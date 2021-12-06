 Skip to main content
Recently sold properties
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

Lower Township

300 Holmes Ave, Simone Michael Genovese Traci S; 08/2021. $320,000

714 Leaming Ave, Murray Lyn F Bos Properties LLC; 08/2021. $300,000

888 Myrna Road, Conroy James W Christman Deborah; 08/2021. $260,000

907-909 Myrtle Ave, Jeffries Joseph James Tip Top Rentals LLC; 08/2021. $240,000

1610 Woolson Road, Nguyen Trang Minh Velasquez Peter; 08/2021. $240,000

145 W Greenwood Ave, Darby James F Garwood Marcella; 08/2021. $236,000

25 Walnut Ave, Mastalski Matthew Reid Kate E; 08/2021. $225,000

115 Arbor Road, Carmichael Edward Exr Myers Johanna M; 08/2021. $199,000

Middle Township

3 Seaview Crossings, Ckjr Limited Liability Company Schiff Matthew; 08/2021. $120,000

43 Reeds Beach Road, US Bank Trust N A Trust Weller Eric J; 08/2021. $70,000

704 Sunset Lane, Nvr Inc Traber Matthew E; 08/2021. $506,430

706 Sunset Lane, Nvr Inc Morey WIII B; 08/2021. $458,335

12 Cochran St, Thomas Adam &C Richards Joshua F; 08/2021. $295,000

16 Bobwhite Lane, Lassor Nicholas A Windle Dina L; 08/2021. $280,000

203 Eldredge Road, Black Phyllis Myrtle Mcgorry Joseph F Jr; 08/2021. $210,000

214 Schoolhouse Road, Carroll Eldora Est Triton/Burten LLC; 08/2021. $173,000

12 Allaire Lane, Mumma Hilary E Cockrell Michael; 08/2021. $140,000

12 Brooks Ave, Gba Properties LLC Ardizzi Nicolas; 08/2021. $87,500

22 Southern Shore Drive, Lohse Claus W Alsayyid Fahad K; 08/2021. $695,000

10 Brookridge Road, Ckjr LLC Appiott Lawrence J; 08/2021. $450,000

18 Lochalsh Lane, Kulan Michael De Ruvo Joseph; 08/2021. $430,000

15 Timberlea Lane, Montalbano Ann M Montgomery Gary D; 08/2021. $396,126

33 Lochalsh Lane, Horst Michael J Henry Beranrd W; 08/2021. $380,900

30 Stagecoach Road, Cettei Katie A Rodionov Iliya; 08/2021. $330,000

708,710,712, 714 Sunset Lane, Langford Frederick Nvr Inc; 08/2021. $328,000

38 S Beach Ave, Davis Deborah P Berger Craig; 08/2021. $299,000

40 Cochran St, Smith Eugene F Peyton Jocelyn; 08/2021. $250,000

100 Geneva Ave, Papa Rose Est Miletic Marija; 08/2021. $230,000

274 Stagecoach Road, Rice Betty Ann De Vico Michelle A; 08/2021. $210,000

309 Shell Bay Ave, Polk Charles A Mc Tighe Susan P; 08/2021. $200,000

Ocean City

2018 Glenwood Drive, Any Bay View LLC Schnauffer John P; 08/2021. $3,375,000

817-819 Brighton Place, Jwr Properties LLC Lca Holdings LLC; 08/2021. $2,088,000

913 Saint Charles Pl Un A, Chiarelli Gianfranco Lykins Erin; 08/2021. 08/2021. $1,725,000

127 E Atlantic Blvd, Hayden Anthony J Jr Ride The Wave LLC; 08/2021. $1,699,000

1019-21 Wesley Ave, Rdps Properties LLC Hopkins Thomas M; 08/2021. $1,600,000

1326 Wesley Ave, Rodick Alan J Gvbh LLC; 08/2021. $1,450,000

4320-22 Central Ave, Dolan Marie B Trust Campbell Daniel Dale; 08/2021. $1,355,000

2042 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Andreacchio Robert A Jr Lombardo Anthony L; 08/2021. $1,229,000

4320 Central Ave 1st Fl, Dolan Marie C Trust Becker Albert J Jr; 08/2021. $1,125,000

719 11th St Un 905, Rpls Group LLC Benjamin S Hoffman Rev Trust; 08/2021. $962,000

2717-19 Haven Ave, V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC 2717 Haven Ave LLC; 08/2021. $925,000

631 E 10th St 2nd Fl, Lerro Fred S Atabek Umur; 08/2021. $895,000

2717 Haven Ave Un A, V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC Braun Robert; 08/2021. $875,000

5204 Haven Ave, Sheppard William H Jr Fales Ryan Justin; 08/2021. $875,000

316 Seabright Road, Mayrosh Helen T Karmilovich David J; 08/2021. $800,000

3856-58 Asbury Ave Un A, Oroho John P Bowe David; 08/2021. $800,000

2417 Asbury Ave, Bruno John A Jr Baker Lauren; 08/2021. $750,000

15 W 16th St, $Vilardo Louis R Kirwan Brian W; 08/2021. 705,000

124 Anchorage Drive, Bailey Judith M Shields David C; 08/2021. $699,000

500 Bay Ave Un 202S, Vetter Rosemarie S 713 Creek Rd LLC; 08/2021. $695,000

5156-58 West Ave Un B, Safern Steven De Tolla Gabriel; 08/2021. $640,000

1528-30 West Ave, Manderson Stephen Cimorelli Michael J; 08/2021. $639,000

12th & Bay Ave Un B2, Carini Joseph Frank &C Reln Ventures LLC; 08/2021. $617,672

403 Bay Ave, Gough Michael Gough Allan M; 08/2021. $600,000

52 A & B Wesley Road Un B 2nd Fl, Faber Ian M Ries Michael P; 08/2021. $570,000

600 Pleasure Ave, Grady Brian J Bauer Christopher Michael; 08/2021. $515,000

104 Reef Drive, Carney John F Good Hunting Three LLC; 08/2021. $424,500

5256 West Ave, Cody Lisa A Cody Jennifer L; 08/2021. $400,000

10 11th St, Kilcoyne Shawn P Delcioppo John; 08/2021. $394,500

210-12 West Ave Un B #212, Montemurro Craig A Carol Richard; 08/2021. $389,900

23 36th St, Brown Michael Exr Christine Amy; 08/2021. $370,000

1104 Simpson Ave, Bedics Robert Z Bedics Patricia L; 08/2021. $353,000

719 E 11th St Un 415, Bilardo Michael Procopio Joseph; 08/2021. $221,000

870 Seventh St Un 312, Robayo Alberto Valeroso Ricardo V; 08/2021. $199,900

3313-15 Bay Ave, Adams Diane Wheeldon Gregory I; 08/2021. $189,000

1027 Ocean Ave, Dico Joseph P Dico Joseph P; 08/2021. $125,000

800 North St, Asbury Assets LLC Dejean David Michael; 08/2021. $1,749,000

6 Sindia Road, Betchner Steven J Goodwin Steven K; 08/2021. $1,699,000

1748-50 Boardawalk Un A, Aqua Bella Realty LLC De Los Angeles Viteri Shirley; 08/2021. $1,414,000

1406C Ocean Ave, Biagi Nicholas Brunhammer Todd M; 08/2021. $1,250,000

Lot 6 Block 1003, Green Richard R Monti Louis A; 08/2021. $1,199,000

409 20th St Un 2, 4557 Asbury Ave LLC Bryce Eric A; 08/2021. $1,199,000

2945 Central Ave, Funk David Sateja John; 08/2021. $995,000

3337-39 Central Ave Un 3339, Pacapaniccia Vince A Katz David; 08/2021. $990,000

719 Tenth St, North Island Inn Dev LLC Didio James E; 08/2021. $915,000

854 Second St, Becker Joseph Heasty James D; 08/2021. $910,000

811 Delancey Place, Mccann Frank J Sr Zaleski Stanley J; 08/2021. $899,900

3832-34 Asbury Ave Un 3834, Katz David De Maioribus John Collins; 08/2021. $874,900

4000 Asbury Ave Un 1, Pomanti Anthony T Jr A J Sawicki Jr M D Ruiz Rev Trust; 08/2021. $776,100

3321 Asbury Ave, Fare John Raymond Moore David; 08/2021. $735,000

2757-59 West Ave, Aldav LLC Borodin Jamie N; 08/2021. $709,000

5200-02 Haven Ave, Midiri Josephine Trust&C Lewko Nicholas; 08/2021. $699,000

935 Ocean Ave, Spica Joseph D Smyth Charles J; 08/2021. $550,000

11 W 7th St, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Lee Thomas; 08/2021. $539,000

3302 West Ave Un 3302, Ronkin Charles Kelly Mark; 08/2021. $500,000

414 Wesley Ave Un 103, Kelly Christopher M Wojceichowski Cornelius H; 08/2021. $499,000

201 W 9th St, Levi Geralyn Exr Kent Suzanne; 08/2021. $429,900

844 Plymouth Place, Daniel Victor Water Edge Properties LLC; 08/2021. $336,500

901 Ocean Ave, Mayron David Carole G Newman Trust; 08/2021. $275,000

Lot 5 Block 3405, Menchaca Dolores F Myers Robert; 08/2021. $124,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

53 Elmer St,, 9/2/2021, $52,000

76 Cedarbrook Ave, 9/2/2021, $105,000

202 Belmont Ave, 9/7/2021, $135,000

86 Albertson Ave, 9/13/2021, $135,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7137 Samuel Drive, 9/2/2021, $160,000

8037 John St, 9/3/2021, $19,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Big Oak Road, 9/2/2021, $34,000

430 Harvest Lane, 9/2/2021, $385,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

92 Fortescue Road, 9/10/2021, $15,000

13 Hall St, 9/16/2021, $45,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

41 Ravenwood Blvd; 8/2021. $300,000

4 Rawley Court; 8/2021. $305,000

14 Lily Pond Lane; 8/2021. $310,000

117 Windward Drive; 8/2021. $319,500

6 Glen Court; 8/2021. $320,000

22 Mast Drive; 8/2021. $320,000

241 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $325,000

62 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000

90 Sandpiper Road; 8/2021. $325,000

225 Hawthorne Lane; 8/2021. $333,500

9 First St; 8/2021. $338,000

19 Fourth St; 8/2021. $345,000

5 Whitecap Terrace; 8/2021. $353,000

29 Fountain View Drive; 8/2021. $355,000

21 Bear Island Drive; 8/2021. $357,855

96 Georgetown Blvd; 8/2021. $360,000

4 Geyser Place; 8/2021. $365,000

74 Lamp Post Drive; 8/2021. $374,900

109 Mirage Blvd; 8/2021. $375,000

11 Mayport Lane; 8/2021. $390,000

7 Mystic Cove Terrace; 8/2021. $392,000

14 Aurora Circle; 8/2021. $401,812

25 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $401,975

3 Von Steuben Court; 8/2021. $404,000

11 Cougar Lane; 8/2021. $405,305

401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 3a; 8/2021. $418,000

41 Hickory Circle; 8/2021. $418,750

32 Black Bear Drive; 8/2021. $419,830

36b Mutineer Ave; 8/2021. $420,000

104 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $425,000

13 Tedesco Way; 8/2021. $435,000

58 Chestnut Way Circle; 8/2021. $440,000

241 Montclair Road South; 8/2021. $440,000

29 Aurora Circle; 8/2021. $441,715

122 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $441,990

29 Nautilus Drive; 8/2021. $441,990

LACEY TOWNSHIP

113 Foxwood Lane; 8/2021. $350,000

718 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $360,000

111 Starboard St; 8/2021. $364,999

502 Cedarwood Drive; 8/2021. $365,000

615 Nautilus Blvd; 8/2021. $375,000

2205 Longwood Drive; 8/2021. $376,000

514 Middle Branch Drive; 8/2021. $379,900

402 Musket Road; 8/2021. $385,000

727 Spruce Road; 8/2021. $387,500

405 Conifer Drive; 8/2021. $390,000

4 Ditton Lane; 8/2021. $390,000

1528 Arient Road; 8/2021. $396,000

1814 Hawser Drive; 8/2021. $399,900

104 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $400,000

334 Station Drive; 8/2021. $409,500

1203 Borealis Court; 8/2021. $415,500

482 Steuben Ave; 8/2021. $420,000

1087 Montauk Drive; 8/2021. $420,000

211 Chestnut Drive; 8/2021. $425,000

919 Sinclair Ave; 8/2021. $425,000

12 Tom Gray Court; 8/2021. $427,000

602 Ranger Drive; 8/2021. $430,000

43 Ambermist Way; 8/2021. $452,199

109 Manchester Ave; 8/2021. $485,000

1505 Daytona Rd; 8/2021. $485,000

410 Carr St; 8/2021. $490,000

2514 Hurry Road; 8/2021. $500,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

123 Mountain Lake Road; 8/2021. $330,000

830 Route 9 North; 8/2021. $335,000

7 Snead Court; 8/2021. $336,750

12 Cross Creek Road; 8/2021. $359,000

11 Maplewood Drive; 8/2021. $370,000

11 Hannah Place; 8/2021. $375,000

117 Lake Placid Drive; 8/2021. $376,000

7 West Boat Drive; 8/2021. $380,000

10 Springate Court; 8/2021. $386,500

7 N Binnacle Drive; 8/2021. $395,000

34 Kansas Road; 8/2021. $405,000

107 Golfview Drive; 8/2021. $405,000

453 Stage Road; 8/2021. $419,000

337 Great Bay Blvd; 8/2021. $424,000

107 Lake Superior Drive; 8/2021. $430,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

123 Bradshaw Dr; 8/2021. $511,140

48 Oak Ave; 8/2021. $522,200

2 Corliss Way; 8/2021. $539,490

67 Holloway Ave; 8/2021. $549,430

111 Bradshaw Drive; 8/2021. $549,490

75 Willard Drive; 8/2021. $550,000

69 Frank Drive; 8/2021. $575,000

66 Holloway Ave; 8/2021. $580,770

43 Mary Jeanne Lane; 8/2021. $595,000

5 Ridge Court; 8/2021. $600,000

81 83 85 87 89 91 93 95 Melanie Way; 8/2021. $604,000

107 Bradshaw W Drive; 8/2021. $614,490

1824 Mill Creek Road; 8/2021. $625,000

1306 Route 539; 8/2021. $630,000

33 Myrtle Drive; 8/2021. $630,000

