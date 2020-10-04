This remodeled, one-bedroom Harbour Cove condo is perfect for a fun-loving couple or single occupant

In this year’s unusually dynamic real estate market, it might sometimes seem like the needs of families are getting all the attention while those of individuals or retired couples tend to be less emphasized. But properties still occasionally come on the market that are ideal for people in the latter category, one of them being the spacious, completely remodeled one-bedroom, one-bath condominium now being offered for $199,000 at 805 Harbour Cove in Somers Point.
What makes this unit so desirable either for a single occupant or couple looking either for a vacation home or a permanent residence at the Shore is both its location in one of the area’s premier maritime communities set amid a lively historical district and an enticing interior design and cheerful ambience that has to be seen to be fully appreciated.
Two of the other aspects of this unit that might make it irresistible to certain buyers are the unusually pet-friendly nature of the Harbour Cove community and the ready availability of nearby boat slips, along with docking areas for other recreational watercraft such as jet skis and kayaks.
There are a lot of places to walk your dog in the complex, says one of the current co-owners of the unit, which she and her husband have used for the past four years as a summer getaway. “We can take the dog and walk on the docks or or just sit there and watch the boats.” Residents can also stroll on the wide waterfront boardwalk that surrounds the entire community, and leads to a gourmet restaurant with outdoor deck dining, walk to the nearby fishing pier or attend summertime concerts on the Somers Point beach.
“We were so glad to see there are so many other pet owners here —you get to know your neighbors that way,” the co-owner adds.
In addition, she notes, “you can ride your bike down Bay Avenue, or even across the nearby bridge to Ocean City,” whose boardwalk is open to bicyclists from 5 a.m.to noon during the summer months and all day in the off-season. Or you can stay in shape in the community’s luxury swimming pool. As the co-owner puts it, “Everyone here is into walking and fitness.”
As for the condo itself, “It’s definitely worth the trip to come and see it in person,” she says.” I believe people will fall in love with it, just like we did. You might think it’s just a one-bedroom unit, but it really has some very special qualities. “
For one thing, the living room “is very open and bright,” as she describes it, and comes complete with a gas-log fireplace (a somewhat unusual feature in one-bedroom condos) and a brand new “seashore-style chandelier,” while the bedroom is large enough to comfortably accommodate a king size bed. There’s also a separate dining area and a fully-equipped, ultra-modern kitchen with a full complement of appliances (which the owners haven’t even used very much, since they usually go out to eat at one of the restaurants within walking distance of the complex), as well as an assigned storage room and carport, with designated parking for two vehicles plus ample guest parking..
The unit has also been beautifully upgraded throughout, with a newly installed, energy-efficient heating system, hardwood floors, sliders and interior doors, and bathroom vanity, sink, toilet and exhaust fan, along with new lighting fixtures, faucets, garbage disposal, ceiling fan, closet organizer, window shades, outlet covers and switches. It also has central air conditioning, in addition to being naturally cooled by bay breezes. Additionally, an extra-large, brand new washer and dryer were recently installed in place of the much smaller ones that were there previously.
Then there’s the added bonus of the unit’s location on what the co-owner describes as the sunny side of the complex, making the deck a great place to sit outside during nice weather, and its being situated on the second floor, up just one short stairway. “If you like the area, it’s about the most relaxing place you can find here,” she says,
If this is the exact right size condo you’re looking for —in the exact right place with the exact kind of laid-back lifestyle you prefer, you might want to contact the listing agent, Cathy Laltrello (who herself is a Harbour Cove resident, and is now listing some larger units available there as well) of RE/MAX Atlantic at (609) 927-1063, or email her at cathyrealestate@comcast.net —ASAP!
