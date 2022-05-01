Recently renovated Brigantine single-family home has water views from both sides, including the Atlantic City skyline out front and exceptional sunset vistas to the rear

The south end of the City of Brigantine has a unique geographical layout in that the lone road entering and exiting the barrier island is straddled by bays on both sides.

To the left coming in is the backwater that intersects the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs from Point Pleasant Beach down the entire Atlantic Seaboard. To the right is a large cove called the St. George’s Thoroughfare Bay.

The recently renovated, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for sale at 4721 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard is among the few on the island that has unobstructed views of both bodies of water, including a clear line of sight across Absecon Inlet to Atlantic City’s skyline from the front of the house, and the setting sun from either of two rear decks.

“You’ll never find better views from a single-family house on the water anywhere,” says Ann Wenitsky of Brigantine Beach Real Estate, the home’s listing agent, who is hosting an Open House on the property from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1. “The home’s front and rear face southeast and southwest, so sitting in the living room you’ll see the sunrise and the Atlantic City skyline across the street, and out back you’ll have the bay, the marshland, the wildlife — and the most gorgeous sunsets anywhere.”

A dock equipped with a boat lift extends off the home’s rear bulkhead. The back bay bends around to the left and into the Absecon Inlet, where a boater could drive under the bridge (near where Harrah’s Resort is located) and have a direct path to the ocean.

“It’s very close and has easy access to the ocean, so it’s ideal for boaters,” says Wenitsky. “It’s the ninth house in from the bridge on the outgoing side, which also makes it very easy to come and go from the island.”

The home itself — which is being sold completely furnished — is immaculate inside and out, having recently undergone a complete overhaul. There is new hardwood flooring throughout, and the kitchen, bathrooms and all three bedrooms have been modernized with caring detail. An open-style floorplan gives the home an airy feel, but if the homeowner so desired, another bedroom could be partitioned off relatively easily.

“There’s a huge (gas fireplace-equipped) family room upstairs that could be divided and made into a fourth bedroom if someone wanted to,” says Wenitsky, “but everyone I’ve shown the home to loves it the way it is. It’s adorable. It’s really nice.

“It’s a good-sized lot (5,500 square feet, or 50 feet wide by 110 feet deep), so it would be possible to build a larger home on the lot of so desired, but I think it’s already an ideal size for a second home. It’s not too large, it’s easy to maintain, everything is renovated, and the location is ideal.

“The owner put a lot of time and thought into the renovation, and did a fabulous job,” she adds. “It has all new vinyl siding and decks, a newer roof, plus plenty of parking for four or five cars, which on a barrier island, or any seashore community, is a premium.”

A supermarket and shopping center are about a half-mile away. Along with an exceptional array of world-class dining options in Atlantic City and its neighboring communities, Brigantine has plenty of fine restaurants to suit nearly every taste, including many that are new or coming soon.

“This home is a great buy, and whoever gets it will do so at a time when I believe Brigantine is finally seeing its heyday,” adds Wenitsky, who has been a Brigantine resident herself for the past 22 years. “There are so many new restaurants and boutiques coming into town, and a lot of people are investing in the island.

“Brigantine is almost like living in a gated community. There’s one way on and one way off, everything is right there, we have excellent police and fire departments and city services. It’s very safe. I tell people I’m living in one of the safest places you can live in an unsafe world.”

Brigantine’s Community Education and Recreation Department is also second to none, says Wenitsky, and operates out of a town community center and sports complex that offers residents a myriad of year-round indoor activities, day trips to see shows in places like Philadelphia and New York City, and extended community travel packages.

The city’s north end has its own 18-hole golf course, and the outdoor sports activities adjacent to the community center include mini-golf, tennis, pickleball, basketball and bocce ball. There are also street-hockey courts and a newly renovated skate park. Brigantine is among a mere handful of seashore communities that allows four-wheel-drive access to permit holders in designated areas of its south and north beaches.

“It’s a great community to live in and visit, and the city’s community center is wonderful,” says Wenitsky. “They have things like art classes, exercise and wellness classes, special programs for seniors, and the community center director organizes three or four international trips per year that residents can take part in. I’ve done several myself and love it.”

For more information or to schedule a tour of this exceptional Brigantine single-family home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Ann Wenitsky of Brigantine Beach Realty at 609-287-1254, her office number at 609-948-5579, or email her at ann@brigbeachre.com. Or visit BrigantineBeachRE.com.