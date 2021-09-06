Recently sold properties

 Skip to main content
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

505 Sandalwood Road, Healy-Tomlinson Patricia M Sceppa John; 05/2021. $500,000

1401 Whittier Ave, Burnett John P Cherry Leonard; 05/2021. $460,000

26 Trotter Way, Cape May Ventures Inc Vollen Jacob; 05/2021. $439,900

228 Walnut St, Woodcock Richard Gelches Conor; 05/2021. $370,000

212 Clubhouse Drive, Masters Timothy E Mondoza David; 05/2021. $352,500

400 Champlan Drive, Goloff Carol N Adm Dougherty-Mccarren R A; 05/2021. $320,000

604 Shunpike Road, Larson Paul W Bove Mark; 05/2021. $313,000

403 Bryant Ave, Burns Dorothy M Ciemniecki Adam; 05/2021. $307,000

225 Village Road, Hill Michael J Knudsen Bobby; 05/2021. $275,000

211 Glencreek Road, Barone Russell Trust Formica Brian R; 05/2021. $250,000

617 Town Bank Road, Boughamer Paul W Dos Santos Ana Paula; 05/2021. $240,000

54 E Weber Ave, Rader Richard M Jr Bautista Salvador Barrios; 05/2021. $210,000

882 Honeysuckle Road, Reilly Susanna M Exr Montgomery Robert W; 05/2021. $203,700

819A Seashore Road, Alexander Donna L Adm D’Adamo Ronald; 05/2021. $202,000

961-963 Myrtle Ave, Cotter John P Est Rio Dam LLC; 05/2021. $135,000

32 Sunnyside Drive, St Onge Jarrod M Slaney Jennifer; 05/2021. $54,500

Lghths Pnt Mrna Boat Slip, Bowman Terry Thomas Andrew; 05/2021. $19,300

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

01 Tidewater Ave Un 101, Karge Shawn R Exr Mc Goldrick Michael; 05/2021. 1$335,000

5 Secluded Lane, Craig Stephen H Jamieson James R; 05/2021. 1$280,000

404 Millman Blvd, Hewitt Kevin Jorgenson Cody M; 05/2021. $200,000

414 Avalon Blvd, Gligor Nicholas Van Splinter John; 05/2021. $175,000

413 Hand Ave Un 7G, Hutchins Sean Ryan Dyulgerov Petar; 05/2021. $129,999

222 Brighton Road, Newton M D Helweg Trust Dimarco Sheila K; 05/2021. $122,000

43 Route 47 North Un A11, Mc Kelvey Thomas F Hallowell William; 05/2021. $70,000

3125 Route 9 S, Cafiero Susan Golato Louis; 05/2021. $65,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

201 Surf Ave, Wakeman Joseph P Cassano Jeffrey; 05/2021. $518,500

Lot 13.01 Block 185, Atlantic City Electric Co North Wildwood City; 05/2021. $440,000

507 W Spruce Ave, Aaronson Jennifer Kate M West Pine Ave Inc; 05/2021. $390,000

220 E 17th Ave, Davis Brian Worthington Scott P; 05/2021. $300,000

1604 New York Ave, Apakian James S Catalano Rocco; 05/2021. $290,000

201 N New York Ave, Mitchell Harry A Jr Ptnr Joe M Mgmt Co LLC; 05/2021. $250,000

222 E 25th Ave Un 141, Campbell Edward T Corcoran Christopher; 05/2021. $230,000

504 E 17th Ave Un 201, Janickico LLC O’Rourke Collen G; 05/2021. $200,000

115 E 17th Ave #100, Lerro Joseph Vaysberg Klara; 05/2021. $195,000

OCEAN CITY

4655 West Ave, Fox Edwin D 4653-55 West LLC; 05/2021. $300,000

3313-15 Bay Ave Un 33, Costello Richard A Brady Connor; 05/2021. $216,495

719 E 11th St Un 509, Langdale David P Mc Elhenney Christopher E; 05/2021. $215,000

23 Walnut Road, Mcentee Stephen T Colaiezzi Thomas J; 05/2021. $2,860,000

40 Walnut Road, Walters Alicia Aniloff David Scott; 05/2021. $2,300,000

1 Caroline Lane, Walker Joan L Trust Buckley William F; 05/2021. $2,225,000

1103 Gardens Parkway, Maguire Kathleen T Johnson Scott R; 05/2021. $2,050,000

4303 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Pappas Albert A Z De Finis Joseph M; 05/2021. $1,975,000

5324 Central Ave, Jean M Korkuch Living Trust Robert Coste Inc; 05/2021. $1,525,000

262 Bay Road, Anderson Thomas Lange Matthew; 05/2021. $1,450,000

1024 C Ocean Ave, Oc3 LLC Mcbride Robert J; 05/2021. $1,250,000

910 Ocean Ave, Landi Paul Jr Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 05/2021. $1,200,000

1400 Wesley Ave, Frazier Raymond L Jr Monihan Christopher; 05/2021. $1,150,000

7 W Tenth St, Steet Kevin A Nguyen Toan T; 05/2021. $1,150,000

1118-20 Central Ave, Klipper Michael 1120 Central Ave LLC; 05/2021. $978,405

4860 Asbury Ave, Asnani Bharti Diasio Anthony Joseph; 05/2021. $960,000

2713-15 Haven Ave Un A, Fertels Scott H Panacek James A Jr; 05/2021. $902,000

1419 Simpson Ave Fl 2, Albright Leonard Mcknight James A; 05/2021. $880,000

613A&B Ocean Ave First Fl, Adamsky Brian K Morningstar Dawna; 05/2021. $859,000

700-02 Pennlyn Place Un A (#700), Robbins Cynthia Lynn Trust Robbins Karen; 05/2021. $780,000

3103 Bayland Drive, Dalsey Daniel M Bonvetti John M; 05/2021. $750,000

1446 Asbury Ave, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Crawford Charles; 05/2021. $745,000

1444-46 Asbury Ave Un C, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Lubkin Cary L; 05/2021. $745,000

5436 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Burns Carroll K Est Wilkins Michael M; 05/2021. $713,860

922 Simpson Ave, Cirigliano Anthony Ediger Eric L; 05/2021. $700,000

3208 Central Ave 1st Fl, Brown Robert Castellano Stephen; 05/2021. $699,000

2336 Asbury Ave, Clark Gail R Lario & Lario LLC; 05/2021. $684,500

WILDWOOD

3010 Ocean Ave, Quigley Charles W Garon Jane E; 05/2021. $210,000

132 E Leaming Ave, Redgait 132 LLC Brown Adam J; 05/2021. $207,000

978 Ash Ave, Fitzsimmons Michael S Fitzsimmons Kimberly A; 05/2021. $189,492

119 W Maple Ave, Demers Kenneth Santacroce James V; 05/2021. $180,000

119 E Magnolia Ave, Chou Po-Yi Rietzen John N; 05/2021. $147,500

225 W Wildwood Ave, Laufer Robert J Ozbay Ufuk; 05/2021. $108,000

4911 New Jersey Ave, James B Troiano Trust Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000

4911 New Jersey Ave, Troiano Gary D Troiano Ernest V Jr; 05/2021. $49,000

4800 Park Blvd, Park Blvd Plaza LLC Cape May County; 05/2021. $31,030

WILDWOOD CREST

113 E Palm Road, Kelly Kevin D Potter Craig F; 05/2021. $725,000

202 E Columbine Road, Scanlon Brendan R Henkel William J Jr; 05/2021. $695,000

407 E Palm Road Un 202, Kim Sang D Mahr Matthew; 05/2021. $670,000

416 E Columbine Road Un 416, Mc Phillips Richard W Pen Alethea Gail; 05/2021. $625,000

152 W Buttercup Road, Cramer Kenneth Lynch Nicholas; 05/2021. $581,150

407 E Montery Ave Un 202, Verona 202 Condo LLC Galoppo Steven J; 05/2021. $540,000

8401 Atlantic Ave Un 322, Mc Tamney Thomas J De Simone Paul; 05/2021. $235,000

404 E Denver Ave, Four Winds Condo Asso Inc 102 Denver Wwc LLC; 05/2021. $200,000

305 E Nashville Ave, Kelley Kimberly Ann Trust Cardaci Gregory S; 05/2021. $93,750

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1210 Gannet Court, 5/2021. $800,000

707 Roanoke Drive, 5/2021. $805,000

815 Bowline Drive, 5/2021. $850,000

1072 Montauk Drive, 5/2021. $900,000

878 Sunrise Blvd, 5/2021. $1,101,229

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

9 Pearl St Unit 3a, 5/2021. $530,000

123 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $60,000

23 Maple St, 5/2021. $93,000

7 Sands Point Road, 5/2021. $100,000

110 Dune Lane, 5/2021. $165,000

275 Wells Mills Road, 5/2021. $197,000

205 Third St, 5/2021. $220,000

34 Letts Landing Road, 5/2021. $230,000

307 Eighth St, 5/2021. $243,000

3 Barbara Court, 5/2021. $245,000

537 Route 9, 5/2021. $250,000

27 Marlin Lane, 5/2021. $260,000

14 Chestnut St, 5/2021. $265,000

42 Bryant Road, 5/2021. $270,000

15 Central Ave, 5/2021. $276,800

31 Navajo Drive, 5/2021. $290,000

427 Third St, 5/2021. $290,000

105 Atlantic Ave, 5/2021. $298,000

300 Second St, 5/2021. $355,000

214 Teaneck Road, 5/2021. $365,000

7 Longport Court, 5/2021. $384,900

4 Davey Jones Way, 5/2021. $435,000

130 Spring Lake Blvd, 5/2021. $437,100

78 Brigantine Blvd, 5/2021. $445,000

42 Pancoast Road, 5/2021. $450,000

32 Deal Lane, 5/2021. $476,000

39 Brigantine Blvd, 5/2021. $480,000

136 Admiral Way, 5/2021. $650,000

549 Route 9, 5/2021. $3,250,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

