Sometimes the choice between preserving a beloved piece of property for the sake of posterity, or transforming it in favor of something new, can be a difficult one to make.

It was not difficult in the case of a timeworn motel-turned-condominium complex in a premium section of Margate that had been ravaged by storms, fallen out of FEMA compliance, and was in dire need of much more than a mere facelift.

Acquired by veteran developer The Galman Group, based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, the 13,500 square-foot parcel of land (135 by 100 feet) — located at 9711 Atlantic Avenue, abutting the Longport border and Margate’s high-rise zone along the beach — is about a month away from completion. The result will be six of the most magnificent townhomes the resort town could hope for.

Each of the six townhomes — part a development that will be called Margate Towns — will have four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, and an attached two-car garage with plenty of additional ground-level storage space. The upscale townhomes will have nearly 4,000 gross-square-footage, which includes front-and-rear balconies, a large front deck off the great room of the main living area, and a gorgeous backyard patio area with outside shower.

“This is a one-of-a kind luxury shore property, and we are really proud to announce it as the newest addition to the Margate beach front community,” says Andrew Claire, Vice President of Acquisitions for The Galman Group (see GalmanGroup.com).

The six townhomes, located steps from the beach and about four blocks south of Lucy the Elephant, will each have a four-stop elevator rising to a stunning master en-suite that spans the entire top level, and offers incredible ocean views. The master en-suite will have a large walk-in closet, a beverage center with Miele refrigerator and custom cabinetry, and a private balcony. The adjoining bathroom bridges the entire 26½-foot width of the home, which will be equipped with twin custom wall-hung vanities, lighted medicine cabinets, quartz countertops, thermostat-controlled heated floors and an epic-sized dual shower with ½-inch glass enclosure.

The second level of each townhome, which will essentially be mirror images of one another in terms of size, layout and design, will also boast an en-suite with private bathroom and balcony, as well as two other bedrooms that share a full bathroom. There will also be a full-sized laundry room on the second level.

Claire said the townhomes feature a two-story foyer, nine-foot ceilings with drywall reveals, Lutron lighting system (Lutron.com), Miele appliances (MieleUSA.com), Fenix cabinetry (FenixForInteriors.com), Savaria elevators (Savaria.com), Andersen E Series windows (AndersenWindows.com), Q-railings (Q-Railing.com), Silestone Quartz (SilestoneUSA.com), and Porcelanosa tile (Porcelanosa-USA.com).

“Everything is custom designed with high-end finishes and designer touches,” says Claire. “This is a real showstopper.”

The townhomes’ main living area, directly above the attached garage, has an open-floor plan that includes a large eat-in kitchen with two-tone custom cabinetry, quartz countertops and backsplash, and European white-oak flooring. The design and layout of the townhomes was done by Arthur W. Ponzio Company (AWPonzio.com), Craig F. Dothe Architecture (CFDArchitect.com), and Marshall Sabatini Architecture (MarshallSabatini.com), which is licensed in 15 states.

Three of the six units are sold and will be completed by the end of April, according to Claire. The remaining three are scheduled to be completed in early May.

For more information about these sensational soon-to-be-completed Margate townhomes, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or call the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com. Visit HartmanHomeTeam.com for more.