 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recently sold homes
0 comments
RECENTLY SOLD HOMES

Recently sold homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

68 Ables Run Drive, Benvenuto Michael A/Exr Vagts Ann F; 07/19/21. $223,000

700 Seaside Ave, Nassar Ramsey,/Atty Damico Daniel J; 07/20/21. $221,900

4e Oyster Bay Road, Perera Virginia Makadia Dila; 07/21/21. $107,000

140 Crestview Ave, Jenkins John F III Bay Beach Llc; 07/21/21. $159,878.47

818 Ohio Ave, Kiefer Henry B Jr Pagan Danielle B; 07/21/21. $209,217

149 Marin Drive, Amin Maulik M Amin Neil; 07/22/21. $124,000

ATLANTIC CITY

600 Pacific Ave Unit A207, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit B104, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit B202, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit B206, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit B208, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit C207, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit D101, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit D204, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit D205, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

600 Pacific Ave Unit D208, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

Pacific Ave Unit A201, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000

1916 Magellan Ave, Gill Shereese Hanna Basem; 07/12/21. $100,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2007-2, Manin Karen Kingdom Properties Entrp Llc; 07/12/21. $123,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1809-2, Stasson Ann C Johnson James; 07/12/21. $175,000

2721 Boardwalk Unit 1001, Galloway Charles Oneill Mary; 07/13/21. $84,900

102 Maxwell Ave, Pittaro Jason Ja Properties II Llc; 07/13/21. $100,000

2721 Arctic Ave, Pittaro Jason Ja Properties I Llc; 07/13/21. $200,000

BRIGANTINE

401 37th St So Unit 1, Nosek Mary C Vassilev Boris B; 07/07/21. $270,000

314 44th St So, Berkovich Nicole/-Tr Beers Michael F; 07/08/21. $410,750

109 Washington Drive, Hill Richard Rohm Camille; 07/08/21. $550,000

216 34th St So, Colella Susan V Byrnes Thomas; 07/08/21. $590,000

207 N Third St, Chapman Gilbert G,-Jr Saratoga Coastal Properties Llc; 07/08/21. $920,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 2206, Otoole Marie T Beldner Steven; 07/09/21. $544,000

3712 Bayshore Ave, Mccabe Scott Tulio Frances; 07/12/21. $275,000

613 Lafayette Blvd, Simpson Andrew C/Bkrptcy Tr Rote David Scott; 07/12/21. $275,000

BUENA BOROUGH

528 Martinelli Ave, Brown Martin A Zettlemoyer Raymond; 07/14/21. $148,500

111 S Laurel St, Karlan Andrew W Caban Alyssa S; 07/14/21. $190,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

105 Carol Lane, Akhtar Waqas Layton Andrea; 07/12/21. $205,000

4316 Post Road, Speziali Brian J Matos Victoria; 07/16/21. $441,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

300 Elmwood Ave, Ferraras Gerson Rodriguez Hanscom Mabel; 07/12/21. $159,000

111 Lucille Drive, Dilella Louis A Catanoso Charles T Jr; 07/12/21. $195,000

11 Jodel Lane, Song Suhwa Dalgish Barbara; 07/12/21. $236,000

2517 Tremont Ave, Mendes Edward G Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 07/12/21. $450,000

1125 Ocean Heights Ave, Tirotta Kevin Newcomer Scott; 07/13/21. $286,000

2 Pierce Road, Ierardi Peter Rogers Donald; 07/13/21. $317,000

110 Camellia Lane, Carlson Kim Bell Christopher; 07/13/21. $385,000

16 Heather Croft Court, Chirputkar Shailesh Jefferson Grace; 07/14/21. $106,000

107 Carlsbad Court, Saltwater Homes 107 Llc Zajack Daniel; 07/14/21. $375,000

6575 Mill Road, Crouch Joseph,-2nd 21st Century Inv Llc; 07/15/21. $90,000

7059 English Creek Ave, Carter William Warren Donna Lynn; 07/15/21. $259,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

64 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Halliday Jason Taylor Christine E; 07/14/21. $129,500

415a S Xanthus Ave, Sneyers Zachary T Costen Alice; 07/14/21. $212,500

833 Fishers Creek Road, Jabloner Amy L Macinnes Deborah; 07/15/21. $128,000

95 Shawnee Place, Garbutt Richard T Jr Willems Stephanie C; 07/15/21. $147,000

202 Sylvan Ave, Ransom James D Mount Cameron Alson; 07/15/21. $325,000

325 Upland Ave, Bill Kurtz Builder Llc Ferreri Nicholas; 07/15/21. $410,000

7 Waterview Drive Unit 203b, Levy Samuel Joseph Fair Robyn N; 07/16/21. $155,000

13 S Independence Place, Conover Carolyn A Strawder Sabrina; 07/16/21. $260,000

732 Second Ave, Mcandrew Pyne Robert Patrick I Damis Jake; 07/16/21. $269,000

176 Mattix Run, Swartz Ryan Khabir Bilal; 07/19/21. $123,600

80 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Mercado Steven M Broecker Kristan W; 07/19/21. $135,000

1 Cherokee Drive, Mccord Kenneth M Lynn Jackie; 07/19/21. $137,500

52 Derby Drive, Atkinson Robert B/Tr Elstad John M; 07/19/21. $220,000

62 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Mease Brenda H Bell Paula; 07/20/21. $117,000

403 Spruce Ave, Schneider Dustin J Savine Nazmoon; 07/20/21. $240,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

948 Bainbridge Ave, Devecchis Jeanne C/Atty Edwards Latisha L; 07/12/21. $225,000

170 Pheasant Run, Road Ferrie John C IV Osby Keone; 07/12/21. $305,500

4421 Yorktown Place, Patak Lowell W Rivas Properties & Inv Llc; 07/13/21. $115,000

112 Hudson St, Luciano Robert P Schmedding Wolfram V; 07/13/21. $140,000

66 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Albaz Michael A; 07/13/21. $303,775

6212 Sears Ave, Brecht Rebecca J Davis Shannon; 07/14/21. $165,000

6032 Birch St, Silipena Joseph A Gavin Kimberly; 07/14/21. $202,000

76 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Mensah Janel K; 07/14/21. $301,770

4007 Alexander Drive, Hollenbeck Jordan L Dalfonso James T Jr; 07/14/21. $425,000

2805 Canyon Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Mechko Vitaly; 07/15/21. $120,750

HAMMONTON

801 7th St, Carlino Emanuel Jackson James J; 07/20/21. $130,000

100 Cypress Court, Grasso Sean Grasso Ryan M; 07/20/21. $240,000

784 Woodlawn Ave, Grasso Ryan M Krason Megan; 07/20/21. $319,900

201 Yorktown Blvd, Lubrano Antonio Jenis Paula M; 07/21/21. $170,000

100 Lakeview Lane, Passerello Thomas A Jr/Heir Kauffmann Robert; 07/21/21. $192,000

LINWOOD

220 Berkshire Ave, Glover Marcus G Malamut James; 07/26/21. $735,000

1450 Franklin Blvd, Riska Guy B Rusko Kathleen; 07/27/21. $999,000

22 Catalina Drive, Walker Jennifer Dimatteo Albert; 07/28/21. $260,000

2205 Brighton Drive, Weyler Matthew Ruggiero Ryan M; 07/28/21. $338,000

1601 Shore Road, Garden State Land Co Llc Jlj Holdings Llc; 07/29/21. $125,000

512 W Garfield Ave, Hasson Stanley Jon Stacchini Robert A; 07/29/21. $495,000

LONGPORT

102 N Colgate Ave, Eisenberg Susan Levy Lobisi Robert A; 07/19/21. $1,145,000

2607 Atlantic Ave, Villari Philip Mcdonald Joseph F III; 07/21/21. $1,612,500

4 S Yarmouth Ave, Orobono Francis S Valenci Richard Mark; 07/23/21. $1,150,000

2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 502, Frutkin William King Charles B; 07/28/21. $615,000

MARGATE

9510 Amherst Ave Unit 102, Pastore Tami Riverso Nataloni Joann; 07/14/21. $240,000

22 S Washington Ave Unit 5, Fried Ira G Ice Stephanie; 07/14/21. $345,018

16 S Barclay Ave, Cicalese Linda Zeiger Alan L; 07/15/21. $995,000

119 N Mansfield Ave, Babos Martin Smallow Stevan A; 07/16/21. $1,425,000

17 N Mansfield Ave, 17 N Mansfield Llc Braker Robert; 07/16/21. $1,762,232.09

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1108, Bottinelli Katherine T Spechler Jaclyn; 07/19/21. $335,000

406 N Essex Ave, Hall Lydia Daljack Properties Llc; 07/20/21. $375,000

15 S Washington Ave #1, Heitzmann Kathleen Zappile Nicole; 07/20/21. $425,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

1602 Hamburg Ave, Hackett Patricia Rios Ricky A; 07/21/21. $289,900

5634 Duerer St, Falciano Margaret A Frazee Kyle; 07/21/21. $379,000

509 Wharton Park Blvd, Schoenstein Crystal Sunwest State Llc; 07/22/21. $80,000

NORTHFIELD

226 Mt Vernon Ave, Schurman Michael R/Heir Folsom Nancy W; 07/15/21. $240,000

2412 Shepherd Circle, Allen James F Sarraiocco Scott; 07/16/21. $231,000

1007 Shore Road, Ilaria Joseph,/Heir Dijorio Michele; 07/16/21. $240,000

2506 Leeds Ave, Kay And Jay Rental Llc Williams Travis L; 07/19/21. $310,000

320 Tilton Road, Kd Land Llc Favorito Family Lp; 07/22/21. $250,000

PLEASANTVILLE

30 W Floral Ave, Delacruz Julio Salaberrios Odalys; 07/19/21. $123,500

1207 Broad St, Juarez Garcia Aristeo Torres Jose; 07/20/21. $127,500

14 E Merion Ave, Us Bank Tr Na Garcia Perez Rene Raymundo; 07/21/21. $107,000

1425 N Main St, Bender Steven Hamilton & Black Inc; 07/21/21. $110,000

508 Brad St, Tran Loan Barinas Debaez Maria; 07/21/21. $158,000

5 Ansley Blvd, Husaeen Iqbal Thomas Sultana M; 07/23/21. $175,000

SOMERS POINT

216-218 W Groveland Ave, Clw Realty Llc Dadlani 440 Realty Llc; 07/13/21. $827,500

109 Haddon Road, Carr Shawn A Biel Ellen K; 07/14/21. $305,000

4 Malvern Road, Benz Karen Ochlan Kim; 07/19/21. $344,000

9 Lehigh Drive, Matteo Glen Cavanaugh Thomas J; 07/20/21. $230,000

VENTNOR

11 N Marion Ave, Rubino Michael Rosen Todd; 07/13/21. $317,500

5 S Buffalo Ave, Jasey Kevin James Stier Jeffrey J Jr; 07/13/21. $560,000

5707 Winchester Ave, Foglietta Silverstein Theodora Lopresti Salvatore; 07/14/21. $899,000

132 N Sacramento Ave, Sacramento Ave Prop Mgmt Llc Mund Beth F; 07/15/21. $380,000

5200 Boardwalk, Medeiros Victor Richmond Allen; 07/15/21. $463,000

127b N Lafayette Ave Unit B, Magazzu Jodi M Clay Tara; 07/16/21. $270,000

1b N Marion Ave, Two Pioneers Llc Katz Michael; 07/16/21. $430,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 904, Gettle Wendy Wagner Jennifer R; 07/20/21. $147,500

1 Hart Lane, Palma Anthony G Epstein Michael Stuart; 07/20/21. $185,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

85 Cape May Ave, Muchi Louis J Haberstroh Brian L; 07/14/21. $67,500

Cape May County

AVALON

10 W 14th St, Alshefski John Piro Stephen J; 07/2021. $2,795,000

7604 Ocean Drive, Amodeo S Beddia Trust Ken’s Shore Thing S LLC; 07/2021. $1,691,500

264 24th St, Rich Patricia L Trust Double T Dev Group LLC; 07/2021. $1,400,000

300 79th St Un A-7, Mayfield David M Shuster David J; 07/2021. $929,000

CAPE MAY

665 Hughes St, Cape May Gory James J Dempsey John M; 07/2021. $1,800,000

203 Pittsburgh Ave, Galese Joseph Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 07/2021. $975,000

1401 Idaho Ave, Stoklosa Sarah Cape Home Investments II LLC; 07/2021. $950,000

1059 Idaho Ave, William L Hill Rev Liv Trust Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 07/2021. $909,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

1879 Route 9, Cunningham Elizabeth Exr Two Brews LLC; 07/2021. $299,000

218 Main St, Cuce Domenico Lynn Patrick; 07/2021. $175,000

11 Hawks Ridge Drive, Hrd Holdings LLC Mumma Hilary; 07/2021. $137,500

303 Whistle Stop Road, Pickul Michael T Watts Gail; 07/2021. $127,000

314 Holly Drive, Crouch Matthew L Devlin Kevin; 07/2021. $82,100

172 Reading Ave, Urban Patricia T Est Trindle Marymarion; 07/2021. $53,300

LOWER TOWNSHIP

619 E Jacksonville Ave, Ford June Cathers Brian; 06/2021. $215,000

235 Lennox Ave, Picone Jane Flash Logistics LLC; 06/2021. $200,000

107 E Pacific Ave, Bair Michael Dedovitch Teresa A; 06/2021. $185,000

708 E Tamps Ave, Madsen Barbara Provost Robert; 06/2021. $125,000

2909 Shore Drive, Stambaugh Michael D Gibson John O; 06/2021. $1,226,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Lerner Fanny K Dicke Robert L Jr; 06/2021. $599,500

605 Atlantic Ave, Lippy Donald P Morgan Christian S; 06/2021.$502,000

3 Canterbury Way, Quinlan John G Kelty Jon; 06/2021. $489,000

404 Scott Ave, Gallaccio Nicholas W Jr D’Alesandro Richard; 06/2021. $429,000

2402 Grove Lane, Smith Therese K Behnke John E; 06/2021. $375,000

553 Grove Ave, Moulder Mark E Saggiomo Loretta A; 06/2021. $335,000

19 Washington Ave, Harris Joseph J Salasin Robert; 06/2021. $310,000

108 Village Road, Rudolph Ronald J Rambo-Williams Kelly; 06/2021. $300,000

271 Arbor Road, Shore Mngt Co Of Del Valley II Inc Harrington Ryan C; 06/2021. $260,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

685 Dias Creek Road, Weyand Bonnie A Est Sedlak David P Sr; 06/2021. $200,000

515 Cedar Ave, Berkey Gabriel F Gerner Linda; 06/2021. $170,000

1021 Route 9 South, Cunningham Reeds Beach Llp Leach Brian; 06/2021. $150,000

311 E 20th St, Uetz Ronald Freedom Props & Holding LLC; 06/2021. $80,000

43 Route 47 North Un M13, Pomante James J Pakstis Robert J; 06/2021. $60,000

309 N Railroad Ave, Becker Barbara Sheik Darius; 06/2021. $29,000

107 Robert M Greene Way, Goldberg Joshua M & S Land Holding Co LLC; 06/2021. $19,000

103 Robert M Greene Way, Goldberg Joshua M & S Land Holding Co LLC; 06/2021. $19,000

Lot 106 Block 9902, Anzalone Berniece M Ceppos Gary H; 06/2021. $673,327

Lot 13 Block 114, Mertz James R Del Vecchio John T; 06/2021. $550,000

810 St Andrews Drive, Crovo Michael J Dieckhaus William J; 06/2021. $474,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 19th Ave, Hurwitz Harold Brucker Henry J; 06/2021. $125,000

420 Paradise Way Un 420, Paradise Cove LLC Cram Michael E; 06/2021. $1,275,000

115 E 12th Ave, Ambrosini John Ahearn Michael; 06/2021. $725,000

Ocean Ave Un 100, Waninger Kevin N Rdamj LLC 412; 06/2021. $640,000

1811 Atlantic Ave, Konides Nicholas D Chiolo Anthony; 06/2021. $529,000

771 Allen Drive Un B302, Bamberksi Joseph E Cook Barbara; 06/2021. $435,000

1501 Ocean Ave Un 101, Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC Campellone Michael; 06/2021. $425,000

108 E 11th Ave, Wisniewski Edward J Jr Corcoran Thomas K; 06/2021. $410,000

1800 Ocean Ave Un 201, Teti Anthony G Sr Boyle Michael P; 06/2021. $337,000

1200 Kennedy Drive, Hall Robert D Dattilo Anthony M; 06/2021. $221,000

500E 13th Ave, Mc Allister John Brennan Francis K; 06/2021. $210,000

216 W 3rd Ave Un 3, Dooley Richard J Mc Donald Robert; 06/2021. $175,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 105, Hurwitz Harold Chase William Tiver; 06/2021. $127,500

OCEAN CITY

719 11Th St Un 517, Bloom John W Lihou Christine; 06/2021. $269,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 103, Rotoli Albert J Swahl James C Jr; 06/2021. $219,900

831-35 Atlantic Ave Un 209, Stillwell Charles D Cama Plan Fbo; 06/2021. $208,000

3313-3315 Bay Ave Un 22, Prepsel Frank C Jr Mehaffey James; 06/2021. $160,000

807 Eighth St Un 414, Boal Brett Alan Macaya Maria Evelyn; 06/2021. $54,000

325-27 E Atlantic Blvd & 328-30 Waverly Blvd, Smith Christine J Small Barry L Trust; 06/2021. $3,100,000

184 W Atlantic Blvd, J A Nolen III Dynasty Trust Any Bay View LLC; 06/2021. $3,099,000

350 Seabright Road, Goldstein Paul Heichemer Corinne A; 06/2021. $2,900,000

2620-22 Asbury Ave, Gieseler Richard A Diamante Homes LLC; 06/2021. $1,510,000

28 Ocean Ave, Stell Teric Barell Jason; 06/2021. $1,500,000

601 18th St Un 1, Kulinski Andrew Madarang Ben; 06/2021. $999,999

1649 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Ramos Louis Szene Tamas Iaszlo; 06/2021. $887,500

5420 West Ave, Vaughan John A Geraghty Joseph R; 06/2021. $875,000

4922 Asbury Ave #2, Wight Scott A Burgoyne Stephen M; 06/2021. $810,000

3A Central Road, Porretta Theresa R Long Christopher J; 06/2021.$810,000

1224 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Panagotopulos Vangie Weltman Steven K; 06/2021. $785,000

921 Park Place #1005, Beidler John De Cicco Anthony; 06/2021. $745,000

628 Asbury Ave Un C, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fresa Bette Joyce; 06/2021. $655,000

628 Asbury Ave Un B, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Mark Jeffrey; 06/2021. $650,000

114 Asbury Ave, 3 Young Sons LLC Mosher Erin; 06/2021. $519,000

36 West Ave, Mirena Christopher A Niemiec Corey A; 06/2021. $515,000

SEA ISLE CITY

117 73rd St, Corey Paul D Dolan Michael T; 06/2021. $935,000

8609 Landis Ave Un 203, 147 87Th LLC Mc Donnell Jeffrey W; 06/2021. $775,000

3700 Boardwalk, Sichort Thomas J Di Carlo Christopher Scott; 06/2021. $714,000

4114 Central Ave Un 311, Durst Edward Larkey William J; 06/2021. $305,000

129 57th St West Un, Wehr Frank Mc Nichol Terence; 07/2021. $1,470,000

221 82nd St West Un, Ford Matthew Corey Paul D; 07/2021. $1,430,000

STONE HARBOR

246 99th St Un 3, Harperheel LLC Newell Kathryn; 07/2021. $669,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

51 Somers Ave, Doebler Errol Mccann Brian; 07/2021. $540,000

18 Laurel Ridge Road, Horner Richard W Jr Setser Feffrey; 07/2021. $435,000

7 Mooring Circle, Loper Stephen G Est Wilson Chris; 07/2021. $380,000

Lot 18 Block 569, Golebiowski Joanne Exr Gallagher Ethan J; 07/2021. $325,000

WEST WILDWOOD

212 J Ave, Joslin David F Sr D’Amico Peter; 07/2021. $595,000

211 O Ave, Joslin David F Sr D’Amico Peter; 07/2021.$50,000

WILDWOOD

314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Fuller Christine; 06/2021. $210,000

314 E Leamng Ave Un 302, Kinder David J Klosinski Mark; 06/2021. $200,000

323 E Maple Ave Un 3, Bruno Charles A Scannapieco Dina; 06/2021. $159,900

145 E Hand Ave Un 1, Jp Wildwood LLC Cinalli Erin; 06/2021. $150,000

207 E Cresse Ave, Panebianco Tony Polizano James; 06/2021. $144,527

426 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $100,000

427 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $20,000

116-118 E Taylor Ave, Strenkoski Jean A-Cam Apts LLC; 06/2021. $815,000

613 W Burk Ave, Wilgus Judy Booth Exr Ambrose Michael James; 06/2021. $695,000

4415 Park Blvd, Park & Davis LLC Park Blvd 4415 LLC; 06/2021. $650,000

302 E Magnolia Ave #A, Medany Christopher Sowers Donald B Jr; 06/2021. $460,000

233 E Andrews Ave, Handwerk Ronald L Sr Lock Frank J III; 06/2021. $460,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6201 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic Breeze Inc 6201 Atlantic Ave LLC; 06/2021. $4,000,000

5600 Ocean Ave, Seaking Land Co Of NJ LLC Coastal Wc Inc; 06/2021. $2,200,000

8000 Seaview Ave Un S, Donnelly Patricia Warrenfeltz James Donald; 06/2021. $500,000

7411 Pacific Ave Un 4, Wc Shore Works LLC Poole Jeff; 06/2021. $280,000

7411 Pacific Ave Un 1, Wc Shore Works LLC Newcomb David; 06/2021. $280,000

7411 Pacific Ave Un 6, Wc Shore Works LLC Bailey John E; 06/2021. $275,000

5605-5607 Seaview Ave Un J, Hartka Lois A Culbert Jennifer; 06/2021. $225,000

WOODBINE

337 Madison Ave, Coleman Jeanette Coleman Markus A; 07/2021. $125,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

67-69 N Laurel St, 7/7/2021. $110,000

5 Violet Drive, 7/7/2021. $140,000

172 Fayette St, 7/8/2021. $45,000

295 W Commerce St Ext, 7/8/2021. $119,500

25 N Burlington Road, 7/8/2021. $120,000

14 Northwest Drive, 7/8/2021. $150,000

16 Longview Drive, 7/14/2021. $230,000

17 Cornell Ave, 7/15/2021. $162,000

76 Lincoln St, 7/19/2021. $100,000

25 Lincoln St, 7/20/2021. $35,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

7911 Whittier Drive, 7/12/2021, $10,500

7083 Parsons Lane, 7/15/2021, $85,000

8762 Ferry Road, 7/16/2021, $95,000

7145 Ackley Road, 7/19/2021, $27,500

7907 Doris Drive, 7/20/2021, $89,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

Big Oak Road, 7/1/2021. $40,000

O Pindale & Oakland Drive, 7/2/2021. $39,000

639 Garton Ave, 7/8/2021. $145,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

361 Main St, 7/9/2021. $239,900

234 Landing Road, 7/14/2021. $173,500

240 Cove Road, 7/16/2021. $201,500

7 Laura Ave, 7/21/2021. $155,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

185 Bridgeton-Fairton Road &C, 7/8/2021. $495,000

287 Fairton-Cedarville Road, 7/14/2021. $212,000

36 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 7/14/2021. $240,000

2 Collett Drive, 7/19/2021. $110,000

27 Hartz Drive, 7/22/2021. $185,500

3 Collett Drive, 7/23/2021. $130,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

14 Franklin St, 7/1/2021. $30,000

228 Main St, 7/8/2021. $40,000

366 Main St, 7/8/2021. $210,000

3314 Cedarville Road, 7/14/2021. $115,000

653 Lummistown Road, 7/15/2021. $165,000

MILLVILLE

415 Buck St &C, 7/2/2021. $20,000

1820 Cedar St, 7/2/2021. $159,900

404 Briar Drive, 7/2/2021. $235,000

2626 Cedar St, 7/2/2021. $259,900

217 N 4th St, 7/6/2021. $29,500

909 N 4th St, 7/6/2021. $30,000

128 Brandriff Ave, 7/6/2021. $42,000

22 N Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $100,000

916 North St, 7/6/2021. $156,000

102 S Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $190,000

49 Tomasello Drive, 7/6/2021. $310,000

128 Frankford St, 7/6/2021. $331,910

209 E Main St, 7/7/2021. $188,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

56 Eisenhower Drive, 7/15/2021. $275,490

13 Seville Drive, 7/15/2021. $310,000

82 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $108,786

78 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843

74 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843

8 Park Drive, 7/20/2021. $144,500

1 Krysta Court, 7/21/2021. $160,000

VINELAND

15 Northwood Drive, 7/1/2021. $162,500

26 Elmwood Ave, 7/2/2021. $147,0000

328 Riverside Drive, 7/2/2021. $150,400

1160 E Landis Ave, 7/2/2021. $160,000

2180 N East Ave, 7/2/2021. $210,000

739 E Wheat Road, 7/2/2021. $279,900

2578 Bayberry Lane, 7/2/2021. $290,000

815 E Cherry St, 7/6/2021. $137,700

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

1955 E Breakers Drive; 6/2021. $435,000

31 Raccoon Lane; 6/2021. $437,990

8 Savannah Drive; 6/2021. $439,490

19 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $444,425

116 Montclair Road North; 6/2021. $445,000

6 Magner Ave; 6/2021. $450,490

3 Magner Ave; 6/2021. $452,490

21 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $454,765

LACEY TOWNSHIP

914 Meadowlark Drive; 6/2021. $515,000

97 Heatherington Court; 6/2021. $520,590

807 Bowline Drive; 6/2021. $545,000

705 Bowspirit Point; 6/2021. $550,000

830 Bowline Drive; 6/2021. $550,000

39 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $563,653

4 Farnham Court; 6/2021. $568,792

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

101 West Playhouse Road; 6/2021. $415,000

453 Twin Lakes Blvd; 6/2021. $512,000

136 S Forecastle Drive; 6/2021. $518,000

7 Teakwood Drive; 6/2021. $525,000

34 Daddy Tucker Drive; 6/2021. $589,000

1154 Radio Road; 6/2021. $639,900

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

51 Pancoast Road; 6/2021. $430,000

141 Lighthouse Drive; 6/2021. $433,000

1 Holgate Court; 6/2021. $450,000

90 Brigantine Blvd; 6/2021. $460,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +2

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +2

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News