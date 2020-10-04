This remodeled, one-bedroom Harbour Cove condo is perfect for a fun-loving couple or single occupant

In this year’s unusually dynamic real estate market, it might sometimes seem like the needs of families are getting all the attention while those of individuals or retired couples tend to be less emphasized. But properties still occasionally come on the market that are ideal for people in the latter category, one of them being the spacious, completely remodeled one-bedroom, one-bath condominium now being offered for $199,000 at 805 Harbour Cove in Somers Point.

What makes this unit so desirable either for a single occupant or couple looking either for a vacation home or a permanent residence at the Shore is both its location in one of the area’s premier maritime communities set amid a lively historical district and an enticing interior design and cheerful ambience that has to be seen to be fully appreciated.

Two of the other aspects of this unit that might make it irresistible to certain buyers are the unusually pet-friendly nature of the Harbour Cove community and the ready availability of nearby boat slips, along with docking areas for other recreational watercraft such as jet skis and kayaks.