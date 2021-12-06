Recently sold properties

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
Lower Township
300 Holmes Ave, Simone Michael Genovese Traci S; 08/2021. $320,000
714 Leaming Ave, Murray Lyn F Bos Properties LLC; 08/2021. $300,000
888 Myrna Road, Conroy James W Christman Deborah; 08/2021. $260,000
907-909 Myrtle Ave, Jeffries Joseph James Tip Top Rentals LLC; 08/2021. $240,000
1610 Woolson Road, Nguyen Trang Minh Velasquez Peter; 08/2021. $240,000
145 W Greenwood Ave, Darby James F Garwood Marcella; 08/2021. $236,000
25 Walnut Ave, Mastalski Matthew Reid Kate E; 08/2021. $225,000
115 Arbor Road, Carmichael Edward Exr Myers Johanna M; 08/2021. $199,000
Middle Township
3 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr Limited Liability Company Schiff Matthew; 08/2021. $120,000
43 Reeds Beach Road, US Bank Trust N A Trust Weller Eric J; 08/2021. $70,000
704 Sunset Lane, Nvr Inc Traber Matthew E; 08/2021. $506,430
706 Sunset Lane, Nvr Inc Morey WIII B; 08/2021. $458,335
12 Cochran St, Thomas Adam &C Richards Joshua F; 08/2021. $295,000
16 Bobwhite Lane, Lassor Nicholas A Windle Dina L; 08/2021. $280,000
203 Eldredge Road, Black Phyllis Myrtle Mcgorry Joseph F Jr; 08/2021. $210,000
214 Schoolhouse Road, Carroll Eldora Est Triton/Burten LLC; 08/2021. $173,000
12 Allaire Lane, Mumma Hilary E Cockrell Michael; 08/2021. $140,000
12 Brooks Ave, Gba Properties LLC Ardizzi Nicolas; 08/2021. $87,500
22 Southern Shore Drive, Lohse Claus W Alsayyid Fahad K; 08/2021. $695,000
10 Brookridge Road, Ckjr LLC Appiott Lawrence J; 08/2021. $450,000
18 Lochalsh Lane, Kulan Michael De Ruvo Joseph; 08/2021. $430,000
15 Timberlea Lane, Montalbano Ann M Montgomery Gary D; 08/2021. $396,126
33 Lochalsh Lane, Horst Michael J Henry Beranrd W; 08/2021. $380,900
30 Stagecoach Road, Cettei Katie A Rodionov Iliya; 08/2021. $330,000
708,710,712, 714 Sunset Lane, Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 08/2021. $328,000
38 S Beach Ave, Davis Deborah P Berger Craig; 08/2021. $299,000
40 Cochran St, Smith Eugene F Peyton Jocelyn; 08/2021. $250,000
100 Geneva Ave, Papa Rose Est Miletic Marija; 08/2021. $230,000
274 Stagecoach Road, Rice Betty Ann De Vico Michelle A; 08/2021. $210,000
309 Shell Bay Ave, Polk Charles A Mc Tighe Susan P; 08/2021. $200,000
Ocean City
2018 Glenwood Drive, Any Bay View LLC Schnauffer John P; 08/2021. $3,375,000
817-819 Brighton Place, Jwr Properties LLC Lca Holdings LLC; 08/2021. $2,088,000
913 Saint Charles Pl Un A, Chiarelli Gianfranco Lykins Erin; 08/2021. 08/2021. $1,725,000
127 E Atlantic Blvd, Hayden Anthony J Jr Ride The Wave LLC; 08/2021. $1,699,000
1019-21 Wesley Ave, Rdps Properties LLC Hopkins Thomas M; 08/2021. $1,600,000
1326 Wesley Ave, Rodick Alan J Gvbh LLC; 08/2021. $1,450,000
4320-22 Central Ave, Dolan Marie B Trust Campbell Daniel Dale; 08/2021. $1,355,000
2042 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Andreacchio Robert A Jr Lombardo Anthony L; 08/2021. $1,229,000
4320 Central Ave 1st Fl, Dolan Marie C Trust Becker Albert J Jr; 08/2021. $1,125,000
719 11th St Un 905, Rpls Group LLC Benjamin S Hoffman Rev Trust; 08/2021. $962,000
2717-19 Haven Ave, V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC 2717 Haven Ave LLC; 08/2021. $925,000
631 E 10th St 2nd Fl, Lerro Fred S Atabek Umur; 08/2021. $895,000
2717 Haven Ave Un A, V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Braun Robert; 08/2021. $875,000
5204 Haven Ave, Sheppard William H Jr Fales Ryan Justin; 08/2021. $875,000
316 Seabright Road, Mayrosh Helen T Karmilovich David J; 08/2021. $800,000
3856-58 Asbury Ave Un A, Oroho John P Bowe David; 08/2021. $800,000
2417 Asbury Ave, Bruno John A Jr Baker Lauren; 08/2021. $750,000
15 W 16th St, $Vilardo Louis R Kirwan Brian W; 08/2021. 705,000
124 Anchorage Drive, Bailey Judith M Shields David C; 08/2021. $699,000
500 Bay Ave Un 202S, Vetter Rosemarie S 713 Creek Rd LLC; 08/2021. $695,000
5156-58 West Ave Un B, Safern Steven De Tolla Gabriel; 08/2021. $640,000
1528-30 West Ave, Manderson Stephen Cimorelli Michael J; 08/2021. $639,000
12th & Bay Ave Un B2, Carini Joseph Frank &C Reln Ventures LLC; 08/2021. $617,672
403 Bay Ave, Gough Michael Gough Allan M; 08/2021. $600,000
52 A & B Wesley Road Un B 2nd Fl, Faber Ian M Ries Michael P; 08/2021. $570,000
600 Pleasure Ave, Grady Brian J Bauer Christopher Michael; 08/2021. $515,000
104 Reef Drive, Carney John F Good Hunting Three LLC; 08/2021. $424,500
5256 West Ave, Cody Lisa A Cody Jennifer L; 08/2021. $400,000
10 11th St, Kilcoyne Shawn P Delcioppo John; 08/2021. $394,500
210-12 West Ave Un B #212, Montemurro Craig A Carol Richard; 08/2021. $389,900
23 36th St, Brown Michael Exr Christine Amy; 08/2021. $370,000
1104 Simpson Ave, Bedics Robert Z Bedics Patricia L; 08/2021. $353,000
719 E 11th St Un 415, Bilardo Michael Procopio Joseph; 08/2021. $221,000
870 Seventh St Un 312, Robayo Alberto Valeroso Ricardo V; 08/2021. $199,900
3313-15 Bay Ave, Adams Diane Wheeldon Gregory I; 08/2021. $189,000
1027 Ocean Ave, Dico Joseph P Dico Joseph P; 08/2021. $125,000
800 North St, Asbury Assets LLC Dejean David Michael; 08/2021. $1,749,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
53 Elmer St,, 9/2/2021, $52,000
76 Cedarbrook Ave, 9/2/2021, $105,000
202 Belmont Ave, 9/7/2021, $135,000
86 Albertson Ave, 9/13/2021, $135,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7137 Samuel Drive, 9/2/2021, $160,000
8037 John St, 9/3/2021, $19,500
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Big Oak Road, 9/2/2021, $34,000
430 Harvest Lane, 9/2/2021, $385,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
92 Fortescue Road, 9/10/2021, $15,000
13 Hall St, 9/16/2021, $45,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
41 Ravenwood Blvd; 8/2021. $300,000
4 Rawley Court; 8/2021. $305,000
14 Lily Pond Lane; 8/2021. $310,000
117 Windward Drive; 8/2021. $319,500
6 Glen Court; 8/2021. $320,000
22 Mast Drive; 8/2021. $320,000
241 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $325,000
62 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000
90 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000
225 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $333,500
9 First St; 8/2021. $338,000
19 Fourth St; 8/2021. $345,000
5 Whitecap Terrace; 8/2021. $353,000
29 Fountain View Drive; 8/2021. $355,000
21 Bear Island Drive; 8/2021. $357,855
96 Georgetown Blvd; 8/2021. $360,000
4 Geyser Place; 8/2021. $365,000
74 Lamp Post Drive; 8/2021. $374,900
109 Mirage Blvd; 8/2021. $375,000
11 Mayport Lane; 8/2021. $390,000
7 Mystic Cove Terrace; 8/2021. $392,000
14 Aurora Circle; 8/2021. $401,812
25 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $401,975
3 Von Steuben Court; 8/2021. $404,000
11 Cougar Lane; 8/2021. $405,305
401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 3a; 8/2021. $418,000
41 Hickory Circle; 8/2021. $418,750
32 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $419,830
36b Mutineer Ave; 8/2021. $420,000
104 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $425,000
13 Tedesco Way; 8/2021. $435,000
58 Chestnut Way Circle; 8/2021. $440,000
241 Montclair Road South; 8/2021. $440,000
29 Aurora Circle; 8/2021. $441,715
122 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $441,990
29 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $441,990
LACEY TOWNSHIP
113 Foxwood Lane; 8/2021. $350,000
718 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $360,000
111 Starboard St; 8/2021. $364,999
502 Cedarwood Drive; 8/2021. $365,000
615 Nautilus Blvd; 8/2021. $375,000
2205 Longwood Drive; 8/2021. $376,000
514 Middle Branch Drive; 8/2021. $379,900
402 Musket Road; 8/2021. $385,000
727 Spruce Road; 8/2021. $387,500
405 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $390,000
4 Ditton Lane; 8/2021. $390,000
1528 Arient Road; 8/2021. $396,000
1814 Hawser Drive; 8/2021. $399,900
104 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $400,000
334 Station Drive; 8/2021. $409,500
1203 Borealis Court; 8/2021. $415,500
482 Steuben Ave; 8/2021. $420,000
1087 Montauk Drive; 8/2021. $420,000
211 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $425,000
919 Sinclair Ave; 8/2021. $425,000
12 Tom Gray Court; 8/2021. $427,000
602 Ranger Drive; 8/2021. $430,000
43 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $452,199
109 Manchester Ave; 8/2021. $485,000
1505 Daytona Rd; 8/2021. $485,000
410 Carr St; 8/2021. $490,000
2514 Hurry Road; 8/2021. $500,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
123 Mountain Lake Road; 8/2021. $330,000
830 Route 9 North; 8/2021. $335,000
7 Snead Court; 8/2021. $336,750
12 Cross Creek Road; 8/2021. $359,000
11 Maplewood Drive; 8/2021. $370,000
11 Hannah Place; 8/2021. $375,000
117 Lake Placid Drive; 8/2021. $376,000
7 West Boat Drive; 8/2021. $380,000
10 Springate Court; 8/2021. $386,500
7 N Binnacle Drive; 8/2021. $395,000
34 Kansas Road; 8/2021. $405,000
107 Golfview Drive; 8/2021. $405,000
453 Stage Road; 8/2021. $419,000
337 Great Bay Blvd; 8/2021. $424,000
107 Lake Superior Drive; 8/2021. $430,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
123 Bradshaw Dr; 8/2021. $511,140
48 Oak Ave; 8/2021. $522,200
2 Corliss Way; 8/2021. $539,490
67 Holloway Ave; 8/2021. $549,430
111 Bradshaw Drive; 8/2021. $549,490
75 Willard Drive; 8/2021. $550,000
69 Frank Drive; 8/2021. $575,000
66 Holloway Ave; 8/2021. $580,770
43 Mary Jeanne Lane; 8/2021. $595,000
5 Ridge Court; 8/2021. $600,000
81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 Melanie Way; 8/2021. $604,000
107 Bradshaw W Drive; 8/2021. $614,490
1824 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $625,000
1306 Route 539; 8/2021. $630,000
33 Myrtle Drive; 8/2021. $630,000
