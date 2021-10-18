 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recently sold homes
0 comments
PROPERTIES RECENTLY SOLD

Recently sold homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2721 Boardwalk Unit 102c, Sham Santosh P Delvalle Evelyn; 07/13/21. $225,000

408 N Maine Ave, Yuen Koo Flame Investments Llc; 07/13/21. $799,000

3101 Boardwalk Tower 2 Unit 1103, Maleki Dordaneh Gunrick Residential Inc; 07/14/21. $135,000

BRIGANTINE

4624 Harbor Beach Blvd, Hatoff Lawrence/Atty Arnold Gundi I; 07/12/21. $463,000

8 Atlantis Cove, Kuensel Tommy R Rote David Scott; 07/12/21. $900,000

209 24th St South, Ferguson Susan Kolodziej Robert P; 07/12/21. $975,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

4 Thoroughbred Road, Resnick Kelly A Kalison Homes Inc; 07/15/21. $273,000

110 Cabot Lane, Brooks Bernice S Pasmowitz Michael; 07/15/21. $275,000

112 Bonita Drive, Zakaryan Robert Aucule Ronald; 07/15/21. $305,000

115 Cindy Drive, Miller Wayne M Kelly Jacob; 07/16/21. $196,900

6409 W Jersey Ave, Ireland Michael Richey Anthony C; 07/16/21. $260,000

226 Ontario Ave, Blue Ladder Homes Llc Philp Harvey J Jr; 07/16/21. $295,000

225 Zion Road, Garcia Librado Juarez Harris Investments Llc; 07/19/21. $87,500

288 Heather Croft, Hirst Kimberly Ann Syutkin Hryhoriy; 07/19/21. $110,000

3048 Tremont Ave, Ahassan Realty Llc Rodriguez Samuel; 07/20/21. $305,000

13 Autumn Lane, Dr Horton Inc Nj Phillipes David A; 07/20/21. $359,990

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

131 Giulia Lane, Chung Quynh T Allen Luz V; 07/20/21. $305,000

168 Brewster Drive, Hillman Camillo T Monette John; 07/20/21. $349,900

535 Cologne-Port Republic Road, Rohani Pejman Wargo Steven; 07/20/21. $500,000

555 S Cohansey Ave, Kaiser Herman P Jr Hollenbeck Jordan; 07/21/21. $185,000

58 Pembrooke Way, Ferraro John Sr/Heir Lynch Thomas; 07/21/21. $265,000

708 Nacote Creek Court, Wendling Keith D Acosta Angel; 07/21/21. $288,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

5069 Wells Court, Aucule Ronald Thompson Inyang Enim; 07/15/21. $166,000

20 Davinci Way, Mancuso Tyler Shaw Brian M; 07/15/21. $350,000

4959 Winterbury Drive, Deryuga Ksenia Y Sanchez Hernandez Carlos A; 07/16/21. $110,000

MARGATE

503 N Douglass Ave, Lilley James D Blumberg L Michael; 07/20/21. $660,000

102 N Sumner Ave, Sakulich Rhoda Rogers Soffer Stuart; 07/20/21. $763,000

510 N Thurlow Ave, Feriozzi Andrew J Gomes Barbara; 07/20/21. $2,300,000

PLEASANTVILLE

20 W Lindley Ave, 232 Guard Place Llc Calasan Polanco Luis M; 07/26/21. $95,000

27 E Edgewater Ave, Herrera Carlos Jones Elizabeth S; 07/27/21. $185,000

113 E Merion Ave, 7013 Fernwood Ave Llc Maldonado Edwin; 07/30/21. $168,500

10 W Adams Ave, Lopez Allison Cruz Torres Ernesto; 07/30/21. $175,000

38 Clarks Landing Road, Scivoletto John F Smith John; 07/27/21. $485,000

VENTNOR

6 N Newport Ave Unit A6, Snyder Brian Smith Justin P; 07/20/21. $215,000

201 N Dorset Ave, Koch Ian Miranda Daniel; 07/20/21. $310,000

512 N Cornwall Ave, Anello Joseph Cooke Hugh; 07/20/21. $315,000

Cape May County LOWER TOWNSHIP

218-220 W Ocean Ave, Anastasiou Christopher A Mills Lisa A; 06/2021. $220,000

121 W Atlantic Ave, Ward Annmarie Lone Palm LLC; 06/2021. $215,000

2709 Weaver Ave, Baumgarten Joseph G Baumgarten Joseph G; 06/2021. $181,250

1708 Star Ave, Ryan Rick Joseph Est Ryan Robert D IV; 06/2021. $130,000

501 E St Johns Ave, Collins Eileen A Knowles David Edward; 06/2021. $110,000

205 E Rochester Ave Un 1, Maynard Eldorus Brewer Andrew; 06/2021. $585,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

202 E Pacific Ave, Boulageris Evanthia Avetisyan Armen; 06/2021. $348,000

408 Gibbs St, Cash Brenna J Roberts Dylan Wesley; 06/2021. $278,500

19 Rutledge Road, Benezet Janet M Exr Howe Eric D; 06/2021. $135,000

222 Reading Ave, Farrow Gary L Frame John S; 06/2021. $125,000

43 Route 47 North, Ferrante-Hirsch S Trust Conte Joseph A; 06/2021. $36,000

169 N Beach Ave, Pizzica Nicholas R Mac Coy Stephen; 06/2021. $12,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

325 W Spruce Ave, North Wildwood West Spruce Ave Asso LLC Amos LLC; 07/2021. $990,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 402, Duffy James F Trust Fox-Donnelly Mary C; 07/2021. $875,000

1206 Seaboard Circle Un F2, Nayak Bharathi Treher James E Jr; 07/2021. $735,000

OCEAN CITY

251 West Ave Un B, Tighe Paul Bearint Edward; 06/2021. $480,000

1107 West Ave, Preston Edward Ventola Robert F; 06/2021. $460,000

939 Simpson Ave Un 4, Cape May County Sheriff Bryant Construction Inc; 06/2021. $250,000

3529 Bay Ave, Fish Sharon M Minnix Edward; 06/2021. $249,000

628 Asbury Ave Un A, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Vfbu LLC; 06/2021. $220,000

500 Seacliff Road, Nixon Gale Cole George G Jr; 06/2021. $2,200,000

836 Pennlyn Place Un B, Welte Steven A Landrum Harry; 06/2021. $1,349,900

4344 Central Ave Un A, Schalick George R Sr Davis Lisa B; 06/2021. $1,200,000

SEA ISLE CITY

6604 Pleasure Ave N Un, Sullivan Edward J IV 6604 Pleasure Ave N LLC; 07/2021. $1,375,000

5204 Central Ave N Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Hein Matthew; 07/2021. $1,349,000

101 76th St West Un, Mc Crossin Mary Young Robert E; 07/2021. $1,225,000

WILDWOOD

120 E Leaming Ave, Fun Reig LLC Zawadzki Diana; 06/2021. $442,000

5207 Lake Road, Brown Kenneth J Behm Joan; 06/2021. $415,000

217 E Hildreth Ave, Gagliardi Nicholas A Cespedes Aristides E; 06/2021. $401,000

201 W Leaming Ave, Troiano Ryan Mc Cullough Matthew; 06/2021. $400,000

118 W Glenwood Ave, Hunko Denis Littleton Nicholas; 06/2021. $399,000

Cumberland County BRIDGETON

23 New St, 7/20/2021. $135,000

204 S East Ave, 7/22/2021. $29,100

708 Chestnut Ave, 7/22/2021. $100,000

33-35 Franklin St &C, 7/22/2021. $122,000

61-63 N Pearl St & 50 East Ave & 297 E Commerce St, 7/22/2021. $377,000

32 E Commerce St, 7/23/2021. $40,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

420 Garrison Road, 7/9/2021. $125,000

690 Landis Ave, 7/9/2021. $300,000

320 Cherry Lane, 7/9/2021. $500,000

528 Pine St, 7/12/2021. $50,000

530 Rosenhayn Ave, 7/15/2021. $174,000

620 Vineland Ave, 7/22/2021. $223,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

15 Kinkle Road, 7/6/2021. $199,000

421 Shiloh Pike &C, 7/7/2021. $220,000

552 Barretts Run Road, 7/21/2021. $90,000

13 Pau Len Drive, 7/22/2021. $132,000

MILLVILLE

204 Patricia Ave, 7/7/2021. $195,000

622 N High St, 7/7/2021. $250,000

831 S 2nd St, 7/8/2021. $124,900

126 E Vine St, 7/9/2021. $45,000

521 Sharp St, 7/12/2021. $50,000

2434 Clover Lane, 7/13/2021. $292,000

8 Madison Ave, 7/14/2021. $112,500

201 Burns Road, 7/14/2021. $131,000

45 Beaver Road, 7/14/2021. $153,000

459 Cedar Lane, 7/14/2021. $171,250

522 Rieck Ave, 7/14/2021., $178,000

3002 Surrey Ave, 7/14/2021. $190,000

2415 E Main St, 7/14/2021. $258,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

5 Magner Ave; 6/2021. $455,140

47 Twilight Drive; 6/2021. $460,000

6 Carriage Way; 6/2021. $461,000

104 Montclair Road N; 6/2021. $465,000

1 Azalea Court; 6/2021. $475,000

299 Hawthorne Lane; 6/2021. $475,000

4 Aurora Circle; 6/2021. $477,451

27 Birmingham Drive; 6/2021. $483,125

20 Black Bear Drive; 6/2021. $484,570

5 Ballast Ave; 6/2021. $500,000

187 Emerson Lane; 6/2021. $510,000

57 Nautilus Drive; 6/2021. $510,000

10 Fullrigger Ave; 6/2021. $525,000

19 Aurora Circle; 6/2021. $574,460

122 Freedom Hills Drive; 6/2021. $600,000

126 Bengal Blvd; 6/2021. $645,000

201 Biscayne Road; 6/2021. $749,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

104 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $570,000

93 Heatherington Court; 6/2021. $580,000

1027 Laurel Blvd; 6/2021. $585,000

35 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $595,663

508 Crosswick Ave; 6/2021. $610,000

914 Preble Drive; 6/2021. $630,000

833 Wave Drive; 6/2021. $630,000

36 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $636,235

32 Ambermist Way; 6/2021. $657,180

831 Tiller Drive; 6/2021. $690,000

727 Fairview Lane; 6/2021. $710,000

15 East Lacey Road; 6/2021. $750,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

52 Eagleswood Drive; 6/2021. $469,000

12 Point Pleasant Lane; 6/2021. $500,000

15 Deal Lane; 6/2021. $505,000

22 Point Pleasant Lane; 6/2021. $520,000

9 Margate Way; 6/2021. $549,900

212 Seneca Blvd; 6/2021. $605,000

9 Sands Point Road; 6/2021. $649,900

35 Walker Lane; 6/2021. $800,000

17 Dock Avenue; 6/2021. $846,000

6 Shore Drive; 6/2021. $850,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +2

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Recently sold homes

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

Business

Properties recently sold

  • +4

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are lis…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News