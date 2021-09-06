Recently sold properties

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
505 Sandalwood Road, Healy-Tomlinson Patricia M Sceppa John; 05/2021. $500,000
1401 Whittier Ave, Burnett John P Cherry Leonard; 05/2021. $460,000
26 Trotter Way, Cape May Ventures Inc Vollen Jacob; 05/2021. $439,900
228 Walnut St, Woodcock Richard Gelches Conor; 05/2021. $370,000
212 Clubhouse Drive, Masters Timothy E Mondoza David; 05/2021. $352,500
400 Champlan Drive, Goloff Carol N Adm Dougherty-Mccarren R A; 05/2021. $320,000
604 Shunpike Road, Larson Paul W Bove Mark; 05/2021. $313,000
403 Bryant Ave, Burns Dorothy M Ciemniecki Adam; 05/2021. $307,000
225 Village Road, Hill Michael J Knudsen Bobby; 05/2021. $275,000
211 Glencreek Road, Barone Russell Trust Formica Brian R; 05/2021. $250,000
617 Town Bank Road, Boughamer Paul W Dos Santos Ana Paula; 05/2021. $240,000
54 E Weber Ave, Rader Richard M Jr Bautista Salvador Barrios; 05/2021. $210,000
882 Honeysuckle Road, Reilly Susanna M Exr Montgomery Robert W; 05/2021. $203,700
819A Seashore Road, Alexander Donna L Adm D’Adamo Ronald; 05/2021. $202,000
961-963 Myrtle Ave, Cotter John P Est Rio Dam LLC; 05/2021. $135,000
32 Sunnyside Drive, St Onge Jarrod M Slaney Jennifer; 05/2021. $54,500
Lghths Pnt Mrna Boat Slip, Bowman Terry Thomas Andrew; 05/2021. $19,300
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
01 Tidewater Ave Un 101, Karge Shawn R Exr Mc Goldrick Michael; 05/2021. 1$335,000
5 Secluded Lane, Craig Stephen H Jamieson James R; 05/2021. 1$280,000
404 Millman Blvd, Hewitt Kevin Jorgenson Cody M; 05/2021. $200,000
414 Avalon Blvd, Gligor Nicholas Van Splinter John; 05/2021. $175,000
413 Hand Ave Un 7G, Hutchins Sean Ryan Dyulgerov Petar; 05/2021. $129,999
222 Brighton Road, Newton M D Helweg Trust Dimarco Sheila K; 05/2021. $122,000
43 Route 47 North Un A11, Mc Kelvey Thomas F Hallowell William; 05/2021. $70,000
3125 Route 9 S, Cafiero Susan Golato Louis; 05/2021. $65,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
201 Surf Ave, Wakeman Joseph P Cassano Jeffrey; 05/2021. $518,500
Lot 13.01 Block 185, Atlantic City Electric Co North Wildwood City; 05/2021. $440,000
507 W Spruce Ave, Aaronson Jennifer Kate M West Pine Ave Inc; 05/2021. $390,000
220 E 17th Ave, Davis Brian Worthington Scott P; 05/2021. $300,000
1604 New York Ave, Apakian James S Catalano Rocco; 05/2021. $290,000
201 N New York Ave, Mitchell Harry A Jr Ptnr Joe M Mgmt Co LLC; 05/2021. $250,000
222 E 25th Ave Un 141, Campbell Edward T Corcoran Christopher; 05/2021. $230,000
504 E 17th Ave Un 201, Janickico LLC O’Rourke Collen G; 05/2021. $200,000
115 E 17th Ave #100, Lerro Joseph Vaysberg Klara; 05/2021. $195,000
OCEAN CITY
4655 West Ave, Fox Edwin D 4653-55 West LLC; 05/2021. $300,000
3313-15 Bay Ave Un 33, Costello Richard A Brady Connor; 05/2021. $216,495
719 E 11th St Un 509, Langdale David P Mc Elhenney Christopher E; 05/2021. $215,000
23 Walnut Road, Mcentee Stephen T Colaiezzi Thomas J; 05/2021. $2,860,000
40 Walnut Road, Walters Alicia Aniloff David Scott; 05/2021. $2,300,000
1 Caroline Lane, Walker Joan L Trust Buckley William F; 05/2021. $2,225,000
1103 Gardens Parkway, Maguire Kathleen T Johnson Scott R; 05/2021. $2,050,000
4303 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Pappas Albert A Z De Finis Joseph M; 05/2021. $1,975,000
5324 Central Ave, Jean M Korkuch Living Trust Robert Coste Inc; 05/2021. $1,525,000
262 Bay Road, Anderson Thomas Lange Matthew; 05/2021. $1,450,000
1024 C Ocean Ave, Oc3 LLC Mcbride Robert J; 05/2021. $1,250,000
910 Ocean Ave, Landi Paul Jr Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 05/2021. $1,200,000
1400 Wesley Ave, Frazier Raymond L Jr Monihan Christopher; 05/2021. $1,150,000
7 W Tenth St, Steet Kevin A Nguyen Toan T; 05/2021. $1,150,000
1118-20 Central Ave, Klipper Michael 1120 Central Ave LLC; 05/2021. $978,405
4860 Asbury Ave, Asnani Bharti Diasio Anthony Joseph; 05/2021. $960,000
2713-15 Haven Ave Un A, Fertels Scott H Panacek James A Jr; 05/2021. $902,000
1419 Simpson Ave Fl 2, Albright Leonard Mcknight James A; 05/2021. $880,000
613A&B Ocean Ave First Fl, Adamsky Brian K Morningstar Dawna; 05/2021. $859,000
700-02 Pennlyn Place Un A (#700), Robbins Cynthia Lynn Trust Robbins Karen; 05/2021. $780,000
3103 Bayland Drive, Dalsey Daniel M Bonvetti John M; 05/2021. $750,000
1446 Asbury Ave, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Crawford Charles; 05/2021. $745,000
1444-46 Asbury Ave Un C, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Lubkin Cary L; 05/2021. $745,000
5436 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Burns Carroll K Est Wilkins Michael M; 05/2021. $713,860
922 Simpson Ave, Cirigliano Anthony Ediger Eric L; 05/2021. $700,000
3208 Central Ave 1st Fl, Brown Robert Castellano Stephen; 05/2021. $699,000
2336 Asbury Ave, Clark Gail R Lario & Lario LLC; 05/2021. $684,500
WILDWOOD
3010 Ocean Ave, Quigley Charles W Garon Jane E; 05/2021. $210,000
132 E Leaming Ave, Redgait 132 LLC Brown Adam J; 05/2021. $207,000
978 Ash Ave, Fitzsimmons Michael S Fitzsimmons Kimberly A; 05/2021. $189,492
119 W Maple Ave, Demers Kenneth Santacroce James V; 05/2021. $180,000
119 E Magnolia Ave, Chou Po-Yi Rietzen John N; 05/2021. $147,500
225 W Wildwood Ave, Laufer Robert J Ozbay Ufuk; 05/2021. $108,000
4911 New Jersey Ave, James B Troiano Trust Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000
4911 New Jersey Ave, Troiano Gary D Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000
4800 Park Blvd, Park Blvd Plaza LLC Cape May County; 05/2021. $31,030
WILDWOOD CREST
113 E Palm Road, Kelly Kevin D Potter Craig F; 05/2021. $725,000
202 E Columbine Road, Scanlon Brendan R Henkel William J Jr; 05/2021. $695,000
407 E Palm Road Un 202, Kim Sang D Mahr Matthew; 05/2021. $670,000
416 E Columbine Road Un 416, Mc Phillips Richard W Pen Alethea Gail; 05/2021. $625,000
152 W Buttercup Road, Cramer Kenneth Lynch Nicholas; 05/2021. $581,150
407 E Montery Ave Un 202, Verona 202 Condo LLC Galoppo Steven J; 05/2021. $540,000
8401 Atlantic Ave Un 322, Mc Tamney Thomas J De Simone Paul; 05/2021. $235,000
404 E Denver Ave, Four Winds Condo Asso Inc 102 Denver Wwc LLC; 05/2021. $200,000
305 E Nashville Ave, Kelley Kimberly Ann Trust Cardaci Gregory S; 05/2021. $93,750
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1210 Gannet Court, 5/2021. $800,000
707 Roanoke Drive, 5/2021. $805,000
815 Bowline Drive, 5/2021. $850,000
1072 Montauk Drive, 5/2021. $900,000
878 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2021. $1,101,229
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
9 Pearl St Unit 3a, 5/2021. $530,000
123 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $60,000
23 Maple St, 5/2021. $93,000
7 Sands Point Road, 5/2021. $100,000
110 Dune Lane, 5/2021. $165,000
275 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $197,000
205 Third St, 5/2021. $220,000
34 Letts Landing Road, 5/2021. $230,000
307 Eighth St, 5/2021. $243,000
3 Barbara Court, 5/2021. $245,000
537 Route 9, 5/2021. $250,000
27 Marlin Lane, 5/2021. $260,000
14 Chestnut St, 5/2021. $265,000
42 Bryant Road, 5/2021. $270,000
15 Central Ave, 5/2021. $276,800
31 Navajo Drive, 5/2021. $290,000
427 Third St, 5/2021. $290,000
105 Atlantic Ave, 5/2021. $298,000
300 Second St, 5/2021. $355,000
214 Teaneck Road, 5/2021. $365,000
7 Longport Court, 5/2021. $384,900
4 Davey Jones Way, 5/2021. $435,000
130 Spring Lake Blvd, 5/2021. $437,100
78 Brigantine Blvd, 5/2021. $445,000
42 Pancoast Road, 5/2021. $450,000
32 Deal Lane, 5/2021. $476,000
39 Brigantine Blvd, 5/2021. $480,000
136 Admiral Way, 5/2021. $650,000
549 Route 9, 5/2021. $3,250,000
