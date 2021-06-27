University of Hawaii's live-work-learn project seeks go-ahead

Susan Yamada, vice chairwoman of UH's entrepreneurship program, said there needs to be an environment at such a leading research university for transforming research into commercial opportunities.

"This center will be an ecosystem to support UH innovators and a catalyst for entrepreneurial activity in Hawaii, " she said in a statement. "Entrepreneurs don't work nine to five, they work late into the night and on the weekends. Imagine having a space to go to, where you'll meet other like-minded people, bounce ideas around, and find the resources needed to move an idea to the next phase of startup."

If approved, the complex would realize a more ambitious plan that evolved from an idea around 2015 to simply retain and renovate apartments for UH students in the two Atherton buildings that the YMCA of Honolulu had put up for sale.

One of the two buildings, the pink three-story Charles Atherton House, was built in 1932 with Italian Renaissance-style architecture. The neighboring three-story building known as the Mary Atherton Richards House was built in 1959 in a contemporary style.

The two buildings contained 53 apartments with 80 beds for UH students, as well as YMCA programs and commercial tenants that over the years included a Burger King restaurant, yogurt retailer, fitness center and coffee shop.