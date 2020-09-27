This one-of-a-kind Margate residence offers a custom-designed cocoon of calm and cheer

Some houses seem to have been specially designed to raise their occupants’ spirits and serve as calming, comforting influences in times of turbulence and stress.
The unique, three-story, four-bedroom, four bath residence now for sale at 4 Seaside Court in Margate’s Interlude neighborhood, with an asking price of $599,000, is one that offers just such a home environment for anyone seeking a sense of serenity, security and cheer, a sort of custom-made cocoon in which to focus on favorite family pastimes and activities, as well as whatever home-based interests, endeavors or pursuits one might be engaged in these days.
The effect is one created by the melding together of a number of architectural elements — the openness, spaciousness and informality of the contemporary styling, the relaxed way the living space flows, and the blending of natural light and recessed lighting that suffuses the interior.
The same holds true for the exterior, with lush green lawns that border the house on both sides, leading to a very wide and welcoming rear patio, shielded by ornate, white wooden fencing and a barrier of lovely juniper trees—an ideal place to relax in the sun or get together with family members and friends and still have room for social distancing (so much so, in fact, that it may even be preferable to going to the beach).
“It’s a one-of-a-kind house that’s very distinctive and different from anything else in the neighborhood,” is how current owner Yiani Galanos describes it, who emphasizes that it would make either a great summer home or permanent residence, or alternately, an investment property that can be rented out in the summer or even on a year-round basis.
Then, of course, there’s the location—within walking distance of the beach and many of Margate’s trendy restaurants and shops, just a few blocks from Casel’s Marketplace and practically next door to municipal recreation facilities, including tennis and soccer courts. It’s also conveniently close to Margate’s Eugene A. Tighe Middle School and William H. Ross Elementary School, both highly rated facilities, as well as religious schools, making it a particularly ideal home for a family with children.
The owners of this home would also have the option of joining the Interlude Association, which would allow them to use its nearby swimming pool and clubhouse.
Among the amenities this elegant home offers are a built-in garage with room for three more vehicles in the driveway (as well as off-street parking), an outdoor shower, walk-in closets in each of its four bedrooms, a large second-floor laundry and utility room, a wide open eat-in kitchen with a full assortment of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, three-zoned central air conditioning, ceiling fans, a built-in gas-log fireplace and attractive tile flooring. And that’s in addition to a new roof, siding and heating system.
A feature that Galanos also emphasizes is the Jacuzzi in the 450-square-foot master bedroom suite, which is now right next to a supersize round bed that whoever buys this house can negotiate on, if they wish, along with the rest of the very tasteful and comfortable contemporary furnishings—thus making it a turnkey property (as well as a hassle-free one that’s been meticulously maintained)
To find out if this home could become your own private island of tranquility, you can get in touch with either listing agents Paula Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach realtors at (609) 487-7234 or Todd B. Gordon of the same agency at (609) 553-5098, or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com to arrange for a private showing.
