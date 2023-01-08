Views from two totally reconstructed condominiums are matched by amenities akin to country-club living

Several features really stand out as unique about a pair of units on the 10th floor of Atlantic City’s luxurious Ocean Club Condominiums.

Foremost on the list would have to be the development the condos are in itself, which consists of two 34-story towers with six different unit sizes/styles, each offering some of the best views of the ocean, beaches and Boardwalk anywhere on Absecon Island.

Another would be the association’s on-premise amenities, which includes a 72-foot heated indoor swimming pool, tennis courts on a seventh floor, a 24/7 fitness center that would rival anything otherwise requiring a membership, on-site restaurants, and a massive attached garage that essentially guarantees parking will never be an issue, even if guests are expected.

The attractions and entertainment options within walking distance or a short drive from the Ocean Club would take up a page by themselves.

What may be most unique about the two condos for sale on the south side of Tower Two is that at some point during the almost 40-year history of the association — unveiled in 1984 and boasting among its past unit owners Frank Sinatra, Dionne Warwick and Rod McKuen — the two units were conjoined into one. Current ownership purchased them together and painstakingly returned them to two separate units — a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom (which was professionally decorated and is being offered fully furnished); and a 1-bedroom, 1½-bathroom — sparing no expense in the process and making each magnificent in form and function.

“A long time ago somebody must have purchased a couple of condo units side by side and made them into one big condo,” says owner Nick Nykorczuk, whose South Jersey-based Terra Vista Builders specializes in, among other things, condominium renovations. “I don’t see that too often, but I’ve seen it before. Knowing the layout made it easier for me to realize that it could be brought back to two units.

“I took everything down to the concrete ceiling and the concrete floors,” he says. “Obviously when you go to that extreme, everything has to be brand new from top to bottom.”

From substantial experience in the industry, Nykorczuk knew that quality accoutrements and attention to detail are what pay the biggest dividends in the long haul.

“It’s expensive to re-do the walls, plumbing and electric, but you don’t see those things when you’re done,” he says. “What you see is the flooring, the tile, the kitchen, the bathrooms, the fireplace features. That costs money too, but that’s where it’s worth spending a little more than you might actually have to, because that’s what people see. And those who know quality are going to recognize it, and the value is there.”

In total rebuilds, Nykorczuk takes measures that might not even be noticeable to anyone other than those with a keen eye for the finer points.

“I’ll spend money on things that people may not appreciate immediately, but maybe will someday down the line,” he says. “For instance, I’ll move shut-off valves or panels that are hidden or obscured into places where they are more accessible. When doing this kind of reconstruction, we often have issues where it’s hard to get to certain things, so I’ll have them rerouted to be easier for others in the future.

“That’s something that a buyer won’t even notice very often when they’re looking at a property, but it’s just among those things that help make a unit really nice – not just nice looking, but functioning at maximum proficiency.”

Terra Vista (see TerraVistaBuilders.com) has done similar projects from A.C. down to Longport, and seldom has Nykorczuk come across better buildings that those of Ocean Club.

“From just a pure amenities standpoint, this building is one of the nicest,” he says. “It was definitely done differently than most others. It’s oversized, but in a good way in terms of huge common spaces, the large pool, lobby, weight room – it’s a beautiful building in an excellent location.”

