/3/2021, $249,000
144 Silver Lake Road, 6/3/2021, $263,0000
16 Hildreth Ave, 6/7/2021, $179,900
59 Fox Road, 6/7/2021, $205,000
5 Pleasant Drive, 6/8/2021, $235,000
4 Swallow Lane, 6/9/2021, $161,000
VINELAND
107 N East Ave, 6/1/2021, $109,000
829-831 E Quince St, 6/1/2021, $137,000
1161 New Pear St, 6/1/2021, $205,000
633 E Almond St, 6/2/2021, $168,000
607 E Grant Ave, 6/2/2021, $203,000
404 W Park Ave, 6/2/2021, $210,000
1258 W Cornell St, 6/2/2021, $245,000
25 N Valley Ave, 6/2/2021, $264,900
2921 Eagles Court, 6/2/2021, $605,000
121 N East Ave, 6/3/2021, $128,750
North Lincoln Ave, 6/3/2021, $340,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit 5, 6/4/2021, $150,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
1903 Central Ave; 6/2021. $111,357
1410 Bayview Ave; 6/2021. $787,000
5 West 5th St; 6/2021. $1,199,000
404 Central Ave; 6/2021. $1,575,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
14 Phoebe Drive; 6/2021. $12,560
42 Savannah Drive; 6/2021. $88,950
49 Cougar Lane; 6/2021. $93,613
25 Lexington Blvd; 6/2021. $115,000
208 Eleventh St; 6/2021. $125,000
BEACH HAVEN
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip D 27; 6/2021. $48,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip C-G; 6/2021. $60,000
Shelter Harbor Boat Slip B 37; 6/2021. $70,000
220 Liberty Ave Unit; 6/2021. $115,000
310 S Atlantic Ave Unit 2; 6/2021. $365,000
510 N Bay Ave Unit 208; 6/2021. $689,000
510 N Bay Ave Unit 308; 6/2021. $729,000
14 S Bay Ave; 6/2021. $899,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
630 Route 9; 6/2021. $189,000
228 Dock Road; 6/2021. $220,000
628 New Jersey State; 6/2021. $285,000
197 Headley Ave; 6/2021. $290,000
HARVEY CEDARS
4 Buckingham Ave; 6/2021. $960,000
3 E Atlantic Ave; 6/2021. $999,000
8 W 74th St; 6/2021. $1,250,000
37 Buckingham Ave; 6/2021. $1,825,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1210 Gannet Court, 5/2021. $800,000
707 Roanoke Drive, 5/2021. $805,000
815 Bowline Drive, 5/2021. $850,000
1072 Montauk Drive, 5/2021. $900,000
878 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2021. $1,101,229
Vacant Land; 6/2021. $7,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1280 Radio Road; 6/2021. $35,000
19 West Raritan Drive; 6/2021. $51,465
1425 Radio Rd; 6/2021. $55,000
54 Townhouse Lane; 6/2021. $56,000
360 Rt 9; 6/2021. $62,000
954 Radio Road Unit 5; 6/2021. $65,000
97 Sea Meadow Drive; 6/2021. $80,000
42 Whitemarsh Court; 6/2021. $85,000
20 Scotch Pine Drive; 6/2021. $91,000
117 Valley Forge Drive; 6/2021. $93,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
102 W Roosevelt Ave Boat Slip 15; 6/2021. $20,000
102 Roosevelt Ave; 6/2021. $32,000
High Bar Harbor Yacht Club Slip A 04; 6/2021. $35,000
35 Sunset Blvd Slip B-10; 6/2021. $37,000
Boat Slip C 07; 6/2021. $40,000
35 Sunset; 6/2021. $90,000
10 W Webster Ave; 6/2021. $228,000
7805 Ocean Boulevard; 6/2021. $283,625
21 Albright Road; 6/2021. $440,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
9 Pearl St Unit 3a, 5/2021. $530,000
123 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $60,000
23 Maple St, 5/2021. $93,000
7 Sands Point Road, 5/2021. $100,000
110 Dune Lane, 5/2021. $165,000
275 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $197,000
SHIP BOTTOM
118 E 23rd St; 6/2021. $75,000
2500 Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $345,000
345 W 6th St; 6/2021. $369,850
101 9th St Unit 101; 6/2021. $567,850
101 W 9th St Unit 106; 6/2021. $585,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1346 Paul Blvd; 6/2021. $22,671
1295 Ave A; 6/2021. $84,000
1058 Buccaneer Lane; 6/2021. $85,000
15 Sycamore Road; 6/2021. $107,500
322 S Lakehsore Dr; 6/2021. $125,000
SURF CITY
1012 N Central Ave; 6/2021. $650,000
1409 N Long Beach Blvd; 6/2021. $750,000
TUCKERTON
11 Admiral Drive; 6/2021. $92,000
459 S Green St; 6/2021. $100,000
228 N Green St; 6/2021. $145,000
6 N Binnacle Drive; 6/2021. $170,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
