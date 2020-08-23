These days, although a lot of us may not be nearly as busy as we’re accustomed to being, there are a lot fewer opportunities to have fun than there were a few short months ago when families could plan a carefree trip to a favorite resort or attraction in some other part of the country or world, or attend concerts, festivals or athletic events closer to home.
That’s why the idea of owning a house such as the one up for sale at 1700 Somerset Ave. in Linwood that offers a variety of built-in recreational features, as well as an enviable location overlooking the adjacent meadows and bay, has suddenly become more appealing than ever. Especially when it’s competitively priced at $699,900, which is $50,000 less than originally listed.
Ordinarily, that would be considered a pretty good deal for a 13-room abode with five bedrooms, five full baths (including a spacious and absolutely magnificent master bath); beautifully landscaped lawns and a 12-foot high wall of windows in a sunken “great room” offering a breathtaking skyline view stretching from Brigantine to Ocean City. Only in this case, it also includes those aforementioned extras that make this home a true “vacation villa,” as it’s referred to by its longtime owner, who added them as part of a complete makeover he did a few years ago with the help of prominent local architect Stephen J. Fenwick.
The most prominent such feature is the screened-in, heated in-ground pool and six-person Jacuzzi—an ideal place to enjoy a daily swim and lie in the sun afterward, completely protected from greenheads and mosquitoes (and without the inconvenience of having to apply insect repellent against them). Rounding out the luxury-resort feeling this facility conveys is an adjoining family room that serves as a perfect pool house and cabana, complete with a built-in bar and full bathroom and shower, all of which will provide an ideal venue for pool parties once current restrictions on gatherings are eased.
Then, there’s what this home offers to any family member with musical talents and aspirations, whether they involve being a classical soloist, opera singer, barber-shop harmony enthusiast or a contemporary hard rock performer or band member—its own soundproof music room! This somewhat unusual recreational resource is one that was installed and used by the current owner, a local businessman and professional pianist who once performed on stage, and can even include the piano that’s there now, which, along with other furnishings, is negotiable. (It can also double as a completely private home office or rec room, or even a gymnasium.)
Additionally, for any currently “grounded” athletes who want to keep in practice and stay competitive by shooting hoops, this house also comes with its own private basketball court.
Nature lovers will likewise be drawn to the opportunities this property provides for observing and photographing a marvelous array of marsh-dwelling birds, including blue herons and ospreys. And the sunrises viewed through that wall of windows, according to the owner, are nothing short of spectacular. For cycling enthusiasts, there’s also what the owner describes as a “beautiful bike path” nearby.
Among the other amenities that come with this immensely enjoyable abode are an attached, oversized two-car garage with plenty of storage space (and room to park additional vehicle in the driveway); a firepit surrounded by colorful umbrellas for stylish backyard barbecues; a cozy gas-log fireplace that can also be converted back to a wood-burning one should a new owner prefer that option; a designer kitchen equipped with two brand-new KitchenAid dishwashers and two sinks, along with other high-end, Viking and SubZero stainless steel appliances a center island and breakfast bar, cherry wood cabinetry granite countertops and subway tile backsplash; recently installed hardwood flooring, and all-new Energy Star, energy-efficient windows.
It’s also located within convenient walking distance of Mainland Regional High School, and just a few minutes’ drive of the commercial districts of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point, as well as the beaches of Margate and Ocean City.
If a priced-to-sell vacation villa with everything this one has to offer—and in turnkey condition to boot— sounds like the sort of home that might be ideal for you and your family right about now, you can take a virtual tour at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwteVQv5q-A. And if it looks as enticing as it sounds, you can then arrange for an actual one by contacting listing agent Lisa Alper-Russo of Platinum Real Estate at (609) 289-2384 or emailing her at .LisaAlper@comcast.net
