Recently sold homes

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
68 Ables Run Drive, Benvenuto Michael A/Exr Vagts Ann F; 07/19/21. $223,000
700 Seaside Ave, Nassar Ramsey,/Atty Damico Daniel J; 07/20/21. $221,900
4e Oyster Bay Road, Perera Virginia Makadia Dila; 07/21/21. $107,000
140 Crestview Ave, Jenkins John F III Bay Beach Llc; 07/21/21. $159,878.47
818 Ohio Ave, Kiefer Henry B Jr Pagan Danielle B; 07/21/21. $209,217
149 Marin Drive, Amin Maulik M Amin Neil; 07/22/21. $124,000
ATLANTIC CITY
600 Pacific Ave Unit A207, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit B104, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit B202, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit B206, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit B208, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit C207, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit D101, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit D204, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit D205, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
600 Pacific Ave Unit D208, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
Pacific Ave Unit A201, Rem Real Estate Corp Beachgate Qozf Llc; 07/12/21. $70,000
1916 Magellan Ave, Gill Shereese Hanna Basem; 07/12/21. $100,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 2007-2, Manin Karen Kingdom Properties Entrp Llc; 07/12/21. $123,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1809-2, Stasson Ann C Johnson James; 07/12/21. $175,000
2721 Boardwalk Unit 1001, Galloway Charles Oneill Mary; 07/13/21. $84,900
102 Maxwell Ave, Pittaro Jason Ja Properties II Llc; 07/13/21. $100,000
2721 Arctic Ave, Pittaro Jason Ja Properties I Llc; 07/13/21. $200,000
BRIGANTINE
401 37th St So Unit 1, Nosek Mary C Vassilev Boris B; 07/07/21. $270,000
314 44th St So, Berkovich Nicole/-Tr Beers Michael F; 07/08/21. $410,750
109 Washington Drive, Hill Richard Rohm Camille; 07/08/21. $550,000
216 34th St So, Colella Susan V Byrnes Thomas; 07/08/21. $590,000
207 N Third St, Chapman Gilbert G,-Jr Saratoga Coastal Properties Llc; 07/08/21. $920,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 2206, Otoole Marie T Beldner Steven; 07/09/21. $544,000
3712 Bayshore Ave, Mccabe Scott Tulio Frances; 07/12/21. $275,000
613 Lafayette Blvd, Simpson Andrew C/Bkrptcy Tr Rote David Scott; 07/12/21. $275,000
BUENA BOROUGH
528 Martinelli Ave, Brown Martin A Zettlemoyer Raymond; 07/14/21. $148,500
111 S Laurel St, Karlan Andrew W Caban Alyssa S; 07/14/21. $190,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
105 Carol Lane, Akhtar Waqas Layton Andrea; 07/12/21. $205,000
4316 Post Road, Speziali Brian J Matos Victoria; 07/16/21. $441,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
300 Elmwood Ave, Ferraras Gerson Rodriguez Hanscom Mabel; 07/12/21. $159,000
111 Lucille Drive, Dilella Louis A Catanoso Charles T Jr; 07/12/21. $195,000
11 Jodel Lane, Song Suhwa Dalgish Barbara; 07/12/21. $236,000
2517 Tremont Ave, Mendes Edward G Leland Pine Entrp Llc; 07/12/21. $450,000
1125 Ocean Heights Ave, Tirotta Kevin Newcomer Scott; 07/13/21. $286,000
2 Pierce Road, Ierardi Peter Rogers Donald; 07/13/21. $317,000
110 Camellia Lane, Carlson Kim Bell Christopher; 07/13/21. $385,000
16 Heather Croft Court, Chirputkar Shailesh Jefferson Grace; 07/14/21. $106,000
107 Carlsbad Court, Saltwater Homes 107 Llc Zajack Daniel; 07/14/21. $375,000
6575 Mill Road, Crouch Joseph,-2nd 21st Century Inv Llc; 07/15/21. $90,000
7059 English Creek Ave, Carter William Warren Donna Lynn; 07/15/21. $259,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
64 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Halliday Jason Taylor Christine E; 07/14/21. $129,500
415a S Xanthus Ave, Sneyers Zachary T Costen Alice; 07/14/21. $212,500
833 Fishers Creek Road, Jabloner Amy L Macinnes Deborah; 07/15/21. $128,000
95 Shawnee Place, Garbutt Richard T Jr Willems Stephanie C; 07/15/21. $147,000
202 Sylvan Ave, Ransom James D Mount Cameron Alson; 07/15/21. $325,000
325 Upland Ave, Bill Kurtz Builder Llc Ferreri Nicholas; 07/15/21. $410,000
7 Waterview Drive Unit 203b, Levy Samuel Joseph Fair Robyn N; 07/16/21. $155,000
13 S Independence Place, Conover Carolyn A Strawder Sabrina; 07/16/21. $260,000
732 Second Ave, Mcandrew Pyne Robert Patrick I Damis Jake; 07/16/21. $269,000
176 Mattix Run, Swartz Ryan Khabir Bilal; 07/19/21. $123,600
80 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Mercado Steven M Broecker Kristan W; 07/19/21. $135,000
1 Cherokee Drive, Mccord Kenneth M Lynn Jackie; 07/19/21. $137,500
52 Derby Drive, Atkinson Robert B/Tr Elstad John M; 07/19/21. $220,000
62 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Mease Brenda H Bell Paula; 07/20/21. $117,000
403 Spruce Ave, Schneider Dustin J Savine Nazmoon; 07/20/21. $240,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
948 Bainbridge Ave, Devecchis Jeanne C/Atty Edwards Latisha L; 07/12/21. $225,000
170 Pheasant Run, Road Ferrie John C IV Osby Keone; 07/12/21. $305,500
4421 Yorktown Place, Patak Lowell W Rivas Properties & Inv Llc; 07/13/21. $115,000
112 Hudson St, Luciano Robert P Schmedding Wolfram V; 07/13/21. $140,000
66 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Albaz Michael A; 07/13/21. $303,775
6212 Sears Ave, Brecht Rebecca J Davis Shannon; 07/14/21. $165,000
6032 Birch St, Silipena Joseph A Gavin Kimberly; 07/14/21. $202,000
76 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Mensah Janel K; 07/14/21. $301,770
4007 Alexander Drive, Hollenbeck Jordan L Dalfonso James T Jr; 07/14/21. $425,000
2805 Canyon Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Mechko Vitaly; 07/15/21. $120,750
HAMMONTON
801 7th St, Carlino Emanuel Jackson James J; 07/20/21. $130,000
100 Cypress Court, Grasso Sean Grasso Ryan M; 07/20/21. $240,000
784 Woodlawn Ave, Grasso Ryan M Krason Megan; 07/20/21. $319,900
201 Yorktown Blvd, Lubrano Antonio Jenis Paula M; 07/21/21. $170,000
100 Lakeview Lane, Passerello Thomas A Jr/Heir Kauffmann Robert; 07/21/21. $192,000
LINWOOD
220 Berkshire Ave, Glover Marcus G Malamut James; 07/26/21. $735,000
1450 Franklin Blvd, Riska Guy B Rusko Kathleen; 07/27/21. $999,000
22 Catalina Drive, Walker Jennifer Dimatteo Albert; 07/28/21. $260,000
2205 Brighton Drive, Weyler Matthew Ruggiero Ryan M; 07/28/21. $338,000
1601 Shore Road, Garden State Land Co Llc Jlj Holdings Llc; 07/29/21. $125,000
512 W Garfield Ave, Hasson Stanley Jon Stacchini Robert A; 07/29/21. $495,000
LONGPORT
102 N Colgate Ave, Eisenberg Susan Levy Lobisi Robert A; 07/19/21. $1,145,000
2607 Atlantic Ave, Villari Philip Mcdonald Joseph F III; 07/21/21. $1,612,500
4 S Yarmouth Ave, Orobono Francis S Valenci Richard Mark; 07/23/21. $1,150,000
2700 Atlantic Ave Unit 502, Frutkin William King Charles B; 07/28/21. $615,000
MARGATE
9510 Amherst Ave Unit 102, Pastore Tami Riverso Nataloni Joann; 07/14/21. $240,000
22 S Washington Ave Unit 5, Fried Ira G Ice Stephanie; 07/14/21. $345,018
16 S Barclay Ave, Cicalese Linda Zeiger Alan L; 07/15/21. $995,000
119 N Mansfield Ave, Babos Martin Smallow Stevan A; 07/16/21. $1,425,000
17 N Mansfield Ave, 17 N Mansfield Llc Braker Robert; 07/16/21. $1,762,232.09
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 1108, Bottinelli Katherine T Spechler Jaclyn; 07/19/21. $335,000
406 N Essex Ave, Hall Lydia Daljack Properties Llc; 07/20/21. $375,000
15 S Washington Ave #1, Heitzmann Kathleen Zappile Nicole; 07/20/21. $425,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
1602 Hamburg Ave, Hackett Patricia Rios Ricky A; 07/21/21. $289,900
5634 Duerer St, Falciano Margaret A Frazee Kyle; 07/21/21. $379,000
509 Wharton Park Blvd, Schoenstein Crystal Sunwest State Llc; 07/22/21. $80,000
NORTHFIELD
226 Mt Vernon Ave, Schurman Michael R/Heir Folsom Nancy W; 07/15/21. $240,000
2412 Shepherd Circle, Allen James F Sarraiocco Scott; 07/16/21. $231,000
1007 Shore Road, Ilaria Joseph,/Heir Dijorio Michele; 07/16/21. $240,000
2506 Leeds Ave, Kay And Jay Rental Llc Williams Travis L; 07/19/21. $310,000
320 Tilton Road, Kd Land Llc Favorito Family Lp; 07/22/21. $250,000
PLEASANTVILLE
30 W Floral Ave, Delacruz Julio Salaberrios Odalys; 07/19/21. $123,500
1207 Broad St, Juarez Garcia Aristeo Torres Jose; 07/20/21. $127,500
14 E Merion Ave, Us Bank Tr Na Garcia Perez Rene Raymundo; 07/21/21. $107,000
1425 N Main St, Bender Steven Hamilton & Black Inc; 07/21/21. $110,000
508 Brad St, Tran Loan Barinas Debaez Maria; 07/21/21. $158,000
5 Ansley Blvd, Husaeen Iqbal Thomas Sultana M; 07/23/21. $175,000
SOMERS POINT
216-218 W Groveland Ave, Clw Realty Llc Dadlani 440 Realty Llc; 07/13/21. $827,500
109 Haddon Road, Carr Shawn A Biel Ellen K; 07/14/21. $305,000
4 Malvern Road, Benz Karen Ochlan Kim; 07/19/21. $344,000
9 Lehigh Drive, Matteo Glen Cavanaugh Thomas J; 07/20/21. $230,000
VENTNOR
11 N Marion Ave, Rubino Michael Rosen Todd; 07/13/21. $317,500
5 S Buffalo Ave, Jasey Kevin James Stier Jeffrey J Jr; 07/13/21. $560,000
5707 Winchester Ave, Foglietta Silverstein Theodora Lopresti Salvatore; 07/14/21. $899,000
132 N Sacramento Ave, Sacramento Ave Prop Mgmt Llc Mund Beth F; 07/15/21. $380,000
5200 Boardwalk, Medeiros Victor Richmond Allen; 07/15/21. $463,000
127b N Lafayette Ave Unit B, Magazzu Jodi M Clay Tara; 07/16/21. $270,000
1b N Marion Ave, Two Pioneers Llc Katz Michael; 07/16/21. $430,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 904, Gettle Wendy Wagner Jennifer R; 07/20/21. $147,500
1 Hart Lane, Palma Anthony G Epstein Michael Stuart; 07/20/21. $185,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
85 Cape May Ave, Muchi Louis J Haberstroh Brian L; 07/14/21. $67,500
Cape May County
AVALON
10 W 14th St, Alshefski John Piro Stephen J; 07/2021. $2,795,000
7604 Ocean Drive, Amodeo S Beddia Trust Ken’s Shore Thing S LLC; 07/2021. $1,691,500
264 24th St, Rich Patricia L Trust Double T Dev Group LLC; 07/2021. $1,400,000
300 79th St Un A-7, Mayfield David M Shuster David J; 07/2021. $929,000
CAPE MAY
665 Hughes St, Cape May Gory James J Dempsey John M; 07/2021. $1,800,000
203 Pittsburgh Ave, Galese Joseph Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 07/2021. $975,000
1401 Idaho Ave, Stoklosa Sarah Cape Home Investments II LLC; 07/2021. $950,000
1059 Idaho Ave, William L Hill Rev Liv Trust Lawrence A Pray Builders Inc; 07/2021. $909,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
1879 Route 9, Cunningham Elizabeth Exr Two Brews LLC; 07/2021. $299,000
218 Main St, Cuce Domenico Lynn Patrick; 07/2021. $175,000
11 Hawks Ridge Drive, Hrd Holdings LLC Mumma Hilary; 07/2021. $137,500
303 Whistle Stop Road, Pickul Michael T Watts Gail; 07/2021. $127,000
314 Holly Drive, Crouch Matthew L Devlin Kevin; 07/2021. $82,100
172 Reading Ave, Urban Patricia T Est Trindle Marymarion; 07/2021. $53,300
LOWER TOWNSHIP
619 E Jacksonville Ave, Ford June Cathers Brian; 06/2021. $215,000
235 Lennox Ave, Picone Jane Flash Logistics LLC; 06/2021. $200,000
107 E Pacific Ave, Bair Michael Dedovitch Teresa A; 06/2021. $185,000
708 E Tamps Ave, Madsen Barbara Provost Robert; 06/2021. $125,000
2909 Shore Drive, Stambaugh Michael D Gibson John O; 06/2021. $1,226,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Lerner Fanny K Dicke Robert L Jr; 06/2021. $599,500
605 Atlantic Ave, Lippy Donald P Morgan Christian S; 06/2021.$502,000
3 Canterbury Way, Quinlan John G Kelty Jon; 06/2021. $489,000
404 Scott Ave, Gallaccio Nicholas W Jr D’Alesandro Richard; 06/2021. $429,000
2402 Grove Lane, Smith Therese K Behnke John E; 06/2021. $375,000
553 Grove Ave, Moulder Mark E Saggiomo Loretta A; 06/2021. $335,000
19 Washington Ave, Harris Joseph J Salasin Robert; 06/2021. $310,000
108 Village Road, Rudolph Ronald J Rambo-Williams Kelly; 06/2021. $300,000
271 Arbor Road, Shore Mngt Co Of Del Valley II Inc Harrington Ryan C; 06/2021. $260,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
685 Dias Creek Road, Weyand Bonnie A Est Sedlak David P Sr; 06/2021. $200,000
515 Cedar Ave, Berkey Gabriel F Gerner Linda; 06/2021. $170,000
1021 Route 9 South, Cunningham Reeds Beach Llp Leach Brian; 06/2021. $150,000
311 E 20th St, Uetz Ronald Freedom Props & Holding LLC; 06/2021. $80,000
43 Route 47 North Un M13, Pomante James J Pakstis Robert J; 06/2021. $60,000
309 N Railroad Ave, Becker Barbara Sheik Darius; 06/2021. $29,000
107 Robert M Greene Way, Goldberg Joshua M & S Land Holding Co LLC; 06/2021. $19,000
103 Robert M Greene Way, Goldberg Joshua M & S Land Holding Co LLC; 06/2021. $19,000
Lot 106 Block 9902, Anzalone Berniece M Ceppos Gary H; 06/2021. $673,327
Lot 13 Block 114, Mertz James R Del Vecchio John T; 06/2021. $550,000
810 St Andrews Drive, Crovo Michael J Dieckhaus William J; 06/2021. $474,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Hurwitz Harold Brucker Henry J; 06/2021. $125,000
420 Paradise Way Un 420, Paradise Cove LLC Cram Michael E; 06/2021. $1,275,000
115 E 12th Ave, Ambrosini John Ahearn Michael; 06/2021. $725,000
Ocean Ave Un 100, Waninger Kevin N Rdamj LLC 412; 06/2021. $640,000
1811 Atlantic Ave, Konides Nicholas D Chiolo Anthony; 06/2021. $529,000
771 Allen Drive Un B302, Bamberksi Joseph E Cook Barbara; 06/2021. $435,000
1501 Ocean Ave Un 101, Oceanside Prop-1501 Ocean LLC Campellone Michael; 06/2021. $425,000
108 E 11th Ave, Wisniewski Edward J Jr Corcoran Thomas K; 06/2021. $410,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 201, Teti Anthony G Sr Boyle Michael P; 06/2021. $337,000
1200 Kennedy Drive, Hall Robert D Dattilo Anthony M; 06/2021. $221,000
500E 13th Ave, Mc Allister John Brennan Francis K; 06/2021. $210,000
216 W 3rd Ave Un 3, Dooley Richard J Mc Donald Robert; 06/2021. $175,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 105, Hurwitz Harold Chase William Tiver; 06/2021. $127,500
OCEAN CITY
719 11Th St Un 517, Bloom John W Lihou Christine; 06/2021. $269,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 103, Rotoli Albert J Swahl James C Jr; 06/2021. $219,900
831-35 Atlantic Ave Un 209, Stillwell Charles D Cama Plan Fbo; 06/2021. $208,000
3313-3315 Bay Ave Un 22, Prepsel Frank C Jr Mehaffey James; 06/2021. $160,000
807 Eighth St Un 414, Boal Brett Alan Macaya Maria Evelyn; 06/2021. $54,000
325-27 E Atlantic Blvd & 328-30 Waverly Blvd, Smith Christine J Small Barry L Trust; 06/2021. $3,100,000
184 W Atlantic Blvd, J A Nolen III Dynasty Trust Any Bay View LLC; 06/2021. $3,099,000
350 Seabright Road, Goldstein Paul Heichemer Corinne A; 06/2021. $2,900,000
2620-22 Asbury Ave, Gieseler Richard A Diamante Homes LLC; 06/2021. $1,510,000
28 Ocean Ave, Stell Teric Barell Jason; 06/2021. $1,500,000
601 18th St Un 1, Kulinski Andrew Madarang Ben; 06/2021. $999,999
1649 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Ramos Louis Szene Tamas Iaszlo; 06/2021. $887,500
5420 West Ave, Vaughan John A Geraghty Joseph R; 06/2021. $875,000
4922 Asbury Ave #2, Wight Scott A Burgoyne Stephen M; 06/2021. $810,000
3A Central Road, Porretta Theresa R Long Christopher J; 06/2021.$810,000
1224 Central Ave 2nd Fl, Panagotopulos Vangie Weltman Steven K; 06/2021. $785,000
921 Park Place #1005, Beidler John De Cicco Anthony; 06/2021. $745,000
628 Asbury Ave Un C, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Fresa Bette Joyce; 06/2021. $655,000
628 Asbury Ave Un B, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Mark Jeffrey; 06/2021. $650,000
114 Asbury Ave, 3 Young Sons LLC Mosher Erin; 06/2021. $519,000
36 West Ave, Mirena Christopher A Niemiec Corey A; 06/2021. $515,000
SEA ISLE CITY
117 73rd St, Corey Paul D Dolan Michael T; 06/2021. $935,000
8609 Landis Ave Un 203, 147 87Th LLC Mc Donnell Jeffrey W; 06/2021. $775,000
3700 Boardwalk, Sichort Thomas J Di Carlo Christopher Scott; 06/2021. $714,000
4114 Central Ave Un 311, Durst Edward Larkey William J; 06/2021. $305,000
129 57th St West Un, Wehr Frank Mc Nichol Terence; 07/2021. $1,470,000
221 82nd St West Un, Ford Matthew Corey Paul D; 07/2021. $1,430,000
STONE HARBOR
246 99th St Un 3, Harperheel LLC Newell Kathryn; 07/2021. $669,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
51 Somers Ave, Doebler Errol Mccann Brian; 07/2021. $540,000
18 Laurel Ridge Road, Horner Richard W Jr Setser Feffrey; 07/2021. $435,000
7 Mooring Circle, Loper Stephen G Est Wilson Chris; 07/2021. $380,000
Lot 18 Block 569, Golebiowski Joanne Exr Gallagher Ethan J; 07/2021. $325,000
WEST WILDWOOD
212 J Ave, Joslin David F Sr D’Amico Peter; 07/2021. $595,000
211 O Ave, Joslin David F Sr D’Amico Peter; 07/2021.$50,000
WILDWOOD
314 E Leaming Ave, Kinder David J Fuller Christine; 06/2021. $210,000
314 E Leamng Ave Un 302, Kinder David J Klosinski Mark; 06/2021. $200,000
323 E Maple Ave Un 3, Bruno Charles A Scannapieco Dina; 06/2021. $159,900
145 E Hand Ave Un 1, Jp Wildwood LLC Cinalli Erin; 06/2021. $150,000
207 E Cresse Ave, Panebianco Tony Polizano James; 06/2021. $144,527
426 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $100,000
427 W Lincoln Ave, Spray Dock Inc 426-427 W Lincoln Ave LLC; 06/2021. $20,000
116-118 E Taylor Ave, Strenkoski Jean A-Cam Apts LLC; 06/2021. $815,000
613 W Burk Ave, Wilgus Judy Booth Exr Ambrose Michael James; 06/2021. $695,000
4415 Park Blvd, Park & Davis LLC Park Blvd 4415 LLC; 06/2021. $650,000
302 E Magnolia Ave #A, Medany Christopher Sowers Donald B Jr; 06/2021. $460,000
233 E Andrews Ave, Handwerk Ronald L Sr Lock Frank J III; 06/2021. $460,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6201 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic Breeze Inc 6201 Atlantic Ave LLC; 06/2021. $4,000,000
5600 Ocean Ave, Seaking Land Co Of NJ LLC Coastal Wc Inc; 06/2021. $2,200,000
8000 Seaview Ave Un S, Donnelly Patricia Warrenfeltz James Donald; 06/2021. $500,000
7411 Pacific Ave Un 4, Wc Shore Works LLC Poole Jeff; 06/2021. $280,000
7411 Pacific Ave Un 1, Wc Shore Works LLC Newcomb David; 06/2021. $280,000
7411 Pacific Ave Un 6, Wc Shore Works LLC Bailey John E; 06/2021. $275,000
5605-5607 Seaview Ave Un J, Hartka Lois A Culbert Jennifer; 06/2021. $225,000
WOODBINE
337 Madison Ave, Coleman Jeanette Coleman Markus A; 07/2021. $125,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
67-69 N Laurel St, 7/7/2021. $110,000
5 Violet Drive, 7/7/2021. $140,000
172 Fayette St, 7/8/2021. $45,000
295 W Commerce St Ext, 7/8/2021. $119,500
25 N Burlington Road, 7/8/2021. $120,000
14 Northwest Drive, 7/8/2021. $150,000
16 Longview Drive, 7/14/2021. $230,000
17 Cornell Ave, 7/15/2021. $162,000
76 Lincoln St, 7/19/2021. $100,000
25 Lincoln St, 7/20/2021. $35,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
7911 Whittier Drive, 7/12/2021, $10,500
7083 Parsons Lane, 7/15/2021, $85,000
8762 Ferry Road, 7/16/2021, $95,000
7145 Ackley Road, 7/19/2021, $27,500
7907 Doris Drive, 7/20/2021, $89,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Big Oak Road, 7/1/2021. $40,000
O Pindale & Oakland Drive, 7/2/2021. $39,000
639 Garton Ave, 7/8/2021. $145,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
361 Main St, 7/9/2021. $239,900
234 Landing Road, 7/14/2021. $173,500
240 Cove Road, 7/16/2021. $201,500
7 Laura Ave, 7/21/2021. $155,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
185 Bridgeton-Fairton Road &C, 7/8/2021. $495,000
287 Fairton-Cedarville Road, 7/14/2021. $212,000
36 Bridgeton Fairton Road, 7/14/2021. $240,000
2 Collett Drive, 7/19/2021. $110,000
27 Hartz Drive, 7/22/2021. $185,500
3 Collett Drive, 7/23/2021. $130,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
14 Franklin St, 7/1/2021. $30,000
228 Main St, 7/8/2021. $40,000
366 Main St, 7/8/2021. $210,000
3314 Cedarville Road, 7/14/2021. $115,000
653 Lummistown Road, 7/15/2021. $165,000
MILLVILLE
415 Buck St &C, 7/2/2021. $20,000
1820 Cedar St, 7/2/2021. $159,900
404 Briar Drive, 7/2/2021. $235,000
2626 Cedar St, 7/2/2021. $259,900
217 N 4th St, 7/6/2021. $29,500
909 N 4th St, 7/6/2021. $30,000
128 Brandriff Ave, 7/6/2021. $42,000
22 N Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $100,000
916 North St, 7/6/2021. $156,000
102 S Pearl St, 7/6/2021. $190,000
49 Tomasello Drive, 7/6/2021. $310,000
128 Frankford St, 7/6/2021. $331,910
209 E Main St, 7/7/2021. $188,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
56 Eisenhower Drive, 7/15/2021. $275,490
13 Seville Drive, 7/15/2021. $310,000
82 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $108,786
78 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843
74 Love Lane, 7/19/2021. $178,843
8 Park Drive, 7/20/2021. $144,500
1 Krysta Court, 7/21/2021. $160,000
VINELAND
15 Northwood Drive, 7/1/2021. $162,500
26 Elmwood Ave, 7/2/2021. $147,0000
328 Riverside Drive, 7/2/2021. $150,400
1160 E Landis Ave, 7/2/2021. $160,000
2180 N East Ave, 7/2/2021. $210,000
739 E Wheat Road, 7/2/2021. $279,900
2578 Bayberry Lane, 7/2/2021. $290,000
815 E Cherry St, 7/6/2021. $137,700
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
1955 E Breakers Drive; 6/2021. $435,000
31 Raccoon Lane; 6/2021. $437,990
8 Savannah Drive; 6/2021. $439,490
19 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $444,425
116 Montclair Road North; 6/2021. $445,000
6 Magner Ave; 6/2021. $450,490
3 Magner Ave; 6/2021. $452,490
21 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $454,765
LACEY TOWNSHIP
914 Meadowlark Drive; 6/2021. $515,000
97 Heatherington Court; 6/2021. $520,590
807 Bowline Drive; 6/2021. $545,000
705 Bowspirit Point; 6/2021. $550,000
830 Bowline Drive; 6/2021. $550,000
39 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $563,653
4 Farnham Court; 6/2021. $568,792
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
101 West Playhouse Road; 6/2021. $415,000
453 Twin Lakes Blvd; 6/2021. $512,000
136 S Forecastle Drive; 6/2021. $518,000
7 Teakwood Drive; 6/2021. $525,000
34 Daddy Tucker Drive; 6/2021. $589,000
1154 Radio Road; 6/2021. $639,900
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
