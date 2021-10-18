Recently sold homes

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Unit 102c, Sham Santosh P Delvalle Evelyn; 07/13/21. $225,000
408 N Maine Ave, Yuen Koo Flame Investments Llc; 07/13/21. $799,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower 2 Unit 1103, Maleki Dordaneh Gunrick Residential Inc; 07/14/21. $135,000
BRIGANTINE
4624 Harbor Beach Blvd, Hatoff Lawrence/Atty Arnold Gundi I; 07/12/21. $463,000
8 Atlantis Cove, Kuensel Tommy R Rote David Scott; 07/12/21. $900,000
209 24th St South, Ferguson Susan Kolodziej Robert P; 07/12/21. $975,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
4 Thoroughbred Road, Resnick Kelly A Kalison Homes Inc; 07/15/21. $273,000
110 Cabot Lane, Brooks Bernice S Pasmowitz Michael; 07/15/21. $275,000
112 Bonita Drive, Zakaryan Robert Aucule Ronald; 07/15/21. $305,000
115 Cindy Drive, Miller Wayne M Kelly Jacob; 07/16/21. $196,900
6409 W Jersey Ave, Ireland Michael Richey Anthony C; 07/16/21. $260,000
226 Ontario Ave, Blue Ladder Homes Llc Philp Harvey J Jr; 07/16/21. $295,000
225 Zion Road, Garcia Librado Juarez Harris Investments Llc; 07/19/21. $87,500
288 Heather Croft, Hirst Kimberly Ann Syutkin Hryhoriy; 07/19/21. $110,000
3048 Tremont Ave, Ahassan Realty Llc Rodriguez Samuel; 07/20/21. $305,000
13 Autumn Lane, Dr Horton Inc Nj Phillipes David A; 07/20/21. $359,990
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
131 Giulia Lane, Chung Quynh T Allen Luz V; 07/20/21. $305,000
168 Brewster Drive, Hillman Camillo T Monette John; 07/20/21. $349,900
535 Cologne-Port Republic Road, Rohani Pejman Wargo Steven; 07/20/21. $500,000
555 S Cohansey Ave, Kaiser Herman P Jr Hollenbeck Jordan; 07/21/21. $185,000
58 Pembrooke Way, Ferraro John Sr/Heir Lynch Thomas; 07/21/21. $265,000
708 Nacote Creek Court, Wendling Keith D Acosta Angel; 07/21/21. $288,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
5069 Wells Court, Aucule Ronald Thompson Inyang Enim; 07/15/21. $166,000
20 Davinci Way, Mancuso Tyler Shaw Brian M; 07/15/21. $350,000
4959 Winterbury Drive, Deryuga Ksenia Y Sanchez Hernandez Carlos A; 07/16/21. $110,000
MARGATE
503 N Douglass Ave, Lilley James D Blumberg L Michael; 07/20/21. $660,000
102 N Sumner Ave, Sakulich Rhoda Rogers Soffer Stuart; 07/20/21. $763,000
510 N Thurlow Ave, Feriozzi Andrew J Gomes Barbara; 07/20/21. $2,300,000
PLEASANTVILLE
20 W Lindley Ave, 232 Guard Place Llc Calasan Polanco Luis M; 07/26/21. $95,000
27 E Edgewater Ave, Herrera Carlos Jones Elizabeth S; 07/27/21. $185,000
113 E Merion Ave, 7013 Fernwood Ave Llc Maldonado Edwin; 07/30/21. $168,500
10 W Adams Ave, Lopez Allison Cruz Torres Ernesto; 07/30/21. $175,000
38 Clarks Landing Road, Scivoletto John F Smith John; 07/27/21. $485,000
VENTNOR
6 N Newport Ave Unit A6, Snyder Brian Smith Justin P; 07/20/21. $215,000
201 N Dorset Ave, Koch Ian Miranda Daniel; 07/20/21. $310,000
512 N Cornwall Ave, Anello Joseph Cooke Hugh; 07/20/21. $315,000
Cape May County LOWER TOWNSHIP
218-220 W Ocean Ave, Anastasiou Christopher A Mills Lisa A; 06/2021. $220,000
121 W Atlantic Ave, Ward Annmarie Lone Palm LLC; 06/2021. $215,000
2709 Weaver Ave, Baumgarten Joseph G Baumgarten Joseph G; 06/2021. $181,250
1708 Star Ave, Ryan Rick Joseph Est Ryan Robert D IV; 06/2021. $130,000
501 E St Johns Ave, Collins Eileen A Knowles David Edward; 06/2021. $110,000
205 E Rochester Ave Un 1, Maynard Eldorus Brewer Andrew; 06/2021. $585,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
202 E Pacific Ave, Boulageris Evanthia Avetisyan Armen; 06/2021. $348,000
408 Gibbs St, Cash Brenna J Roberts Dylan Wesley; 06/2021. $278,500
19 Rutledge Road, Benezet Janet M Exr Howe Eric D; 06/2021. $135,000
222 Reading Ave, Farrow Gary L Frame John S; 06/2021. $125,000
43 Route 47 North, Ferrante-Hirsch S Trust Conte Joseph A; 06/2021. $36,000
169 N Beach Ave, Pizzica Nicholas R Mac Coy Stephen; 06/2021. $12,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
325 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood West Spruce Ave Asso LLC Amos LLC; 07/2021. $990,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 402, Duffy James F Trust Fox-Donnelly Mary C; 07/2021. $875,000
1206 Seaboard Circle Un F2, Nayak Bharathi Treher James E Jr; 07/2021. $735,000
OCEAN CITY
251 West Ave Un B, Tighe Paul Bearint Edward; 06/2021. $480,000
1107 West Ave, Preston Edward Ventola Robert F; 06/2021. $460,000
939 Simpson Ave Un 4, Cape May County Sheriff Bryant Construction Inc; 06/2021. $250,000
3529 Bay Ave, Fish Sharon M Minnix Edward; 06/2021. $249,000
628 Asbury Ave Un A, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Vfbu LLC; 06/2021. $220,000
500 Seacliff Road, Nixon Gale Cole George G Jr; 06/2021. $2,200,000
836 Pennlyn Place Un B, Welte Steven A Landrum Harry; 06/2021. $1,349,900
4344 Central Ave Un A, Schalick George R Sr Davis Lisa B; 06/2021. $1,200,000
SEA ISLE CITY
6604 Pleasure Ave N Un, Sullivan Edward J IV 6604 Pleasure Ave N LLC; 07/2021. $1,375,000
5204 Central Ave N Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Hein Matthew; 07/2021. $1,349,000
101 76th St West Un, Mc Crossin Mary Young Robert E; 07/2021. $1,225,000
WILDWOOD
120 E Leaming Ave, Fun Reig LLC Zawadzki Diana; 06/2021. $442,000
5207 Lake Road, Brown Kenneth J Behm Joan; 06/2021. $415,000
217 E Hildreth Ave, Gagliardi Nicholas A Cespedes Aristides E; 06/2021. $401,000
201 W Leaming Ave, Troiano Ryan Mc Cullough Matthew; 06/2021. $400,000
118 W Glenwood Ave, Hunko Denis Littleton Nicholas; 06/2021. $399,000
Cumberland County BRIDGETON
23 New St, 7/20/2021. $135,000
204 S East Ave, 7/22/2021. $29,100
708 Chestnut Ave, 7/22/2021. $100,000
33-35 Franklin St &C, 7/22/2021. $122,000
61-63 N Pearl St & 50 East Ave & 297 E Commerce St, 7/22/2021. $377,000
32 E Commerce St, 7/23/2021. $40,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
420 Garrison Road, 7/9/2021. $125,000
690 Landis Ave, 7/9/2021. $300,000
320 Cherry Lane, 7/9/2021. $500,000
528 Pine St, 7/12/2021. $50,000
530 Rosenhayn Ave, 7/15/2021. $174,000
620 Vineland Ave, 7/22/2021. $223,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
15 Kinkle Road, 7/6/2021. $199,000
421 Shiloh Pike &C, 7/7/2021. $220,000
552 Barretts Run Road, 7/21/2021. $90,000
13 Pau Len Drive, 7/22/2021. $132,000
MILLVILLE
204 Patricia Ave, 7/7/2021. $195,000
622 N High St, 7/7/2021. $250,000
831 S 2nd St, 7/8/2021. $124,900
126 E Vine St, 7/9/2021. $45,000
521 Sharp St, 7/12/2021. $50,000
2434 Clover Lane, 7/13/2021. $292,000
8 Madison Ave, 7/14/2021. $112,500
201 Burns Road, 7/14/2021. $131,000
45 Beaver Road, 7/14/2021. $153,000
459 Cedar Lane, 7/14/2021. $171,250
522 Rieck Ave, 7/14/2021., $178,000
3002 Surrey Ave, 7/14/2021. $190,000
2415 E Main St, 7/14/2021. $258,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
5 Magner Ave; 6/2021. $455,140
47 Twilight Drive; 6/2021. $460,000
6 Carriage Way; 6/2021. $461,000
104 Montclair Road N; 6/2021. $465,000
1 Azalea Court; 6/2021. $475,000
299 Hawthorne Lane; 6/2021. $475,000
4 Aurora Circle; 6/2021. $477,451
27 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $483,125
20 Black Bear Drive; 6/2021. $484,570
5 Ballast Ave; 6/2021. $500,000
187 Emerson Lane; 6/2021. $510,000
57 Nautilus Drive; 6/2021. $510,000
10 Fullrigger Ave; 6/2021. $525,000
19 Aurora Circle; 6/2021. $574,460
122 Freedom Hills Drive; 6/2021. $600,000
126 Bengal Blvd; 6/2021. $645,000
201 Biscayne Road; 6/2021. $749,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
104 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $570,000
93 Heatherington Court; 6/2021. $580,000
1027 Laurel Blvd; 6/2021. $585,000
35 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $595,663
508 Crosswick Ave; 6/2021. $610,000
914 Preble Drive; 6/2021. $630,000
833 Wave Drive; 6/2021. $630,000
36 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $636,235
32 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $657,180
831 Tiller Drive; 6/2021. $690,000
727 Fairview Lane; 6/2021. $710,000
15 East Lacey Road; 6/2021. $750,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
52 Eagleswood Drive; 6/2021. $469,000
12 Point Pleasant Lane; 6/2021. $500,000
15 Deal Lane; 6/2021. $505,000
22 Point Pleasant Lane; 6/2021. $520,000
9 Margate Way; 6/2021. $549,900
212 Seneca Blvd; 6/2021. $605,000
9 Sands Point Road; 6/2021. $649,900
35 Walker Lane; 6/2021. $800,000
17 Dock Avenue; 6/2021. $846,000
6 Shore Drive; 6/2021. $850,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
